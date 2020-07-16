Rite Aid opening dozens of coronavirus testing sites across SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Rite Aid is opening 161 new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites Thursday, including dozens across the Southland.

The new testing sites will use self-swab tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Testing is open to all adults 18 years of age or older, regardless if the person is showing symptoms, the chain said.

Registration is required and a time slot to be tested can be scheduled on Rite Aid’s website.

Results are expected in three to five days, a company spokesperson said. Tests will be done weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A full list of the locations can be found here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments