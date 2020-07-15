LA County Sees Highest Number of COVID-19 Hospitalizations Ever, 44 New Deaths & 2,758 New Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) confirms the highest number of new hospitalizations reported in a day with 2,193 people currently hospitalized, surpassing yesterday’s number.

Out of the 2,193 confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized, 26% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 17% are confirmed cases on ventilators. The 3-day average for people hospitalized is 2,084. This is more people hospitalized each day for COVID-19 than at any point during the pandemic.

Data shows younger people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old are being hospitalized at a higher rate than seen before.

Public Health has confirmed 44 new deaths and 2,758 new cases of COVID-19.

At the beginning of June, the 7-day average of new cases was 1,452. Now the 7-day average is 2,859 new cases a day. This is double the rate from six weeks ago and higher than any point during this entire pandemic.

Of the 44 new deaths, 27 people who died were over the age of 65 years old, 13 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Thirty-four people had underlying health conditions including 25 people over the age of 65 years old, eight people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and one death was reported by the City of Pasadena.

Testing results are available for over 1,409,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

“To the families that are mourning their loved one who has passed away from COVID-19, we mourn with you,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We are in an alarming and dangerous phase in this pandemic here in Los Angeles County, along with other counties in this state. We need to protect the capacity in our healthcare system so that we’re all able to access critical care if we need it. Everyone must help. Business owners and operators have a responsibility to their employees and their families to provide a safe work environment that adheres to all of the health officer directives — this responsibility is important, now more than ever, as we continue our response to this deadly virus. ”

To date, Public Health has identified 143,009 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,932 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 3,598 people (98 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 45% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 26% among White residents, 16% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 2% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 56 cases and six deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents.

Data continues to expose disproportionality in health outcomes by race, ethnicity and income level data. African American/Black and Latino/Latinx people are twice as likely to die from COVID-19 when compared to White people. Communities with high levels of poverty are four times as likely to die of COVID-19 compared to residents with the highest income. The high rates of cases and deaths reflect a number of factors, including the effects of systemic racism and discrimination in the Country and a lack of access to the resources and opportunities needed for good health.

Public Health modified its Health Officer Order to align with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directives to prevent more cases, more serious illnesses, increased hospitalizations and more deaths.

The Order requires the closure of the following sectors for all indoor operations:

Gyms and Fitness Centers

Places of Worship

Indoor Protests

Offices for Non-Critical Infrastructure Sectors as identified at covid19.ca.gov

Personal Care Services(including nail salons, massage parlors, and tattoo parlors)

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Indoor Malls

Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, indoor museums, indoor operations at zoos and aquariums, and cardrooms and satellite wagering facilities remain closed and all events and gatherings unless specifically allowed by this Order remain prohibited.

Business owners and residents must take immediate action in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Stay home if you are elderly or have serious underlying health conditions. Everyone else should stay home as much as possible, and limit activities outside of your home to what is essential – work, getting groceries and medicine, and medical visits. Always wear a face covering and keep physical distance when you are outside your home and wash your hands frequently. The actions of everyone to slow the spread cannot wait.

It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a public health specialist to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 143009 Total Cases*

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 135580

Long Beach — 5849

Pasadena — 1580

Deaths 3932

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 3680

Long Beach 151

Pasadena 101

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 17 — 10399

18 to 40 –59962

41 to 65 –48164

over 65 –16266

Under Investigation –789

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Female 67483

Male 67358

Other 44

Under Investigation 695

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 119

Asian 4505

Black 3792

Hispanic/Latino 39552

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 479

White 10656

Other 21662

Under Investigation 54815

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 10360

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 8

Asian 559

Black 385

Hispanic/Latino 1625

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 14

White 946

Other 61

Under Investigation 82

CITY / COMMUNITY (Rate**)

City of Agoura Hills 81 ( 388 )

City of Alhambra 650 ( 750 )

City of Arcadia 237 ( 410 )

City of Artesia 172 ( 1024 )

City of Avalon 5 ( 129 )

City of Azusa 733 ( 1465 )

City of Baldwin Park 1429 ( 1861 )

City of Bell 857 ( 2359 )

City of Bell Gardens 1019 ( 2366 )

City of Bellflower 1279 ( 1645 )

City of Beverly Hills 425 ( 1231 )

City of Bradbury 7 ( 655 )

City of Burbank 763 ( 712 )

City of Calabasas 159 ( 654 )

City of Carson 925 ( 986 )

City of Cerritos 330 ( 659 )

City of Claremont 180 ( 493 )

City of Commerce* 299 ( 2288 )

City of Compton 2073 ( 2075 )

City of Covina 700 ( 1428 )

City of Cudahy 613 ( 2518 )

City of Culver City 266 ( 667 )

City of Diamond Bar 289 ( 502 )

City of Downey 2378 ( 2081 )

City of Duarte 270 ( 1226 )

City of El Monte 2296 ( 1958 )

City of El Segundo 82 ( 489 )

City of Gardena 666 ( 1086 )

City of Glendale 1821 ( 882 )

City of Glendora 671 ( 1272 )

City of Hawaiian Gardens 271 ( 1847 )

City of Hawthorne 1002 ( 1129 )

City of Hermosa Beach 124 ( 630 )

City of Hidden Hills 5 ( 265 )

City of Huntington Park 1598 ( 2686 )

City of Industry 21 ( 4805 )

City of Inglewood 1432 ( 1261 )

City of Irwindale 34 ( 2330 )

City of La Canada Flintridge 95 ( 459 )

City of La Habra Heights 19 ( 348 )

City of La Mirada 487 ( 982 )

City of La Puente 740 ( 1818 )

City of La Verne 197 ( 592 )

City of Lakewood 688 ( 856 )

City of Lancaster* 1550 ( 959 )

City of Lawndale 308 ( 916 )

City of Lomita 117 ( 564 )

City of Lynwood* 1833 ( 2544 )

City of Malibu 69 ( 532 )

City of Manhattan Beach 213 ( 592 )

City of Maywood 771 ( 2749 )

City of Monrovia 412 ( 1062 )

City of Montebello 1245 ( 1934 )

City of Monterey Park 460 ( 739 )

City of Norwalk 1747 ( 1623 )

City of Palmdale 1790 ( 1126 )

City of Palos Verdes Estates 62 ( 459 )

City of Paramount 1279 ( 2283 )

City of Pico Rivera 1379 ( 2145 )

City of Pomona 2345 ( 1504 )

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 185 ( 433 )

City of Redondo Beach 318 ( 463 )

City of Rolling Hills 4 ( 206 )

City of Rolling Hills Estates 30 ( 370 )

City of Rosemead 401 ( 724 )

City of San Dimas* 264 ( 765 )

City of San Fernando 413 ( 1678 )

City of San Gabriel 323 ( 789 )

City of San Marino 36 ( 271 )

City of Santa Clarita 1676 ( 760 )

City of Santa Fe Springs 282 ( 1536 )

City of Santa Monica 535 ( 579 )

City of Sierra Madre 44 ( 400 )

City of Signal Hill 138 ( 1170 )

City of South El Monte 404 ( 1934 )

City of South Gate 2476 ( 2523 )

City of South Pasadena 192 ( 737 )

City of Temple City 325 ( 892 )

City of Torrance 792 ( 531 )

City of Vernon 14 ( 6699 )

City of Walnut 150 ( 491 )

City of West Covina 1577 ( 1457 )

City of West Hollywood 354 ( 958 )

City of Westlake Village 14 ( 167 )

City of Whittier 1151 ( 1316 )

Los Angeles 58925 ( 1457 )

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 133 ( 1622 )

Los Angeles – Alsace 213 ( 1712 )

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 ( 5000 )

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 33 ( 1319 )

Los Angeles – Arleta 685 ( 1993 )

Los Angeles – Atwater Village 125 ( 852 )

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 353 ( 1134 )

Los Angeles – Bel Air 53 ( 629 )

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 64 ( 511 )

Los Angeles – Beverlywood 91 ( 691 )

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 2402 ( 2765 )

Los Angeles – Brentwood 159 ( 514 )

Los Angeles – Brookside 1 ( 172 )

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 64 ( 899 )

Los Angeles – Canoga Park 956 ( 1464 )

Los Angeles – Carthay 147 ( 1023 )

Los Angeles – Central 1270 ( 3257 )

Los Angeles – Century City 75 ( 586 )

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 849 ( 2514 )

Los Angeles – Chatsworth 368 ( 993 )

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 41 ( 447 )

Los Angeles – Chinatown 55 ( 686 )

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 185 ( 1271 )

Los Angeles – Country Club Park 194 ( 1280 )

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 168 ( 1215 )

Los Angeles – Crestview 133 ( 1170 )

Los Angeles – Del Rey 192 ( 641 )

Los Angeles – Downtown* 429 ( 1560 )

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 402 ( 1015 )

Los Angeles – East Hollywood 403 ( 1376 )

Los Angeles – Echo Park 112 ( 786 )

Los Angeles – El Sereno 599 ( 1433 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Park 50 ( 875 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 147 ( 1445 )

Los Angeles – Encino 287 ( 635 )

Los Angeles – Exposition 49 ( 1473 )

Los Angeles – Exposition Park 689 ( 1534 )

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 20 ( 556 )

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 158 ( 1812 )

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1250 ( 2635 )

Los Angeles – Glassell Park 365 ( 1155 )

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 132 ( 1226 )

Los Angeles – Granada Hills 654 ( 1124 )

Los Angeles – Green Meadows 492 ( 2288 )

Los Angeles – Hancock Park 150 ( 880 )

Los Angeles – Harbor City 288 ( 991 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 462 ( 1060 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 10 ( 415 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 317 ( 1758 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Park 843 ( 2222 )

Los Angeles – Highland Park 608 ( 1256 )

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 259 ( 1867 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood 644 ( 944 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 174 ( 591 )

Los Angeles – Hyde Park 411 ( 1440 )

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 155 ( 1920 )

Los Angeles – Koreatown 617 ( 1194 )

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 47 ( 1031 )

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 453 ( 1073 )

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 331 ( 2520 )

Los Angeles – Leimert Park 165 ( 1083 )

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 655 ( 2009 )

Los Angeles – Little Armenia 277 ( 3452 )

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 289 ( 1020 )

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 42 ( 1341 )

Los Angeles – Longwood 67 ( 1557 )

Los Angeles – Los Feliz 112 ( 518 )

Los Angeles – Manchester Square 72 ( 843 )

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 5 ( 160 )

Los Angeles – Mar Vista 181 ( 426 )

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 22 ( 505 )

Los Angeles – Melrose 1116 ( 1436 )

Los Angeles – Mid-city 192 ( 1277 )

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 98 ( 545 )

Los Angeles – Mission Hills 377 ( 1563 )

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 251 ( 1040 )

Los Angeles – North Hills 943 ( 1531 )

Los Angeles – North Hollywood 1690 ( 1116 )

Los Angeles – Northridge 746 ( 1069 )

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 88 ( 413 )

Los Angeles – Pacoima 1662 ( 2159 )

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 15 ( 390 )

Los Angeles – Palms 351 ( 800 )

Los Angeles – Panorama City 1464 ( 1946 )

Los Angeles – Park La Brea 59 ( 434 )

Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1149 ( 2746 )

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 16 ( 501 )

Los Angeles – Playa Vista 71 ( 649 )

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 179 ( 503 )

Los Angeles – Rancho Park 46 ( 701 )

Los Angeles – Regent Square 18 ( 647 )

Los Angeles – Reseda 1220 ( 1592 )

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 43 ( 928 )

Los Angeles – Reynier Village 24 ( 568 )

Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1363 ( 1747 )

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 26 ( 585 )

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 529 ( 606 )

Los Angeles – Silverlake 382 ( 867 )

Los Angeles – South Carthay 63 ( 595 )

Los Angeles – South Park 1151 ( 3032 )

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 80 ( 1745 )

Los Angeles – Studio City 150 ( 668 )

Los Angeles – Sun Valley 733 ( 1397 )

Los Angeles – Sunland 276 ( 1352 )

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 ( 155 )

Los Angeles – Sylmar* 1700 ( 2063 )

Los Angeles – Tarzana 425 ( 1376 )

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 722 ( 1829 )

Los Angeles – Thai Town 81 ( 826 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 51 ( 586 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 13 ( 995 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 9 ( 484 )

Los Angeles – Tujunga 217 ( 780 )

Los Angeles – University Hills 33 ( 962 )

Los Angeles – University Park 457 ( 1664 )

Los Angeles – Valley Glen 294 ( 979 )

Los Angeles – Valley Village 339 ( 1371 )

Los Angeles – Van Nuys 1510 ( 1620 )

Los Angeles – Venice 139 ( 410 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 440 ( 2558 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Square 197 ( 2573 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1043 ( 2532 )

Los Angeles – Vernon Central 1725 ( 3317 )

Los Angeles – Victoria Park 109 ( 1298 )

Los Angeles – View Heights 21 ( 568 )

Los Angeles – Watts 980 ( 2296 )

Los Angeles – Wellington Square 65 ( 1322 )

Los Angeles – West Adams 529 ( 1915 )

Los Angeles – West Hills 279 ( 688 )

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 296 ( 786 )

Los Angeles – West Vernon 1253 ( 2336 )

Los Angeles – Westchester 239 ( 463 )

Los Angeles – Westlake 1583 ( 2667 )

Los Angeles – Westwood 182 ( 336 )

Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1670 ( 4622 )

Los Angeles – Wilmington 868 ( 1537 )

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 613 ( 1222 )

Los Angeles – Winnetka 640 ( 1236 )

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 437 ( 642 )

Unincorporated – Acton 37 ( 464 )

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 15 ( 361 )

Unincorporated – Altadena 330 ( 757 )

Unincorporated – Anaverde 5 ( 332 )

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 3 ( 241 )

Unincorporated – Arcadia 48 ( 601 )

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 772 ( 1819 )

Unincorporated – Athens Village 109 ( 2226 )

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 116 ( 1712 )

Unincorporated – Azusa 248 ( 1557 )

Unincorporated – Bassett 367 ( 2477 )

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 ( 93 )

Unincorporated – Bradbury 3 ( 2778 )

Unincorporated – Canyon Country 58 ( 751 )

Unincorporated – Castaic* 1825 ( 6712 )

Unincorporated – Cerritos 4 ( 681 )

Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Claremont 3 ( 427 )

Unincorporated – Covina 218 ( 1296 )

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 162 ( 1233 )

Unincorporated – Del Aire 36 ( 819 )

Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 ( 314 )

Unincorporated – Del Sur 3 ( 124 )

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 11 ( 441 )

Unincorporated – Duarte 60 ( 1355 )

Unincorporated – East Covina 1 ( 304 )

Unincorporated – East La Mirada 61 ( 1153 )

Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 3388 ( 2705 )

Unincorporated – East Pasadena 18 ( 281 )

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 309 ( 2019 )

Unincorporated – East Whittier 49 ( 923 )

Unincorporated – El Camino Village 91 ( 1035 )

Unincorporated – El Monte 4 ( 2759 )

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 5 ( 301 )

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 1824 ( 2819 )

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Glendora 4 ( 606 )

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 562 ( 1005 )

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Hawthorne 28 ( 1114 )

Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 ( 91 )

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 12 ( 850 )

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 75 ( 379 )

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – La Rambla 69 ( 3325 )

Unincorporated – La Verne* 15 ( 735 )

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 43 ( 608 )

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 ( 150 )

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 93 ( 716 )

Unincorporated – Lake Manor 12 ( 730 )

Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Lennox 330 ( 1464 )

Unincorporated – Leona Valley 14 ( 800 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock 36 ( 895 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 43 ( 1205 )

Unincorporated – Llano 2 ( 228 )

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 39 ( 414 )

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Monrovia 50 ( 1288 )

Unincorporated – Newhall 4 ( 1818 )

Unincorporated – North Lancaster 7 ( 584 )

Unincorporated – North Whittier 100 ( 1196 )

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 171 ( 711 )

Unincorporated – Padua Hills 1 ( 465 )

Unincorporated – Palmdale 13 ( 1544 )

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 1 ( 161 )

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 12 ( 613 )

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 10 ( 1616 )

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Pomona 8 ( 413 )

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 92 ( 713 )

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 44 ( 1654 )

Unincorporated – Roosevelt 3 ( 322 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood 12 ( 933 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 11 ( 922 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 47 ( 1398 )

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 374 ( 733 )

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 323 ( 1597 )

Unincorporated – San Pasqual 5 ( 246 )

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 2 ( 649 )

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 6 ( 2247 )

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 65 ( 349 )

Unincorporated – Saugus 11 ( 7097 )

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 ( 281 )

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 ( 220 )

Unincorporated – South El Monte 34 ( 1894 )

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 108 ( 1221 )

Unincorporated – South Whittier 869 ( 1467 )

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 8 ( 1024 )

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 87 ( 415 )

Unincorporated – Sun Village 74 ( 1226 )

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 22 ( 1698 )

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 8 ( 483 )

Unincorporated – Val Verde 33 ( 997 )

Unincorporated – Valencia 26 ( 846 )

Unincorporated – Valinda 392 ( 1677 )

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 88 ( 756 )

Unincorporated – Walnut Park 402 ( 2490 )

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 3 ( 199 )

Unincorporated – West Carson 214 ( 969 )

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – West LA 30 ( 3151 )

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 217 ( 2206 )

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 16 ( 1177 )

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 491 ( 1824 )

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 3 ( 231 )

Unincorporated – Westhills 6 ( 715 )

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 25 ( 679 )

Unincorporated – Whittier 44 ( 1163 )

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Willowbrook 797 ( 2283 )

Unincorporated – Wiseburn 64 ( 1062 )

– Under Investigation 3875

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Fifty-six cases and six deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. * Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanishwww.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth .lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.

