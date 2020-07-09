Full Closure of Northbound I-15, Lane Closures on 91 this Weekend

The Riverside County Transportation Commission has more construction work scheduled in the Norco and Corona areas this weekend. Motorists should plan ahead, allow extra travel time or avoid the area if possible.

A full closure of northbound Interstate 15 will occur at Hidden Valley Parkway in Norco from Friday, July 10 at 11 p.m. to Saturday, July 11 at 6 a.m. for crews to safely install overhead signs for the I-15 Express Lanes that are under construction. Drivers will be detoured to the Hidden Valley Parkway off-ramp and then may re-enter northbound I-15 using the Hidden Valley Parkway on-ramp.

Lanes also will be closed on both westbound and eastbound 91 in Corona on Saturday night and Sunday morning for crews to make roadway repairs between Interstate 15 and Lincoln Avenue. This is a continuation of repair work that started last weekend.

• On westbound 91, work will take place Saturday, July 11 at 10 p.m. to Sunday, July 12 at 8 a.m. between McKinley Street and Lincoln Avenue. Two lanes and the 91 Express Lanes will remain open. Drivers on the westbound 91 connectors from I-15 will exit at Main Street and follow detour signs to reenter westbound 91 at Lincoln. The westbound 91 Main Street on-ramp also will be closed.

• On eastbound 91, work will occur from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. between Serfas Club Drive and Lincoln Avenue. At least one lane and the 91 Express Lanes will be open. The eastbound 91 Lincoln Avenue on-ramp and the eastbound 91 Main Street on-ramp and off-ramp will be closed.

