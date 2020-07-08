Orange Plaza Paseo Comes to the City of Orange

The restaurants and stores of Old Towne have begun setting-up outdoor annexes, creating a fun “al fresco” atmosphere.

From Orange City News Services

ORANGE, Ca. – Dining and shopping just got a lot easier in Old Towne Orange as large sections of Glassell St. have become the pedestrian friendly walkways of the Orange Plaza Paseo. The restaurants and stores of Old Towne have begun setting-up outdoor annexes, creating a fun “al fresco” atmosphere. Most importantly, it allows the businesses in the Plaza to remain open and serving patrons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, several on-street parking locations on E. and W. Chapman Ave. and Orange St. have been safety isolated from vehicle traffic, and are now being used by local restaurants as outdoor dining locations.

At a special meeting on Thursday, July 2, the Orange City Council approved a plan to close N. and S. Glassell in Old Towne so that restaurants could continue to operate under the new California Health Orders, which eliminates indoor operations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

With the 2019 opening of the Old Towne West Parking Structure, on Lemon St. at W. Chapman Ave. there is still plenty of parking available during these closures. For patrons need to make a quick stop to “grab and go,” there will be designated 15-minute pick-up zones for vehicles along Chapman Ave.

Patrons of the Orange Plaza Paseo are reminded to continue anti-COVID practices when enjoying the Paseo, including maintaining social distancing, wearing face coverings when not specifically eating, and washing their hands frequently.

The Orange Plaza Paseo, and related street and parking closures, will continue through July 31, and possibly longer if conditions warrant an extension of the program.

