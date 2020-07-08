Hispanic Man Shot and Killed in Lynwood



Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are responding to the 12400 Long Beach Blvd, Lynwood to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a Hispanic male adult.

The victim was transported to a local hospital Tuesday night where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

