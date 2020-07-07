Socialize

City by City Breakdown of PPP Loans Inside Hews Media Group Boundaries

 

See loans in Artesia, Cerritos, Bell, Bell Gardens, Bellflower, Cerritos, Commerce, Downey, Hawaiian Gardens, La Mirada, La Palma, Lakewood, Long Beach, Montebello, Norwalk, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, and Whittier.

 

Click here to see loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

One Response to City by City Breakdown of PPP Loans Inside Hews Media Group Boundaries

  1. PPP Loans Reply

    July 7, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    Forgiveness for self-employed individuals
    You are entitled to use the PPP loan to replace lost compensation due to the impacts of COVID-19. However, you are not entitled to use the full amount to replace pay. Eight weeks worth of your 2019 net profit will be eligible for forgiveness.May 27, 2020

