Homicide Investigates Carjacking Death of Female Juvenile in Pico Rivera

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are responding to the 9000 block of Whittier Boulevard, Pico Rivera, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the carjacking death of a female juvenile.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

