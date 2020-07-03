July 3, 2020 Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News eNewspaper 🗞

comments
La Palma -vs-Cerritos Reply
July 3, 2020 at 10:18 am
La Palma is sold out of housing inventory, highest sales price: $1M
Cerritos still have few doz left. La Palma housing stock looks better compared to Cerritos, plus Oxford HS has better rating compared to Whitney HS. La Palma does not overnight parking and lower crime rates compared to Cerritos. LP sidewalks are hard to walk on, with the driveway apron cutouts and the water meter boxes constructed in to the curbside sidewalks. LP homes have not removed back yard swimming pools compared to Cerritos, so the properties in Cerritos, which have swimming pools removed, will never be able to add on to the rear of the homes, to prevent sink holes from appearing.
Low interest rates, plus since March, many residents have saved money by working remotely at home and staying home during the quarantine..
July 3, 2020 at 10:20 am
Metro PCS is down: Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. Metro was purchased by T Mobile.
July 3, 2020
