California Dairies closes plant in Artesia

On June 29, California Dairies Inc. (CDI) announced it would cease operations at its Artesia, California, manufacturing facility, effective immediately.

CDI is the largest member-owned milk marketing and processing cooperative in California, producing 40% of the state’s milk. It is owned by over 300 dairy producers who ship 16 billion pounds of milk annually. CDI manufactures butter, fluid milk products and milk powders, marketing dairy products in the U.S. and in more than 50 foreign countries.

The Artesia manufacturing facility was constructed in 1958. In 1980, California Milk Producers operated at the location before merging with Danish Creamery and San Joaquin Valley Dairymen in 1999 to become CDI.

“As we navigate an ever-evolving marketplace with shifting regional milk supplies, we continue to evaluate our asset network and the products we produce to maximize value to our customers and member-owners,” said President and CEO Brad Anderson.

The shutdown affects approximately 49 employees. CDI will be working closely with impacted employees to assist them and their families with the transition.

“We deeply regret the impact this decision will have on our Artesia employees and the community and are committed to supporting our employees through this transition,” said Anderson.

