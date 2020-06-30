June 30, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 2,779 New Cases, 45 Additional Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is reporting continued increases in cases and hospitalizations. Today, the department is announcing 2,779 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the third consecutive day of new cases over 2,100.

There are 1,783 people currently hospitalized, 26% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 18% are confirmed cases on ventilators. This is significantly higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen in recent weeks.

Everyone should always wear a face covering securely over your nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out in public. Businesses must continue to follow Public Health directives. Public Health reminds everyone that you remain safer at home.

“Our community has experienced incredible loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the families who are mourning loved ones who have passed away, we are mourning with you. We wish you healing and peace during this very sad time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The LA County community needs to come together again to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we need to act with haste and urgency. The increases in cases and hospitalizations we are seeing will result in more deaths. It is on all of us, businesses and residents, to use all the tools we know prevent further transmission of the virus. Closely following all protocols for physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings and washing hands frequently are crucial at this moment for preventing more serious illness and death from COVID-19.”

Today, Public Health has confirmed 45 new deaths and 2,779 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twenty-nine people who died were over the age of 65 years old and 11 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old. Thirty-one people had underlying health conditions including 25 people over the age of 65 years old and six people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Five deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 103,529 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,369 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 3,130 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 43% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 27% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 22 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents. Testing results are available for nearly 1,107,000 individuals, with 9% of people testing positive.

Yesterday, a Health Officer Order was issued that closes LA County beaches from July 3 through July 6 at 5:00 a.m. to prevent crowded situations that could result in more spread of COVID-19. All public beaches, piers, public beach parking lots, beach bike paths that traverse that sanded portion of the beach, and beach access points will be temporarily closed to the public. The Order also prohibits fireworks displays.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please note: During July 4 through July 5, Public Health will make improvements to the data processing systems which will result in no new data being reported on those days. This pause in reporting will not affect the collection of this data or outbreak investigations.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 103529 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 98424 — Long Beach 3799 — Pasadena 1306 Deaths 3369 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 3150 — Long Beach 130 — Pasadena 89 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 7210 – 18 to 40 41194 – 41 to 65 36084 – over 65 13401 – Under Investigation 535 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 48648 – Male 49258 – Other 12 – Under Investigation 506 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 81 – Asian 3834 – Black 2856 – Hispanic/Latino 29802 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 359 – White 8225 – Other 17090 – Under Investigation 36177 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 8289 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 9 – Asian 522 – Black 355 – Hispanic/Latino 1355 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 9 – White 857 – Other 23 – Under Investigation 20 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 58 278 City of Alhambra 450 519 City of Arcadia 168 291 City of Artesia 104 619 City of Avalon 6 155 City of Azusa 449 897 City of Baldwin Park 903 1176 City of Bell 663 1825 City of Bell Gardens 703 1632 City of Bellflower 869 1118 City of Beverly Hills 237 687 City of Bradbury 6 561 City of Burbank 580 541 City of Calabasas 126 518 City of Carson 665 709 City of Cerritos 224 447 City of Claremont 106 291 City of Commerce* 198 1515 City of Compton 1455 1456 City of Covina 433 883 City of Cudahy 460 1889 City of Culver City 210 527 City of Diamond Bar 166 289 City of Downey 1608 1407 City of Duarte 196 890 City of El Monte 1520 1296 City of El Segundo 54 322 City of Gardena 513 837 City of Glendale 1432 693 City of Glendora 337 639 City of Hawaiian Gardens 180 1226 City of Hawthorne 735 828 City of Hermosa Beach 77 391 City of Hidden Hills 4 212 City of Huntington Park 1175 1975 City of Industry 13 2975 City of Inglewood 1040 916 City of Irwindale 13 891 City of La Canada Flintridge 78 377 City of La Habra Heights 15 275 City of La Mirada 326 657 City of La Puente 446 1096 City of La Verne 125 376 City of Lakewood 440 548 City of Lancaster* 1109 686 City of Lawndale 200 595 City of Lomita 81 391 City of Lynwood* 1330 1846 City of Malibu 52 401 City of Manhattan Beach 135 375 City of Maywood 625 2228 City of Monrovia 294 758 City of Montebello 921 1431 City of Monterey Park 333 535 City of Norwalk 1155 1073 City of Palmdale 1283 807 City of Palos Verdes Estates 52 385 City of Paramount 847 1512 City of Pico Rivera 963 1498 City of Pomona 1515 972 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 139 325 City of Redondo Beach 211 307 City of Rolling Hills 2 103 City of Rolling Hills Estates 23 283 City of Rosemead 256 463 City of San Dimas 149 432 City of San Fernando 302 1227 City of San Gabriel 242 591 City of San Marino 29 218 City of Santa Clarita 1192 541 City of Santa Fe Springs 163 888 City of Santa Monica 407 440 City of Sierra Madre 30 273 City of Signal Hill 97 822 City of South El Monte 277 1326 City of South Gate 1723 1755 City of South Pasadena 158 606 City of Temple City 243 667 City of Torrance 582 390 City of Vernon 14 6699 City of Walnut 97 318 City of West Covina 974 900 City of West Hollywood 264 714 City of Westlake Village 8 96 City of Whittier 720 823 Los Angeles 45151 1116 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 101 1231 Los Angeles – Alsace 149 1197 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 24 959 Los Angeles – Arleta 494 1437 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 84 573 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 278 893 Los Angeles – Bel Air 46 546 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 56 447 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 59 448 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 1757 2022 Los Angeles – Brentwood 118 381 Los Angeles – Brookside 1 172 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 49 688 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 806 1235 Los Angeles – Carthay 121 842 Los Angeles – Central 974 2498 Los Angeles – Century City 52 407 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 594 1759 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 287 774 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 30 327 Los Angeles – Chinatown 40 499 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 131 900 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 146 964 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 124 897 Los Angeles – Crestview 122 1073 Los Angeles – Del Rey 134 448 Los Angeles – Downtown* 303 1102 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 317 801 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 330 1127 Los Angeles – Echo Park 84 589 Los Angeles – El Sereno 434 1038 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 26 455 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 119 1170 Los Angeles – Encino 214 474 Los Angeles – Exposition 31 932 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 495 1102 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 10 278 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 103 1181 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 935 1971 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 303 959 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 104 966 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 536 921 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 347 1614 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 127 745 Los Angeles – Harbor City 200 688 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 301 690 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 9 374 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 231 1281 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 593 1563 Los Angeles – Highland Park 469 969 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 217 1565 Los Angeles – Hollywood 469 687 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 123 418 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 275 964 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 98 1214 Los Angeles – Koreatown 495 958 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 34 746 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 349 827 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 245 1866 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 110 722 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 495 1519 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 251 3128 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 242 854 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 36 1149 Los Angeles – Longwood 50 1162 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 79 366 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 51 597 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 3 96 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 126 297 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 20 459 Los Angeles – Melrose 902 1161 Los Angeles – Mid-city 162 1078 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 69 384 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 284 1177 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 185 766 Los Angeles – North Hills 774 1257 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 1257 830 Los Angeles – Northridge 584 837 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 71 333 Los Angeles – Pacoima 1302 1691 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 9 234 Los Angeles – Palms 287 654 Los Angeles – Panorama City 1248 1658 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 39 287 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 939 2244 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 6 188 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 46 420 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 145 407 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 27 412 Los Angeles – Regent Square 16 576 Los Angeles – Reseda 957 1249 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 40 863 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 22 520 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1177 1508 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 20 450 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 391 448 Los Angeles – Silverlake 299 678 Los Angeles – South Carthay 50 472 Los Angeles – South Park 857 2258 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 65 1418 Los Angeles – Studio City 111 495 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 535 1019 Los Angeles – Sunland 225 1103 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 155 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 1310 1590 Los Angeles – Tarzana 349 1130 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 566 1434 Los Angeles – Thai Town 60 612 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 32 368 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 8 613 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 4 215 Los Angeles – Tujunga 185 665 Los Angeles – University Hills 20 583 Los Angeles – University Park 353 1286 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 221 736 Los Angeles – Valley Village 302 1222 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 1216 1305 Los Angeles – Venice 94 277 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 344 2000 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 162 2116 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 791 1921 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 1328 2554 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 89 1060 Los Angeles – View Heights 14 379 Los Angeles – Watts 718 1683 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 49 997 Los Angeles – West Adams 414 1498 Los Angeles – West Hills 221 545 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 193 513 Los Angeles – West Vernon 959 1788 Los Angeles – Westchester 167 324 Los Angeles – Westlake 1372 2312 Los Angeles – Westwood 135 249 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1192 3299 Los Angeles – Wilmington 598 1059 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 473 943 Los Angeles – Winnetka 486 938 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 306 450 Unincorporated – Acton 24 301 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 13 313 Unincorporated – Altadena 237 543 Unincorporated – Anaverde 4 265 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 2 161 Unincorporated – Arcadia 22 276 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 500 1178 Unincorporated – Athens Village 69 1409 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 74 1092 Unincorporated – Azusa 153 961 Unincorporated – Bassett 241 1627 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 93 Unincorporated – Bradbury 2 1852 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 46 595 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1792 6590 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 129 767 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 96 730 Unincorporated – Del Aire 29 660 Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 314 Unincorporated – Del Sur 3 124 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 8 321 Unincorporated – Duarte 36 813 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 34 642 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 2507 2001 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 5 78 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 189 1235 Unincorporated – East Whittier 30 565 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 73 830 Unincorporated – El Monte 1 690 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 4 241 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 1375 2125 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 3 455 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 353 631 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 14 557 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 91 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 9 637 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 55 278 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 59 2843 Unincorporated – La Verne 7 343 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 30 424 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 150 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 55 423 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 5 304 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 208 923 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 7 400 Unincorporated – Littlerock 23 572 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 2 154 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 35 981 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 20 213 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 36 928 Unincorporated – Newhall 3 1364 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 7 584 Unincorporated – North Whittier 52 622 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 102 424 Unincorporated – Palmdale 6 713 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 9 460 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 5 808 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 7 361 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 62 480 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 30 1127 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 2 215 Unincorporated – Rosewood 9 700 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 3 251 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 39 1160 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 265 519 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 199 984 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 4 197 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 3 1124 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 48 258 Unincorporated – Saugus 6 3871 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 220 Unincorporated – South El Monte 17 947 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 84 949 Unincorporated – South Whittier 478 807 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 6 768 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 61 291 Unincorporated – Sun Village 53 878 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 16 1235 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 8 483 Unincorporated – Val Verde 29 876 Unincorporated – Valencia 13 423 Unincorporated – Valinda 246 1053 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 66 567 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 282 1747 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 3 199 Unincorporated – West Carson 165 747 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 25 2626 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 128 1301 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 11 809 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 361 1341 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 2 154 Unincorporated – Westhills 3 358 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 18 489 Unincorporated – Whittier 22 581 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 570 1633 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 43 713 – Under Investigation 2464

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments