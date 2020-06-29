https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js

Socialize

June 29, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 2,903 New Cases, 22 Additional Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) continues to see alarming trends of community spread. Today, the department is announcing 2,903 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the single largest one-day case count since the pandemic began.

Key metrics continue to show steep increases in community spread. The 7-day average of daily reported new cases of COVID-19 is nearly 2,000, an increase from the 1,379 average two weeks ago. There are 1,710 people currently hospitalized, higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen in recent weeks.

More than 1 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. Testing results are available for over 1,089,000 individuals, with 9% of people testing positive. The cumulative positivity rate has increased from 8% to 9%, and the 7-day average of the daily positivity rate has increased from lowest daily rate of 4.6% positivity in late May to 8.4% today.

“To everyone who is grieving a family member or a friend who has passed away from COVID-19, our hearts go out to you. We are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The alarming increases in cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations signals that we, as a community, need to take immediate action to slow the spread of COVID-19.  Otherwise, we are quickly moving toward overwhelming our healthcare system and seeing even more devastating illness and death. Businesses must closely adhere to directives.  For individuals, we are all still safer at home, but if you must be out, practice physical distancing and wear a cloth face covering at all times when you are around others.  Our actions to slow the spread cannot wait – we need to do these actions now and for the weeks ahead in order to prevent even more serious illness and death.”

Everyone must always wear a face covering securely over your nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out and about. Businesses must continue to follow Public Health directives.  It is the collective responsibility shared between everyone including businesses and residents to slow the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities and save lives.

In addition to the 2,903 new cases, Public Health has confirmed 22 new deaths of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Eighteen people who died were over the age of 65 years old and four people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old. Eighteen people had underlying health conditions including 17 people over the age of 65 years old and one person between the ages of 41 to 65 years old.

To date, Public Health has identified 100,772 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,326 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 3,093 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 43% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 27% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 19 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.

Forty-two percent of cases are now among individuals between the ages of 18 and 40. While cases in this age range typically have lower risk for serious illness or death, Public Health is concerned they may unknowingly infect parents, grandparents, and friends and family who have underlying health conditions and who are at greater risk for serious illness and death. Everyone must continue to follow physical distancing and infection control directives and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when in contact with other people not in your household.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

100772

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

95853

— Long Beach

3643

— Pasadena

1276

Deaths

3326

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

3112

— Long Beach

125

— Pasadena

89

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

6964

–  18 to 40

39834

–  41 to 65

35304

–  over 65

13242

–  Under Investigation

509

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

47383

–  Male

47988

–  Other

12

–  Under Investigation

470

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

82

–  Asian

3807

–  Black

2818

–  Hispanic/Latino

29462

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

359

–  White

8127

–  Other

16825

–  Under Investigation

34373

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

8198

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

9

–  Asian

520

–  Black

353

–  Hispanic/Latino

1335

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

9

–  White

848

–  Other

19

–  Under Investigation

19

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

54

259

City of Alhambra

440

507

City of Arcadia

164

284

City of Artesia

101

601

City of Avalon

4

103

City of Azusa

435

869

City of Baldwin Park

865

1127

City of Bell

652

1795

City of Bell Gardens

678

1574

City of Bellflower

849

1092

City of Beverly Hills

235

681

City of Bradbury

6

561

City of Burbank

568

530

City of Calabasas

124

510

City of Carson

655

698

City of Cerritos

219

437

City of Claremont

103

282

City of Commerce*

189

1446

City of Compton

1424

1425

City of Covina

409

834

City of Cudahy

444

1824

City of Culver City

205

514

City of Diamond Bar

154

268

City of Downey

1529

1338

City of Duarte

192

872

City of El Monte

1464

1248

City of El Segundo

51

304

City of Gardena

502

819

City of Glendale

1408

682

City of Glendora

311

589

City of Hawaiian Gardens

174

1186

City of Hawthorne

720

811

City of Hermosa Beach

74

376

City of Hidden Hills

4

212

City of Huntington Park

1141

1918

City of Industry

14

3204

City of Inglewood

1010

889

City of Irwindale

12

822

City of La Canada Flintridge

78

377

City of La Habra Heights

15

275

City of La Mirada

322

649

City of La Puente

430

1057

City of La Verne

118

355

City of Lakewood

426

530

City of Lancaster*

1081

669

City of Lawndale

196

583

City of Lomita

80

386

City of Lynwood*

1289

1789

City of Malibu

51

393

City of Manhattan Beach

131

364

City of Maywood

612

2182

City of Monrovia

287

740

City of Montebello

883

1372

City of Monterey Park

324

520

City of Norwalk

1114

1035

City of Palmdale

1248

785

City of Palos Verdes Estates

50

370

City of Paramount

819

1462

City of Pico Rivera

939

1461

City of Pomona

1455

933

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

137

320

City of Redondo Beach

207

301

City of Rolling Hills

2

103

City of Rolling Hills Estates

22

271

City of Rosemead

244

441

City of San Dimas

142

411

City of San Fernando

300

1219

City of San Gabriel

236

576

City of San Marino

29

218

City of Santa Clarita

1155

524

City of Santa Fe Springs

150

817

City of Santa Monica

401

434

City of Sierra Madre

28

255

City of Signal Hill

93

788

City of South El Monte

267

1278

City of South Gate

1668

1699

City of South Pasadena

156

599

City of Temple City

239

656

City of Torrance

564

378

City of Vernon

14

6699

City of Walnut

94

308

City of West Covina

920

850

City of West Hollywood

255

690

City of Westlake Village

8

96

City of Whittier

681

779

Los Angeles

44189

1093

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

96

1170

Los Angeles – Alsace

146

1173

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

23

919

Los Angeles – Arleta

482

1402

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

79

539

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

274

880

Los Angeles – Bel Air

45

534

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

56

447

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

57

433

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

1704

1961

Los Angeles – Brentwood

116

375

Los Angeles – Brookside

1

172

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

49

688

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

790

1210

Los Angeles – Carthay

117

815

Los Angeles – Central

968

2483

Los Angeles – Century City

52

407

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

581

1721

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

280

756

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

30

327

Los Angeles – Chinatown

38

474

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

127

873

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

146

964

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

120

868

Los Angeles – Crestview

122

1073

Los Angeles – Del Rey

128

428

Los Angeles – Downtown*

289

1051

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

313

791

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

321

1096

Los Angeles – Echo Park

82

575

Los Angeles – El Sereno

424

1014

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

26

455

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

113

1111

Los Angeles – Encino

208

460

Los Angeles – Exposition

29

872

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

479

1066

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

10

278

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

99

1135

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

903

1903

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

296

937

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

103

957

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

532

914

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

336

1562

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

127

745

Los Angeles – Harbor City

193

664

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

293

672

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

9

374

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

223

1236

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

583

1537

Los Angeles – Highland Park

464

959

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

212

1528

Los Angeles – Hollywood

452

662

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

116

394

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

266

932

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

93

1152

Los Angeles – Koreatown

480

929

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

32

702

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

345

817

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

238

1812

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

108

709

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

482

1479

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

250

3115

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

237

836

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

36

1149

Los Angeles – Longwood

50

1162

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

79

366

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

49

574

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

3

96

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

123

290

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

20

459

Los Angeles – Melrose

874

1125

Los Angeles – Mid-city

161

1071

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

66

367

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

280

1161

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

178

737

Los Angeles – North Hills

766

1244

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

1235

816

Los Angeles – Northridge

578

828

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

69

324

Los Angeles – Pacoima

1274

1655

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

9

234

Los Angeles – Palms

283

645

Los Angeles – Panorama City

1238

1645

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

37

272

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

917

2192

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

6

188

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

46

420

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

143

402

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

25

381

Los Angeles – Regent Square

15

540

Los Angeles – Reseda

944

1232

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

40

863

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

22

520

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1162

1489

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

20

450

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

382

438

Los Angeles – Silverlake

286

649

Los Angeles – South Carthay

50

472

Los Angeles – South Park

837

2205

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

62

1353

Los Angeles – Studio City

108

481

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

521

993

Los Angeles – Sunland

215

1054

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

155

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

1295

1572

Los Angeles – Tarzana

343

1111

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

554

1403

Los Angeles – Thai Town

57

581

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

31

356

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

8

613

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

4

215

Los Angeles – Tujunga

183

658

Los Angeles – University Hills

20

583

Los Angeles – University Park

350

1275

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

217

723

Los Angeles – Valley Village

298

1206

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

1206

1294

Los Angeles – Venice

92

272

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

335

1948

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

156

2037

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

771

1872

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

1298

2496

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

88

1048

Los Angeles – View Heights

14

379

Los Angeles – Watts

697

1633

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

46

936

Los Angeles – West Adams

405

1466

Los Angeles – West Hills

218

538

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

187

497

Los Angeles – West Vernon

938

1749

Los Angeles – Westchester

162

314

Los Angeles – Westlake

1346

2268

Los Angeles – Westwood

131

242

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

1187

3285

Los Angeles – Wilmington

569

1007

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

465

927

Los Angeles – Winnetka

476

919

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

300

441

Unincorporated – Acton

22

276

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

13

313

Unincorporated – Altadena

233

534

Unincorporated – Anaverde

4

265

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

2

161

Unincorporated – Arcadia

21

263

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

477

1124

Unincorporated – Athens Village

67

1368

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

72

1063

Unincorporated – Azusa

149

936

Unincorporated – Bassett

235

1586

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

1

93

Unincorporated – Bradbury

2

1852

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

45

582

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1786

6568

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

126

749

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

95

723

Unincorporated – Del Aire

28

637

Unincorporated – Del Rey

1

314

Unincorporated – Del Sur

3

124

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

8

321

Unincorporated – Duarte

36

813

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

32

605

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

2447

1953

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

4

62

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

179

1169

Unincorporated – East Whittier

23

433

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

73

830

Unincorporated – El Monte

1

690

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

4

241

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

1325

2048

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

3

455

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

337

603

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

14

557

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

1

91

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

9

637

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

53

268

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

58

2795

Unincorporated – La Verne

7

343

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

30

424

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

1

150

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

52

400

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

5

304

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

203

901

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

7

400

Unincorporated – Littlerock

23

572

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

2

154

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

35

981

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

20

213

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

34

876

Unincorporated – Newhall

3

1364

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

7

584

Unincorporated – North Whittier

52

622

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

99

412

Unincorporated – Palmdale

6

713

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

9

460

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

3

485

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

7

361

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

60

465

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

30

1127

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

2

215

Unincorporated – Rosewood

8

622

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

2

168

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

36

1071

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

260

510

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

195

964

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

4

197

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

3

1124

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

46

247

Unincorporated – Saugus

5

3226

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

220

Unincorporated – South El Monte

15

836

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

81

915

Unincorporated – South Whittier

451

762

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

4

512

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

59

281

Unincorporated – Sun Village

52

861

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

11

849

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

7

422

Unincorporated – Val Verde

29

876

Unincorporated – Valencia

13

423

Unincorporated – Valinda

238

1018

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

64

550

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

276

1710

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

3

199

Unincorporated – West Carson

163

738

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

25

2626

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

123

1251

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

11

809

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

348

1292

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

1

77

Unincorporated – Westhills

3

358

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

18

489

Unincorporated – Whittier

21

555

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

554

1587

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

41

680

–  Under Investigation

2400

 These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twenty-five cases and one death previously reported were not in  Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.