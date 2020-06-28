Man Shot to Death in Hacienda Heights

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau is continuing to investigate the shooting death of a male Hispanic adult. The incident was reported Sunday, June 28, 2020 at approximately 12:38 a.m., on Turnbull Canyon Road south of Northview Terrace in Hacienda Heights.

Deputies from Industry Station responded to the call of shots fired in the area, that was updated to a man down call shortly thereafter. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the side of the road suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The victim, male Hispanic in his 20’s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

