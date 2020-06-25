Hews Media Publisher Resigns Cerritos Commission Seat Citing Mayor pro tem Vo Appointment

STAFF REPORT • JUNE 26, 2020

Hews Media Group Publisher Brian Hews announced this week that he will resign his position on Cerritos’ Economic Development Commission.

Hews was appointed by Councilman Frank Yokoyama and has been on the commission for over three years, including a stint as chair, but indicated that the appointment of Melinda Kimsey by Mayor pro tem Chuong Vo caused the resignation.

Hews stated, “I’ve been in business here in Cerritos for almost 20 years, Cerritos is a great city, but I can’t in good conscience serve with a woman like Kimsey.”

Hews published an article in 2016 reporting that Kimsey falsely accused a teacher of sexual harassment and pedophilia, putting Larry Costa “through two years of hell,” lying in court, and then finally recanting the entire story, paying a $20,000 fine.

She also accused two other principals of “allowing the abuse to happen.”

“In my opinion, Chuong Vo should resign his City Council seat,” said Hews, “to appoint someone who abused a person for over two years using false allegations is contemptable, and Vo is a cop. If he can turn a blind eye to what she did, what other things will he ignore as an elected official?”

“People forget that Kimsey was also involved in a failed recall in Artesia, working with a corrupt political operative with ties to trash haulers,” said Hews.

“And Vo appoints her to a Cerritos commission?”

