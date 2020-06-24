5.8 Earthquake Hits Owens Valley Near Lone Pine

The quake hit a remote area off US 395 at 10:40 this morning, the area is just east of Mount Whitney, about 12 miles south east of Lone Pine.
Read more
comments
Powered by Facebook Comments
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
© 2020, ↑ Cerritos Community News
Log in- Posts -
Add New
-