Drive-By Grad Parade Held at the Villages at Heritage Springs in Santa Fe Springs

STATE SENATOR Bob Archuleta (D-Norwalk) with Santa Fe Springs Mayor Bill Rounds, helped area seniors celebrate their graduation this past Saturday at the Villages at Heritage Springs in Santa Fe Springs.

BY BRIAN HEWS

Attending as Grand Marshalls, State Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Norwalk) along with Santa Fe Springs mayor Bill Rounds, helped area seniors celebrate their graduation this past Saturday at the Villages at Heritage Springs in Santa Fe Springs.

The drive-by parade was organized by the Villages Home Owners Association.

Parents, teachers, and staff, along with Archuleta and Rounds, sat in the back of convertible cars-to the delight of parade watchers- waving to the graduates, their relatives and friends.

HOA President Ron Beilke told HMG, “Our Villages’ HOA typically provides year-round activities and social events for our residents but obviously this year has been very different. When we prioritized what we could try to celebrate this year, our graduates were at the top of the list. Years from now they might not be able to remember fondly their graduation ceremony, but they will always remember their parade.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments