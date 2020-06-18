Cerritos and La Mirada Crime Summaries

Compiled by HMG Staff from online reports • June 18, 2020
There was 19 part one crimes reported, down from 20 the week before; 2020 running average stands at 27.5 per week, down from the 2019 average of 33.2.
Miscellaneous crimes were 4, up from 3 the week before; 2020 running average is 7.2, down from 8.8 in 2019.
Alarm calls were 41, down from 42 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 38.9, down from 47.9 in 2019.
Calls for service were 313, up from 268 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 264.2 calls per week down from 317.2 calls in 2019.
10800 BLK COLLEGE PL; fight between two roommates at the hospital.
3 incidents at 17900 BLK CRUSADER AVe storage facility, broke lock
17200 BLK VALLEY VIEW; door pried, stole mattress
19200 BLK ALLINGHAM AVE; victim was female Hispanic, suspect stole purse and sunglasses
12700 BLK CENTER COURT DR; hotel, stolen Toyota, not recovered
11300 BLK ABANA ST ; stolen van was recovered
16400 BLK GREENLAKE; broke into front passenger window, stole sunglasses
This is PRELIMINARY INFORMATION. This data is not final and is subject to change.
A suspect was arrested for robbery by force on the 12800 block of La Mirada Blvd. No injuries were sustained during the incident.
A cell phone was reported stolen during a robbery by force on the 15200 block Santa Gertrudes Ave. The suspect was detained and arrested a short time later.
Various music equipment was stolen during an early morning door smash burglary on the 12700 block of Santa Gertrudes Ave.
A late night burglary was reported on the 14800 block of Valley View Ave.
Lottery tickets were stolen during an afternoon burglary on the 15000 block of Imperial Hwy.
A laptop and tools were reported stolen during an overnight burglary on the 11800 block of La Mirada Blvd.
An afternoon burglary was reported on the 15200 block of Rosecrans Ave.
A daytime window smash burglary was reported on the 12200 block of Santa Gertrudes Ave.
Two vehicles were broken into during a daytime burglary on the 15000 block of Leffingwell Rd.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen during an afternoon theft on the 15000 block of Adelfa Dr.
A truck was reported stolen on the 14600 block of Biola Ave.
An attempted vehicle theft was reported on the 15900 block of Formby Dr.
