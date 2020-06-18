Cerritos and La Mirada Crime Summaries

Compiled by HMG Staff from online reports • June 18, 2020

Cerritos- June 1-7

There was 19 part one crimes reported, down from 20 the week before; 2020 running average stands at 27.5 per week, down from the 2019 average of 33.2.

Miscellaneous crimes were 4, up from 3 the week before; 2020 running average is 7.2, down from 8.8 in 2019.

Alarm calls were 41, down from 42 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 38.9, down from 47.9 in 2019.

Calls for service were 313, up from 268 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 264.2 calls per week down from 317.2 calls in 2019.

Aggravated Assault

10800 BLK COLLEGE PL; fight between two roommates at the hospital.

Burglary-Other

3 incidents at 17900 BLK CRUSADER AVe storage facility, broke lock

17200 BLK VALLEY VIEW; door pried, stole mattress

Grand Theft

19200 BLK ALLINGHAM AVE; victim was female Hispanic, suspect stole purse and sunglasses

Grand Theft Auto

12700 BLK CENTER COURT DR; hotel, stolen Toyota, not recovered

11300 BLK ABANA ST ; stolen van was recovered

Vehicle Burglary

16400 BLK GREENLAKE; broke into front passenger window, stole sunglasses

This is PRELIMINARY INFORMATION. This data is not final and is subject to change.

La Mirada-June 8-14

Robbery

A suspect was arrested for robbery by force on the 12800 block of La Mirada Blvd. No injuries were sustained during the incident.

A cell phone was reported stolen during a robbery by force on the 15200 block Santa Gertrudes Ave. The suspect was detained and arrested a short time later.

Other Structure Burglary

Various music equipment was stolen during an early morning door smash burglary on the 12700 block of Santa Gertrudes Ave.

A late night burglary was reported on the 14800 block of Valley View Ave.

Lottery tickets were stolen during an afternoon burglary on the 15000 block of Imperial Hwy.

A laptop and tools were reported stolen during an overnight burglary on the 11800 block of La Mirada Blvd.

Vehicle Burglary

An afternoon burglary was reported on the 15200 block of Rosecrans Ave.

A daytime window smash burglary was reported on the 12200 block of Santa Gertrudes Ave.

Two vehicles were broken into during a daytime burglary on the 15000 block of Leffingwell Rd.

Grand Theft

A catalytic converter was reported stolen during an afternoon theft on the 15000 block of Adelfa Dr.

Grand Theft Auto

A truck was reported stolen on the 14600 block of Biola Ave.

An attempted vehicle theft was reported on the 15900 block of Formby Dr.

