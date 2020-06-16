Letter From Whitney Black Alumni Calls on ABCUSD to ‘Protect Its Black Students’

STAFF REPORT
THE ABCUSD and has received a scathing letter from the Black Alumni Association, demanding that Whitney High School “protect its black students.”
The letter was written under the leadership of the Black alumni “with the full support of alumni and current students and Whitney.”
The letter cited seven points that the association wanted to see addressed including zero tolerance, sensitivity training, reporting protocols, and changes in curriculum.
One point demanded that Whitney issue a statement on racism at the school.
“Issue a public stand and statement against racism and a commitment to change from Whitney High School administration. The statement should address Whitney’s past and present racial misconduct and hold Whitney accountable for its actions and [outline] future commitments to combat racial injustice. The statement should vocally and unequivocally denounce anti-Blackness at Whitney and express support explicitly for Black students who have bravely shared their traumatic experience.”
The letter ended, “It is imperative that Whitney takes this opportunity to hear us, see us, and take these actionable steps to transform the persistent toxic, anti-black, racist culture that exists. We are not satiated by the delicate words offered in Principal Briquelet’s June 4 letter. We need more than attentive listening, we need active listening, we hope that all those in a position of power to change Whitney High will move beyond words and into accountability and galvanized action.”
Powered by Facebook Comments
Chaitanya Errande
June 16, 2020 at 1:46 pm
Get rid of all those racially divided Parent associations and have one parent association. This enforces racism and allows xenophobia to perpetuate. It all starts with every parent being a parent at Whitney and all parents working towards the good of the school and its children. In fact this is all over the ABCUSD system, it is a disgraceful practice to have a Korean Parent association, Chinese parent association, Indian Parent Association etc.. Yes we should celebrate diversity but not use it to sow division among students. The best example of this would be for all parents of different ethnicity working together for a better school for their children by having just one Parent Association.