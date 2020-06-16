June 16, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,337 New Cases, 33 Additional Deaths, 2,959 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 33 new deaths and 1,337 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twenty-four people who died were over the age of 65 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Twenty-eight people had underlying health conditions including 20 people over the age of 65 years old and eight people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old.

To date, Public Health has identified 75,084 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,959 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,748 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 42% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 11% among African American residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 44 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. There are 1,288 people who are currently hospitalized, 31% of these people are in the ICU and 25% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 841,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

“Each day, we are thinking of the many families who are grieving for loved ones lost to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to you, and we wish you healing and peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Thank you for continuing to look out for each other by following protocols for reopening, keeping physical distancing and always wearing cloth face coverings when around other people. These are significant actions – and with an increase in the number of people infected with COVID-19, these actions are absolutely necessary to make sure we continue to slow the spread.”

As the recovery journey continues, successful reopening depends on businesses and individuals carefully following distancing and infection control directives. Because this virus has not changed and is still easily transmitted among people in contact with each other, everyone must continue to follow distancing and infection control directives and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when in contact with other people not in your household. It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive for COVID-19. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside, or until they receive a negative result. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a contact tracer to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

Public Health issued a modified Health Officer Order designed to help move the county of Los Angeles into stage 3 of California’s Pandemic Resilience Roadmap. The modified Health Officer Order allows for the following sectors to reopen once they implement the required protocols for infection control and distancing:

Gyms and fitness facilities

Pro-league arenas without live audiences

Day camps

Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums

Campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation

Music, film and television production

Hotels for leisure travel

As with all businesses that are permitted to reopen, the Health Officer Order contains protocols for reopening to ensure it is done as safely as possible for employees, customers and residents. Employees and visitors to these businesses need to wear a cloth face covering when around other people and practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet at all times. Some employees may also be required to wear face shields. The directives are contained in sector-specific protocols that guide re-opening and are available online. It is important for everyone to follow the directives and to do their part every day to keep everyone as safe as possible.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 75084 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 71402 — Long Beach 2634 — Pasadena 1048 Deaths 2959 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 2761 — Long Beach 114 — Pasadena 84 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 4545 – 18 to 40 27987 – 41 to 65 27235 – over 65 11243 – Under Investigation 392 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 35051 – Male 35983 – Other 10 – Under Investigation 358 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 62 – Asian 3494 – Black 2442 – Hispanic/Latino 26039 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 316 – White 7193 – Other 9906 – Under Investigation 21950 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 7400 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 3 – Asian 464 – Black 311 – Hispanic/Latino 1144 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 9 – White 783 – Other 34 – Under Investigation 13 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 39 187 City of Alhambra 292 337 City of Arcadia 110 190 City of Artesia 64 381 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 283 566 City of Baldwin Park 535 697 City of Bell 497 1368 City of Bell Gardens 469 1089 City of Bellflower 575 740 City of Beverly Hills 176 510 City of Bradbury 4 374 City of Burbank 447 417 City of Calabasas 98 403 City of Carson 545 581 City of Cerritos 160 320 City of Claremont 71 195 City of Commerce* 132 1010 City of Compton 980 981 City of Covina 263 536 City of Cudahy 357 1466 City of Culver City 176 441 City of Diamond Bar 92 160 City of Downey 1068 935 City of Duarte 154 699 City of El Monte 969 826 City of El Segundo 39 232 City of Gardena 363 592 City of Glendale 1170 567 City of Glendora 196 371 City of Hawaiian Gardens 120 818 City of Hawthorne 552 622 City of Hermosa Beach 45 229 City of Hidden Hills 3 159 City of Huntington Park 799 1343 City of Industry 12 2746 City of Inglewood 770 678 City of Irwindale 5 343 City of La Canada Flintridge 57 275 City of La Habra Heights 12 220 City of La Mirada 234 472 City of La Puente 240 590 City of La Verne 47 141 City of Lakewood 286 356 City of Lancaster* 783 485 City of Lawndale 162 482 City of Lomita 58 280 City of Lynwood* 958 1330 City of Malibu 41 316 City of Manhattan Beach 89 247 City of Maywood 453 1615 City of Monrovia 194 500 City of Montebello 610 948 City of Monterey Park 230 369 City of Norwalk 754 701 City of Palmdale 959 603 City of Palos Verdes Estates 46 340 City of Paramount 565 1009 City of Pico Rivera 713 1109 City of Pomona 874 561 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 109 255 City of Redondo Beach 165 240 City of Rolling Hills 2 103 City of Rolling Hills Estates 18 222 City of Rosemead 167 302 City of San Dimas 92 267 City of San Fernando 247 1004 City of San Gabriel 186 454 City of San Marino 24 181 City of Santa Clarita 907 411 City of Santa Fe Springs 103 561 City of Santa Monica 340 368 City of Sierra Madre 21 191 City of Signal Hill 54 458 City of South El Monte 184 881 City of South Gate 1105 1126 City of South Pasadena 137 526 City of Temple City 193 529 City of Torrance 457 306 City of Vernon 5 2392 City of Walnut 63 206 City of West Covina 562 519 City of West Hollywood 203 549 City of Westlake Village 7 84 City of Whittier 467 534 Los Angeles 34052 842 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 73 890 Los Angeles – Alsace 87 699 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 1 2500 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 21 839 Los Angeles – Arleta 351 1021 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 57 389 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 215 691 Los Angeles – Bel Air 39 463 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 43 343 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 45 342 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 1207 1389 Los Angeles – Brentwood 92 297 Los Angeles – Brookside 1 172 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 36 506 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 628 962 Los Angeles – Carthay 90 627 Los Angeles – Central 670 1718 Los Angeles – Century City 41 321 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 435 1288 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 235 634 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 23 251 Los Angeles – Chinatown 28 349 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 98 673 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 118 779 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 96 694 Los Angeles – Crestview 98 862 Los Angeles – Del Rey 96 321 Los Angeles – Downtown* 204 742 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 225 568 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 256 874 Los Angeles – Echo Park 64 449 Los Angeles – El Sereno 284 679 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 18 315 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 75 737 Los Angeles – Encino 158 350 Los Angeles – Exposition 16 481 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 352 784 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 10 278 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 68 780 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 653 1376 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 236 747 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 93 864 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 447 768 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 257 1195 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 98 575 Los Angeles – Harbor City 145 499 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 204 468 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 9 374 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 180 998 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 456 1202 Los Angeles – Highland Park 345 713 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 183 1319 Los Angeles – Hollywood 342 501 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 90 306 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 202 708 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 69 855 Los Angeles – Koreatown 376 727 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 25 548 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 258 611 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 153 1165 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 74 486 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 386 1184 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 230 2866 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 192 677 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 35 1117 Los Angeles – Longwood 32 743 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 65 301 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 33 387 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 3 96 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 95 224 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 15 344 Los Angeles – Melrose 696 896 Los Angeles – Mid-city 140 931 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 48 267 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 209 866 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 132 547 Los Angeles – North Hills 614 997 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 925 611 Los Angeles – Northridge 439 629 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 62 291 Los Angeles – Pacoima 1023 1329 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 8 208 Los Angeles – Palms 227 517 Los Angeles – Panorama City 1039 1381 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 24 177 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 748 1788 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 5 156 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 36 329 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 109 306 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 20 305 Los Angeles – Regent Square 10 360 Los Angeles – Reseda 776 1013 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 33 712 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 15 355 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1034 1325 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 13 293 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 286 328 Los Angeles – Silverlake 220 499 Los Angeles – South Carthay 40 378 Los Angeles – South Park 618 1628 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 54 1178 Los Angeles – Studio City 89 397 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 402 766 Los Angeles – Sunland 182 892 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 155 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 1047 1271 Los Angeles – Tarzana 291 942 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 424 1074 Los Angeles – Thai Town 42 428 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 23 264 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 8 613 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161 Los Angeles – Tujunga 143 514 Los Angeles – University Hills 16 467 Los Angeles – University Park 276 1005 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 175 583 Los Angeles – Valley Village 251 1015 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 966 1037 Los Angeles – Venice 74 218 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 235 1366 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 118 1541 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 548 1331 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 953 1833 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 70 833 Los Angeles – View Heights 11 298 Los Angeles – Watts 489 1146 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 35 712 Los Angeles – West Adams 320 1158 Los Angeles – West Hills 180 444 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 103 274 Los Angeles – West Vernon 684 1275 Los Angeles – Westchester 125 242 Los Angeles – Westlake 1060 1786 Los Angeles – Westwood 95 176 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 954 2641 Los Angeles – Wilmington 408 722 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 332 662 Los Angeles – Winnetka 372 718 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 208 306 Unincorporated – Acton 17 213 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 9 216 Unincorporated – Altadena 186 426 Unincorporated – Anaverde 2 133 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 2 161 Unincorporated – Arcadia 13 163 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 331 780 Unincorporated – Athens Village 48 980 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 45 664 Unincorporated – Azusa 103 647 Unincorporated – Bassett 160 1080 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 93 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 39 505 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1721 6329 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 74 440 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 65 495 Unincorporated – Del Aire 18 410 Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 314 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 83 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 6 241 Unincorporated – Duarte 22 497 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 24 454 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 1741 1390 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 4 62 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 121 790 Unincorporated – East Whittier 17 320 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 62 705 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 3 181 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 949 1467 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 3 455 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 226 404 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 10 398 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 91 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 8 567 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 37 187 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 43 2072 Unincorporated – La Verne 6 294 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 25 354 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 150 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 33 254 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 4 243 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 149 661 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 3 171 Unincorporated – Littlerock 17 423 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 2 154 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 27 757 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 16 170 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 23 593 Unincorporated – Newhall 1 455 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 6 501 Unincorporated – North Whittier 24 287 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 75 312 Unincorporated – Palmdale 6 713 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 4 204 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 1 162 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 4 206 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 48 372 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 22 827 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 1 107 Unincorporated – Rosewood 8 622 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 2 168 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 30 893 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 197 386 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 135 668 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 2 98 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 3 1124 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 28 150 Unincorporated – Saugus 5 3226 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 220 Unincorporated – South El Monte 10 557 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 60 678 Unincorporated – South Whittier 263 444 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 41 196 Unincorporated – Sun Village 26 431 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 8 617 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 7 422 Unincorporated – Val Verde 23 695 Unincorporated – Valencia 12 391 Unincorporated – Valinda 164 702 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 45 387 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 196 1214 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132 Unincorporated – West Carson 127 575 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 24 2521 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 63 641 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 10 736 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 250 929 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 16 434 Unincorporated – Whittier 15 396 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 378 1083 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 21 348 – Under Investigation 1853

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Forty-four cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

