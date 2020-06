‘Protest Against Racism in Schools’ Awareness March in Cerritos June 12

The march will occur from 12:30-4:30 starting at Cerritos Civic Center/Library working its way down Bloomfield, Artesia, Shoemaker, 166, ending at the ABC District offices.

Social distancing is encouraged, wear comfortable shoes for the walk.

