NYT: Texas, Florida and California all recently reported their highest daily tallies of new virus cases

A concerning sign as the U.S. continues reopening. Friday, June 12, 2020 2:00 PM EST The rise in cases helps explain why the nation continues to record more than 20,000 new cases a day even as some of the original hot spots, including New York, have seen dramatic declines. While some officials in states seeing increases attribute the rise to increased testing, and the number of cases per capita in Texas and Florida remains low, some health experts see worrying signs that the virus continues to make inroads.

