June 12, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,633 New Cases (-214 from 6/11), 20 Additional Deaths, 2,833 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,633 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Fourteen people who died were over the age of 65 years old and one person who died was between the ages of 41 and 65 years old. Fourteen people had underlying health conditions including 13 people over the age of 65 years old and one person between the ages of 41 and 65 years old. Five deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 70,476 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,832 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,629 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 41% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 11% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 32 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 7,250 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (11% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,389 people who are currently hospitalized, 29% of these people are in the ICU and 20% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 761,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

Public Health continues to track disproportionality in health outcomes by race, ethnicity and income level data of people who have been tested, hospitalized and died from COVID-19. This data is analyzed as rates per 100,000 people to make comparisons with other groups across the County and to understand which groups are disproportionately affected. Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders have a death rate of 52 per 100,000, African Americans have a death of 33 per 100,000, Latinos/Latinxs have a death of 32 per 100,000, Asians have a death rate of 23 per 100,000, and Whites have a death rate of 17 per 100,000. People who live in areas with high rates of poverty have almost four times the rate of deaths for COVID-19 with 51 per 100,000 people, compared with communities with very low poverty levels who had a death rate of 15 per 100,000. Public Health and the Health Integration Alliance continues collaboration with community, healthcare, and philanthropic partners to increase access and use of COVID-19 testing, connection to care and services, awareness and support of contact tracing activities, and direct linkages to in-language, culturally responsive supportive resources, like food, housing, and other benefits to communities experiencing these inequitable outcomes.

“We are mourning with the many families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. We are thinking of you and praying for you every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We continue to watch the indicators on our recovery dashboard to understand how COVID-19 is affecting our communities and our capacity to treat people who may become seriously ill. Our day-to-day actions have a huge impact on our progress and our recovery journey, so please continue to practice physical distancing and wearing cloth face coverings when you are out and around others. As more businesses reopen, these continue to be the tools we have for slowing the spread of the virus and preventing serious illness and deaths.”

A modified Health Officer Order and directives for the reopening of additional businesses was issued yesterday with an effective date of today, June 12. The Health Officer Order allows for the following sectors to reopen once they implement the required protocols for infection control and distancing:

Gyms and fitness facilities

Pro-league arenas without live audiences

Day camps

Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums

Campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation

Music, film and television production

Hotels for leisure travel

As with all businesses that are permitted to reopen, the Health Officer Order contains protocols for reopening to ensure it is done as safely as possible for employees, customers and residents. Employees and visitors to these businesses will need to wear a cloth face covering when around other people and practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet at all times. The directives are contained in sector-specific protocols that guide re-opening and are available online. It is important for everyone to follow the directives and to do their part every day to keep everyone as safe as possible.

If anyone has been in a crowded setting, where people are congregating who are not using face coverings or distancing, or if you had close contact (within 6 feet for greater than 15 minutes) with non-household members who were not wearing face coverings please consider the following:

Remain in your residence, away from others, in quarantine for 14 days.

If you live with persons who are elderly or have high risk conditions, you should also maintain a six-foot distance and wear a face covering when you are with them at home, avoid preparing food for others, sharing utensils, bedding and towels, and increase cleaning and disinfecting of common surfaces.

Consider getting tested for COVID-19 if you have been exposed to someone that is positive or likely positive. Testing negative for COVID-19 right after being exposed does not mean you can’t become infected later during the incubation period.

If anyone was possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19, and the test result is negative, they should remain at home for 14 days to prevent spreading illness to others.

For more information on how to get tested, visit: covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. The Health Officer Order, Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 70476 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 66941 — Long Beach 2512 — Pasadena 1023 Deaths 2832 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 2640 — Long Beach 108 — Pasadena 84 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 4086 – 18 to 40 25944 – 41 to 65 25748 – over 65 10804 – Under Investigation 359 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 32771 – Male 33810 – Other 10 – Under Investigation 350 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 61 – Asian 3430 – Black 2368 – Hispanic/Latino 24226 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 303 – White 6991 – Other 8734 – Under Investigation 20828 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 7250 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 2 – Asian 452 – Black 302 – Hispanic/Latino 1088 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 9 – White 750 – Other 26 – Under Investigation 11 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 37 177.18 City of Alhambra 276 318.25 City of Arcadia 105 181.81 City of Artesia 55 327.48 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 256 511.59 City of Baldwin Park 464 604.41 City of Bell 468 1288.12 City of Bell Gardens 429 996.03 City of Bellflower 527 677.94 City of Beverly Hills 158 457.71 City of Bradbury 4 374.18 City of Burbank 436 406.79 City of Calabasas 98 402.91 City of Carson 518 551.97 City of Cerritos 151 301.6 City of Claremont 68 186.38 City of Commerce* 119 910.55 City of Compton 894 894.86 City of Covina 237 483.36 City of Cudahy 334 1371.83 City of Culver City 168 421.42 City of Diamond Bar 87 151.26 City of Downey 993 869.05 City of Duarte 144 654.07 City of El Monte 846 721.42 City of El Segundo 38 226.38 City of Gardena 339 552.93 City of Glendale 1101 533.19 City of Glendora 179 339.25 City of Hawaiian Gardens 109 742.71 City of Hawthorne 510 574.41 City of Hermosa Beach 41 208.44 City of Hidden Hills 3 158.73 City of Huntington Park 732 1230.58 City of Industry 12 2746 City of Inglewood 738 649.75 City of Irwindale 5 342.7 City of La Canada Flintridge 56 270.62 City of La Habra Heights 12 219.98 City of La Mirada 224 451.62 City of La Puente 212 520.92 City of La Verne 41 123.19 City of Lakewood 263 327.27 City of Lancaster* 734 454.29 City of Lawndale 154 458.14 City of Lomita 55 265.33 City of Lynwood* 889 1233.92 City of Malibu 40 308.62 City of Manhattan Beach 85 236.12 City of Maywood 415 1479.55 City of Monrovia 185 476.8 City of Montebello 536 832.62 City of Monterey Park 212 340.5 City of Norwalk 691 642.06 City of Palmdale 879 552.94 City of Palos Verdes Estates 44 325.4 City of Paramount 497 887.14 City of Pico Rivera 687 1068.7 City of Pomona 786 504.07 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 106 247.97 City of Redondo Beach 161 234.36 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 17 209.54 City of Rosemead 156 281.84 City of San Dimas 83 240.47 City of San Fernando 238 967.01 City of San Gabriel 180 439.52 City of San Marino 24 180.76 City of Santa Clarita 879 398.78 City of Santa Fe Springs 97 528.21 City of Santa Monica 322 348.31 City of Sierra Madre 15 136.5 City of Signal Hill 45 381.45 City of South El Monte 163 780.46 City of South Gate 1026 1045.29 City of South Pasadena 138 529.69 City of Temple City 189 518.45 City of Torrance 435 291.42 City of Vernon 4 1913.88 City of Walnut 60 196.52 City of West Covina 513 473.97 City of West Hollywood 197 533.14 City of Westlake Village 7 83.73 City of Whittier 425 486.09 Los Angeles 32207 796.30 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 68 829.07 Los Angeles – Alsace 70 562.47 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 21 839.33 Los Angeles – Arleta 328 954.32 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 55 375.02 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 201 645.78 Los Angeles – Bel Air 39 462.69 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 41 327.35 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 42 318.83 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 1097 1262.6 Los Angeles – Brentwood 88 284.28 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 36 505.55 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 601 920.52 Los Angeles – Carthay 93 647.5 Los Angeles – Central 606 1554.16 Los Angeles – Century City 40 312.7 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 410 1214.24 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 226 609.81 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 22 239.89 Los Angeles – Chinatown 29 361.55 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 93 639.04 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 116 765.52 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 89 643.58 Los Angeles – Crestview 97 853.27 Los Angeles – Del Rey 93 310.66 Los Angeles – Downtown* 191 694.37 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 218 550.66 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 254 867.28 Los Angeles – Echo Park 63 441.92 Los Angeles – El Sereno 251 600.36 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 16 280.11 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 74 727.56 Los Angeles – Encino 155 343.13 Los Angeles – Exposition 15 450.99 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 333 741.37 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 10 277.78 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 62 710.93 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 593 1249.87 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 211 667.64 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 88 817.54 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 432 742.38 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 240 1116.02 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 95 557.54 Los Angeles – Harbor City 141 485.04 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 184 422.02 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 9 373.6 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 173 959.25 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 426 1122.97 Los Angeles – Highland Park 301 622.02 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 176 1268.93 Los Angeles – Hollywood 320 468.84 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 90 305.77 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 188 658.7 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 63 780.38 Los Angeles – Koreatown 366 708.03 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 24 526.43 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 246 582.86 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 139 1058.4 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 72 472.6 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 345 1058.38 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 224 2791.28 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 184 649.19 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 33 1053.3 Los Angeles – Longwood 30 697.03 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 60 277.67 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 30 351.45 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 3 96.03 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 93 218.97 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 15 344.04 Los Angeles – Melrose 668 859.76 Los Angeles – Mid-city 136 904.86 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 47 261.33 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 196 812.47 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 125 517.71 Los Angeles – North Hills 588 954.93 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 882 582.48 Los Angeles – Northridge 421 603.18 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 61 286.51 Los Angeles – Pacoima 963 1250.99 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 7 182.01 Los Angeles – Palms 216 492.29 Los Angeles – Panorama City 1000 1328.9 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 23 169.37 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 724 1730.32 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 4 125.16 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 35 319.72 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 105 295.04 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 20 304.88 Los Angeles – Regent Square 10 359.71 Los Angeles – Reseda 739 964.54 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 32 690.25 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 14 331.13 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1007 1290.4 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 11 247.64 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 278 318.61 Los Angeles – Silverlake 221 501.33 Los Angeles – South Carthay 40 377.54 Los Angeles – South Park 581 1530.52 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 49 1068.94 Los Angeles – Studio City 88 392.16 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 384 731.67 Los Angeles – Sunland 171 837.91 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 985 1195.42 Los Angeles – Tarzana 283 916.57 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 404 1023.25 Los Angeles – Thai Town 39 397.59 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 23 264.25 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 8 612.56 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 137 492.63 Los Angeles – University Hills 15 437.45 Los Angeles – University Park 262 954.25 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 164 546.38 Los Angeles – Valley Village 247 999.19 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 919 986.11 Los Angeles – Venice 74 218.39 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 220 1279.07 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 104 1358.23 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 498 1209.15 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 884 1700.07 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 68 809.62 Los Angeles – View Heights 11 297.78 Los Angeles – Watts 444 1040.45 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 34 691.76 Los Angeles – West Adams 300 1085.78 Los Angeles – West Hills 172 424.22 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 97 257.73 Los Angeles – West Vernon 646 1204.24 Los Angeles – Westchester 118 228.67 Los Angeles – Westlake 990 1667.93 Los Angeles – Westwood 86 158.94 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 930 2574.11 Los Angeles – Wilmington 376 665.64 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 311 619.89 Los Angeles – Winnetka 361 697.1 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 200 293.88 Unincorporated – Acton 16 200.73 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 9 216.45 Unincorporated – Altadena 178 408.07 Unincorporated – Anaverde 2 132.63 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 2 160.64 Unincorporated – Arcadia 12 150.36 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 301 709.2 Unincorporated – Athens Village 46 939.35 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 41 605.17 Unincorporated – Azusa 93 584.06 Unincorporated – Bassett 147 992.1 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 93.2 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 39 504.66 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1701 6255.75 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 69 410.25 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 60 456.48 Unincorporated – Del Aire 18 409.74 Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 314.47 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 6 240.67 Unincorporated – Duarte 18 406.5 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 23 434.62 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 1566 1250.11 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 4 62.47 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 98 640.19 Unincorporated – East Whittier 15 282.7 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 59 671.14 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 4 240.82 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 835 1290.47 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 3 454.55 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 199 355.83 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 8 318.22 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 91.07 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 8 566.57 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 35 176.76 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 33 1590.36 Unincorporated – La Verne 5 245.1 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 21 296.99 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 149.7 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 32 246.27 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 4 243.46 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 141 625.5 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 3 171.33 Unincorporated – Littlerock 16 397.91 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 2 154.2 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 25 700.48 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 16 170.01 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 23 592.63 Unincorporated – Newhall 1 454.55 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 6 500.83 Unincorporated – North Whittier 21 251.2 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 69 287.07 Unincorporated – Palmdale 6 712.59 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 4 204.5 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 1 161.55 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 4 206.4 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 48 371.92 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 20 751.6 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 1 107.41 Unincorporated – Rosewood 8 622.08 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 1 83.82 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 30 892.59 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 186 364.55 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 114 563.77 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 2 98.28 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 28 150.37 Unincorporated – Saugus 5 3225.81 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 219.78 Unincorporated – South El Monte 9 501.39 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 53 599.01 Unincorporated – South Whittier 228 384.99 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 38 181.25 Unincorporated – Sun Village 24 397.61 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 8 617.28 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 7 422.2 Unincorporated – Val Verde 23 695.07 Unincorporated – Valencia 11 358.07 Unincorporated – Valinda 139 594.75 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 42 360.98 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 179 1108.84 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 123 556.91 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 24 2521.01 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 59 599.9 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 10 735.84 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 228 846.8 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 11 298.67 Unincorporated – Whittier 15 396.41 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 347 993.9 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 21 348.43 – Under Investigation 1884

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 32 cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

