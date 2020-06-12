June 12, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,633 New Cases (-214 from 6/11), 20 Additional Deaths, 2,833 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,633 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Fourteen people who died were over the age of 65 years old and one person who died was between the ages of 41 and 65 years old. Fourteen people had underlying health conditions including 13 people over the age of 65 years old and one person between the ages of 41 and 65 years old. Five deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.
To date, Public Health has identified 70,476 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,832 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,629 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 41% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 11% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 32 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 7,250 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (11% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,389 people who are currently hospitalized, 29% of these people are in the ICU and 20% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 761,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.
Public Health continues to track disproportionality in health outcomes by race, ethnicity and income level data of people who have been tested, hospitalized and died from COVID-19. This data is analyzed as rates per 100,000 people to make comparisons with other groups across the County and to understand which groups are disproportionately affected. Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders have a death rate of 52 per 100,000, African Americans have a death of 33 per 100,000, Latinos/Latinxs have a death of 32 per 100,000, Asians have a death rate of 23 per 100,000, and Whites have a death rate of 17 per 100,000. People who live in areas with high rates of poverty have almost four times the rate of deaths for COVID-19 with 51 per 100,000 people, compared with communities with very low poverty levels who had a death rate of 15 per 100,000. Public Health and the Health Integration Alliance continues collaboration with community, healthcare, and philanthropic partners to increase access and use of COVID-19 testing, connection to care and services, awareness and support of contact tracing activities, and direct linkages to in-language, culturally responsive supportive resources, like food, housing, and other benefits to communities experiencing these inequitable outcomes.
“We are mourning with the many families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. We are thinking of you and praying for you every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We continue to watch the indicators on our recovery dashboard to understand how COVID-19 is affecting our communities and our capacity to treat people who may become seriously ill. Our day-to-day actions have a huge impact on our progress and our recovery journey, so please continue to practice physical distancing and wearing cloth face coverings when you are out and around others. As more businesses reopen, these continue to be the tools we have for slowing the spread of the virus and preventing serious illness and deaths.”
A modified Health Officer Order and directives for the reopening of additional businesses was issued yesterday with an effective date of today, June 12. The Health Officer Order allows for the following sectors to reopen once they implement the required protocols for infection control and distancing:
As with all businesses that are permitted to reopen, the Health Officer Order contains protocols for reopening to ensure it is done as safely as possible for employees, customers and residents. Employees and visitors to these businesses will need to wear a cloth face covering when around other people and practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet at all times. The directives are contained in sector-specific protocols that guide re-opening and are available online. It is important for everyone to follow the directives and to do their part every day to keep everyone as safe as possible.
If anyone has been in a crowded setting, where people are congregating who are not using face coverings or distancing, or if you had close contact (within 6 feet for greater than 15 minutes) with non-household members who were not wearing face coverings please consider the following:
For more information on how to get tested, visit: covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. The Health Officer Order, Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.
Please see additional information below:
|
|
Total Cases
|
|
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|
70476
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
66941
|
|
— Long Beach
|
2512
|
|
— Pasadena
|
1023
|
|
Deaths
|
2832
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
2640
|
|
— Long Beach
|
108
|
|
— Pasadena
|
84
|
|
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– 0 to 17
|
4086
|
|
– 18 to 40
|
25944
|
|
– 41 to 65
|
25748
|
|
– over 65
|
10804
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
359
|
|
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Female
|
32771
|
|
– Male
|
33810
|
|
– Other
|
10
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
350
|
|
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
61
|
|
– Asian
|
3430
|
|
– Black
|
2368
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
24226
|
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
303
|
|
– White
|
6991
|
|
– Other
|
8734
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
20828
|
|
Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Hospitalized (Ever)
|
7250
|
|
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
2
|
|
– Asian
|
452
|
|
– Black
|
302
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
1088
|
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
9
|
|
– White
|
750
|
|
– Other
|
26
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
11
|
|
CITY / COMMUNITY**
|
Cases
|
Case Rate
|
City of Agoura Hills
|
37
|
177.18
|
City of Alhambra
|
276
|
318.25
|
City of Arcadia
|
105
|
181.81
|
City of Artesia
|
55
|
327.48
|
City of Avalon
|
0
|
0
|
City of Azusa
|
256
|
511.59
|
City of Baldwin Park
|
464
|
604.41
|
City of Bell
|
468
|
1288.12
|
City of Bell Gardens
|
429
|
996.03
|
City of Bellflower
|
527
|
677.94
|
City of Beverly Hills
|
158
|
457.71
|
City of Bradbury
|
4
|
374.18
|
City of Burbank
|
436
|
406.79
|
City of Calabasas
|
98
|
402.91
|
City of Carson
|
518
|
551.97
|
City of Cerritos
|
151
|
301.6
|
City of Claremont
|
68
|
186.38
|
City of Commerce*
|
119
|
910.55
|
City of Compton
|
894
|
894.86
|
City of Covina
|
237
|
483.36
|
City of Cudahy
|
334
|
1371.83
|
City of Culver City
|
168
|
421.42
|
City of Diamond Bar
|
87
|
151.26
|
City of Downey
|
993
|
869.05
|
City of Duarte
|
144
|
654.07
|
City of El Monte
|
846
|
721.42
|
City of El Segundo
|
38
|
226.38
|
City of Gardena
|
339
|
552.93
|
City of Glendale
|
1101
|
533.19
|
City of Glendora
|
179
|
339.25
|
City of Hawaiian Gardens
|
109
|
742.71
|
City of Hawthorne
|
510
|
574.41
|
City of Hermosa Beach
|
41
|
208.44
|
City of Hidden Hills
|
3
|
158.73
|
City of Huntington Park
|
732
|
1230.58
|
City of Industry
|
12
|
2746
|
City of Inglewood
|
738
|
649.75
|
City of Irwindale
|
5
|
342.7
|
City of La Canada Flintridge
|
56
|
270.62
|
City of La Habra Heights
|
12
|
219.98
|
City of La Mirada
|
224
|
451.62
|
City of La Puente
|
212
|
520.92
|
City of La Verne
|
41
|
123.19
|
City of Lakewood
|
263
|
327.27
|
City of Lancaster*
|
734
|
454.29
|
City of Lawndale
|
154
|
458.14
|
City of Lomita
|
55
|
265.33
|
City of Lynwood*
|
889
|
1233.92
|
City of Malibu
|
40
|
308.62
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
85
|
236.12
|
City of Maywood
|
415
|
1479.55
|
City of Monrovia
|
185
|
476.8
|
City of Montebello
|
536
|
832.62
|
City of Monterey Park
|
212
|
340.5
|
City of Norwalk
|
691
|
642.06
|
City of Palmdale
|
879
|
552.94
|
City of Palos Verdes Estates
|
44
|
325.4
|
City of Paramount
|
497
|
887.14
|
City of Pico Rivera
|
687
|
1068.7
|
City of Pomona
|
786
|
504.07
|
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|
106
|
247.97
|
City of Redondo Beach
|
161
|
234.36
|
City of Rolling Hills
|
2
|
103.09
|
City of Rolling Hills Estates
|
17
|
209.54
|
City of Rosemead
|
156
|
281.84
|
City of San Dimas
|
83
|
240.47
|
City of San Fernando
|
238
|
967.01
|
City of San Gabriel
|
180
|
439.52
|
City of San Marino
|
24
|
180.76
|
City of Santa Clarita
|
879
|
398.78
|
City of Santa Fe Springs
|
97
|
528.21
|
City of Santa Monica
|
322
|
348.31
|
City of Sierra Madre
|
15
|
136.5
|
City of Signal Hill
|
45
|
381.45
|
City of South El Monte
|
163
|
780.46
|
City of South Gate
|
1026
|
1045.29
|
City of South Pasadena
|
138
|
529.69
|
City of Temple City
|
189
|
518.45
|
City of Torrance
|
435
|
291.42
|
City of Vernon
|
4
|
1913.88
|
City of Walnut
|
60
|
196.52
|
City of West Covina
|
513
|
473.97
|
City of West Hollywood
|
197
|
533.14
|
City of Westlake Village
|
7
|
83.73
|
City of Whittier
|
425
|
486.09
|
Los Angeles
|
32207
|
796.30
|
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|
68
|
829.07
|
Los Angeles – Alsace
|
70
|
562.47
|
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|
21
|
839.33
|
Los Angeles – Arleta
|
328
|
954.32
|
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|
55
|
375.02
|
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|
201
|
645.78
|
Los Angeles – Bel Air
|
39
|
462.69
|
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|
41
|
327.35
|
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|
42
|
318.83
|
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*
|
1097
|
1262.6
|
Los Angeles – Brentwood
|
88
|
284.28
|
Los Angeles – Brookside
|
0
|
0
|
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|
36
|
505.55
|
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|
601
|
920.52
|
Los Angeles – Carthay
|
93
|
647.5
|
Los Angeles – Central
|
606
|
1554.16
|
Los Angeles – Century City
|
40
|
312.7
|
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|
410
|
1214.24
|
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|
226
|
609.81
|
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|
22
|
239.89
|
Los Angeles – Chinatown
|
29
|
361.55
|
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|
93
|
639.04
|
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|
116
|
765.52
|
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|
89
|
643.58
|
Los Angeles – Crestview
|
97
|
853.27
|
Los Angeles – Del Rey
|
93
|
310.66
|
Los Angeles – Downtown*
|
191
|
694.37
|
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|
218
|
550.66
|
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|
254
|
867.28
|
Los Angeles – Echo Park
|
63
|
441.92
|
Los Angeles – El Sereno
|
251
|
600.36
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|
16
|
280.11
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|
74
|
727.56
|
Los Angeles – Encino
|
155
|
343.13
|
Los Angeles – Exposition
|
15
|
450.99
|
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|
333
|
741.37
|
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|
10
|
277.78
|
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|
62
|
710.93
|
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|
593
|
1249.87
|
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|
211
|
667.64
|
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|
88
|
817.54
|
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|
432
|
742.38
|
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|
240
|
1116.02
|
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|
95
|
557.54
|
Los Angeles – Harbor City
|
141
|
485.04
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|
184
|
422.02
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|
9
|
373.6
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|
173
|
959.25
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|
426
|
1122.97
|
Los Angeles – Highland Park
|
301
|
622.02
|
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|
176
|
1268.93
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood
|
320
|
468.84
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|
90
|
305.77
|
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|
188
|
658.7
|
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|
63
|
780.38
|
Los Angeles – Koreatown
|
366
|
708.03
|
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|
24
|
526.43
|
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|
246
|
582.86
|
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|
139
|
1058.4
|
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|
72
|
472.6
|
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|
345
|
1058.38
|
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|
224
|
2791.28
|
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|
184
|
649.19
|
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|
33
|
1053.3
|
Los Angeles – Longwood
|
30
|
697.03
|
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|
60
|
277.67
|
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|
30
|
351.45
|
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|
3
|
96.03
|
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|
93
|
218.97
|
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|
15
|
344.04
|
Los Angeles – Melrose
|
668
|
859.76
|
Los Angeles – Mid-city
|
136
|
904.86
|
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
47
|
261.33
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
196
|
812.47
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
125
|
517.71
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
588
|
954.93
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
882
|
582.48
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
421
|
603.18
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
61
|
286.51
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
963
|
1250.99
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
7
|
182.01
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
216
|
492.29
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
1000
|
1328.9
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
23
|
169.37
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
724
|
1730.32
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
4
|
125.16
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
35
|
319.72
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
105
|
295.04
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
20
|
304.88
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
10
|
359.71
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
739
|
964.54
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
32
|
690.25
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
14
|
331.13
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro*
|
1007
|
1290.4
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
11
|
247.64
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
278
|
318.61
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
221
|
501.33
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
40
|
377.54
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
581
|
1530.52
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
49
|
1068.94
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
88
|
392.16
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
384
|
731.67
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
171
|
837.91
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
1
|
154.56
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar*
|
985
|
1195.42
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
283
|
916.57
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
404
|
1023.25
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
39
|
397.59
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
23
|
264.25
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
8
|
612.56
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
3
|
161.46
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
137
|
492.63
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
15
|
437.45
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
262
|
954.25
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
164
|
546.38
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
247
|
999.19
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys
|
919
|
986.11
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
74
|
218.39
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
220
|
1279.07
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
104
|
1358.23
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
498
|
1209.15
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
884
|
1700.07
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
68
|
809.62
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
11
|
297.78
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
444
|
1040.45
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
34
|
691.76
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
300
|
1085.78
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
172
|
424.22
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
97
|
257.73
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
646
|
1204.24
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
118
|
228.67
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
990
|
1667.93
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
86
|
158.94
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District*
|
930
|
2574.11
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
376
|
665.64
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
311
|
619.89
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
361
|
697.1
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
200
|
293.88
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
16
|
200.73
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
9
|
216.45
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
178
|
408.07
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
2
|
132.63
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
2
|
160.64
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
12
|
150.36
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
301
|
709.2
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
46
|
939.35
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
41
|
605.17
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
93
|
584.06
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
147
|
992.1
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
1
|
93.2
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
39
|
504.66
|
Unincorporated – Castaic*
|
1701
|
6255.75
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
69
|
410.25
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
60
|
456.48
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
18
|
409.74
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
1
|
314.47
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
2
|
82.82
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
6
|
240.67
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
18
|
406.5
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
23
|
434.62
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
1566
|
1250.11
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
4
|
62.47
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
98
|
640.19
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
15
|
282.7
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
59
|
671.14
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
4
|
240.82
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
835
|
1290.47
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
3
|
454.55
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
199
|
355.83
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
8
|
318.22
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
1
|
91.07
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
8
|
566.57
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
35
|
176.76
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
33
|
1590.36
|
Unincorporated – La Verne
|
5
|
245.1
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
21
|
296.99
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
1
|
149.7
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
32
|
246.27
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
4
|
243.46
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
141
|
625.5
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
3
|
171.33
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
16
|
397.91
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
2
|
154.2
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
25
|
700.48
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
1
|
114.03
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
16
|
170.01
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
23
|
592.63
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
1
|
454.55
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
6
|
500.83
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
21
|
251.2
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
69
|
287.07
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
6
|
712.59
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
4
|
204.5
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
1
|
161.55
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
4
|
206.4
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
48
|
371.92
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
20
|
751.6
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
1
|
107.41
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
8
|
622.08
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
1
|
83.82
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
30
|
892.59
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
186
|
364.55
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
114
|
563.77
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
2
|
98.28
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
2
|
749.06
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains
|
28
|
150.37
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
5
|
3225.81
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
1
|
219.78
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
9
|
501.39
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
53
|
599.01
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
228
|
384.99
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
38
|
181.25
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
24
|
397.61
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
8
|
617.28
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
7
|
422.2
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
23
|
695.07
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
11
|
358.07
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
139
|
594.75
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
42
|
360.98
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
179
|
1108.84
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
2
|
132.36
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
123
|
556.91
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
24
|
2521.01
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
59
|
599.9
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
10
|
735.84
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
228
|
846.8
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
11
|
298.67
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
15
|
396.41
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
347
|
993.9
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
21
|
348.43
|
– Under Investigation
|
1884
|
These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 32 cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.
* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.
**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx
Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
