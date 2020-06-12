Socialize

June 12, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,633 New Cases (-214 from 6/11), 20 Additional Deaths, 2,833 Total

 

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,633 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Fourteen people who died were over the age of 65 years old and one person who died was between the ages of 41 and 65 years old. Fourteen people had underlying health conditions including 13 people over the age of 65 years old and one person between the ages of 41 and 65 years old. Five deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 70,476 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,832 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,629 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 41% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 11% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 32 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 7,250 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (11% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,389 people who are currently hospitalized, 29% of these people are in the ICU and 20% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 761,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

Public Health continues to track disproportionality in health outcomes by race, ethnicity and income level data of people who have been tested, hospitalized and died from COVID-19. This data is analyzed as rates per 100,000 people to make comparisons with other groups across the County and to understand which groups are disproportionately affected. Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders have a death rate of 52 per 100,000, African Americans have a death of 33 per 100,000, Latinos/Latinxs have a death of 32 per 100,000, Asians have a death rate of 23 per 100,000, and Whites have a death rate of 17 per 100,000. People who live in areas with high rates of poverty have almost four times the rate of deaths for COVID-19 with 51 per 100,000 people, compared with communities with very low poverty levels who had a death rate of 15 per 100,000.  Public Health and the Health Integration Alliance continues collaboration with community, healthcare, and philanthropic partners to increase access and use of COVID-19 testing, connection to care and services, awareness and support of contact tracing activities, and direct linkages to in-language, culturally responsive supportive resources, like food, housing, and other benefits to communities experiencing these inequitable outcomes.

“We are mourning with the many families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.  We are thinking of you and praying for you every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We continue to watch the indicators on our recovery dashboard to understand how COVID-19 is affecting our communities and our capacity to treat people who may become seriously ill.  Our day-to-day actions have a huge impact on our progress and our recovery journey, so please continue to practice physical distancing and wearing cloth face coverings when you are out and around others.  As more businesses reopen, these continue to be the tools we have for slowing the spread of the virus and preventing serious illness and deaths.”

A modified Health Officer Order and directives for the reopening of additional businesses was issued yesterday with an effective date of today, June 12.  The Health Officer Order allows for the following sectors to reopen once they implement the required protocols for infection control and distancing:

  • Gyms and fitness facilities
  • Pro-league arenas without live audiences
  • Day camps
  • Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums
  • Campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation
  • Music, film and television production
  • Hotels for leisure travel

As with all businesses that are permitted to reopen, the Health Officer Order contains protocols for reopening to ensure it is done as safely as possible for employees, customers and residents. Employees and visitors to these businesses will need to wear a cloth face covering when around other people and practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet at all times. The directives are contained in sector-specific protocols that guide re-opening and are available online. It is important for everyone to follow the directives and to do their part every day to keep everyone as safe as possible.

If anyone has been in a crowded setting, where people are congregating who are not using face coverings or distancing, or if you had close contact (within 6 feet for greater than 15 minutes) with non-household members who were not wearing face coverings please consider the following:

  • Remain in your residence, away from others, in quarantine for 14 days.
  • If you live with persons who are elderly or have high risk conditions, you should also maintain a six-foot distance and wear a face covering when you are with them at home, avoid preparing food for others, sharing utensils, bedding and towels, and increase cleaning and disinfecting of common surfaces.
  • Consider getting tested for COVID-19 if you have been exposed to someone that is positive or likely positive. Testing negative for COVID-19 right after being exposed does not mean you can’t become infected later during the incubation period.
  • If anyone was possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19, and the test result is negative, they should remain at home for 14 days to prevent spreading illness to others.

For more information on how to get tested, visit: covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. The Health Officer Order, Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

70476

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

66941

— Long Beach

2512

— Pasadena

1023

Deaths

2832

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

2640

— Long Beach

108

— Pasadena

84

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

4086

–  18 to 40

25944

–  41 to 65

25748

–  over 65

10804

–  Under Investigation

359

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

32771

–  Male

33810

–  Other

10

–  Under Investigation

350

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

61

–  Asian

3430

–  Black

2368

–  Hispanic/Latino

24226

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

303

–  White

6991

–  Other

8734

–  Under Investigation

20828

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

7250

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

2

–  Asian

452

–  Black

302

–  Hispanic/Latino

1088

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

9

–  White

750

–  Other

26

–  Under Investigation

11

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

37

177.18

City of Alhambra

276

318.25

City of Arcadia

105

181.81

City of Artesia

55

327.48

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

256

511.59

City of Baldwin Park

464

604.41

City of Bell

468

1288.12

City of Bell Gardens

429

996.03

City of Bellflower

527

677.94

City of Beverly Hills

158

457.71

City of Bradbury

4

374.18

City of Burbank

436

406.79

City of Calabasas

98

402.91

City of Carson

518

551.97

City of Cerritos

151

301.6

City of Claremont

68

186.38

City of Commerce*

119

910.55

City of Compton

894

894.86

City of Covina

237

483.36

City of Cudahy

334

1371.83

City of Culver City

168

421.42

City of Diamond Bar

87

151.26

City of Downey

993

869.05

City of Duarte

144

654.07

City of El Monte

846

721.42

City of El Segundo

38

226.38

City of Gardena

339

552.93

City of Glendale

1101

533.19

City of Glendora

179

339.25

City of Hawaiian Gardens

109

742.71

City of Hawthorne

510

574.41

City of Hermosa Beach

41

208.44

City of Hidden Hills

3

158.73

City of Huntington Park

732

1230.58

City of Industry

12

2746

City of Inglewood

738

649.75

City of Irwindale

5

342.7

City of La Canada Flintridge

56

270.62

City of La Habra Heights

12

219.98

City of La Mirada

224

451.62

City of La Puente

212

520.92

City of La Verne

41

123.19

City of Lakewood

263

327.27

City of Lancaster*

734

454.29

City of Lawndale

154

458.14

City of Lomita

55

265.33

City of Lynwood*

889

1233.92

City of Malibu

40

308.62

City of Manhattan Beach

85

236.12

City of Maywood

415

1479.55

City of Monrovia

185

476.8

City of Montebello

536

832.62

City of Monterey Park

212

340.5

City of Norwalk

691

642.06

City of Palmdale

879

552.94

City of Palos Verdes Estates

44

325.4

City of Paramount

497

887.14

City of Pico Rivera

687

1068.7

City of Pomona

786

504.07

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

106

247.97

City of Redondo Beach

161

234.36

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

17

209.54

City of Rosemead

156

281.84

City of San Dimas

83

240.47

City of San Fernando

238

967.01

City of San Gabriel

180

439.52

City of San Marino

24

180.76

City of Santa Clarita

879

398.78

City of Santa Fe Springs

97

528.21

City of Santa Monica

322

348.31

City of Sierra Madre

15

136.5

City of Signal Hill

45

381.45

City of South El Monte

163

780.46

City of South Gate

1026

1045.29

City of South Pasadena

138

529.69

City of Temple City

189

518.45

City of Torrance

435

291.42

City of Vernon

4

1913.88

City of Walnut

60

196.52

City of West Covina

513

473.97

City of West Hollywood

197

533.14

City of Westlake Village

7

83.73

City of Whittier

425

486.09

Los Angeles

32207

796.30

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

68

829.07

Los Angeles – Alsace

70

562.47

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

21

839.33

Los Angeles – Arleta

328

954.32

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

55

375.02

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

201

645.78

Los Angeles – Bel Air

39

462.69

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

41

327.35

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

42

318.83

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

1097

1262.6

Los Angeles – Brentwood

88

284.28

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

36

505.55

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

601

920.52

Los Angeles – Carthay

93

647.5

Los Angeles – Central

606

1554.16

Los Angeles – Century City

40

312.7

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

410

1214.24

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

226

609.81

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

22

239.89

Los Angeles – Chinatown

29

361.55

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

93

639.04

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

116

765.52

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

89

643.58

Los Angeles – Crestview

97

853.27

Los Angeles – Del Rey

93

310.66

Los Angeles – Downtown*

191

694.37

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

218

550.66

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

254

867.28

Los Angeles – Echo Park

63

441.92

Los Angeles – El Sereno

251

600.36

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

16

280.11

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

74

727.56

Los Angeles – Encino

155

343.13

Los Angeles – Exposition

15

450.99

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

333

741.37

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

10

277.78

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

62

710.93

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

593

1249.87

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

211

667.64

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

88

817.54

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

432

742.38

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

240

1116.02

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

95

557.54

Los Angeles – Harbor City

141

485.04

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

184

422.02

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

9

373.6

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

173

959.25

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

426

1122.97

Los Angeles – Highland Park

301

622.02

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

176

1268.93

Los Angeles – Hollywood

320

468.84

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

90

305.77

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

188

658.7

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

63

780.38

Los Angeles – Koreatown

366

708.03

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

24

526.43

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

246

582.86

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

139

1058.4

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

72

472.6

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

345

1058.38

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

224

2791.28

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

184

649.19

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

33

1053.3

Los Angeles – Longwood

30

697.03

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

60

277.67

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

30

351.45

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

3

96.03

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

93

218.97

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

15

344.04

Los Angeles – Melrose

668

859.76

Los Angeles – Mid-city

136

904.86

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

47

261.33

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

196

812.47

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

125

517.71

Los Angeles – North Hills

588

954.93

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

882

582.48

Los Angeles – Northridge

421

603.18

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

61

286.51

Los Angeles – Pacoima

963

1250.99

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

7

182.01

Los Angeles – Palms

216

492.29

Los Angeles – Panorama City

1000

1328.9

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

23

169.37

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

724

1730.32

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

4

125.16

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

35

319.72

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

105

295.04

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

20

304.88

Los Angeles – Regent Square

10

359.71

Los Angeles – Reseda

739

964.54

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

32

690.25

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

14

331.13

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1007

1290.4

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

11

247.64

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

278

318.61

Los Angeles – Silverlake

221

501.33

Los Angeles – South Carthay

40

377.54

Los Angeles – South Park

581

1530.52

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

49

1068.94

Los Angeles – Studio City

88

392.16

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

384

731.67

Los Angeles – Sunland

171

837.91

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

985

1195.42

Los Angeles – Tarzana

283

916.57

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

404

1023.25

Los Angeles – Thai Town

39

397.59

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

23

264.25

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

8

612.56

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

137

492.63

Los Angeles – University Hills

15

437.45

Los Angeles – University Park

262

954.25

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

164

546.38

Los Angeles – Valley Village

247

999.19

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

919

986.11

Los Angeles – Venice

74

218.39

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

220

1279.07

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

104

1358.23

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

498

1209.15

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

884

1700.07

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

68

809.62

Los Angeles – View Heights

11

297.78

Los Angeles – Watts

444

1040.45

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

34

691.76

Los Angeles – West Adams

300

1085.78

Los Angeles – West Hills

172

424.22

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

97

257.73

Los Angeles – West Vernon

646

1204.24

Los Angeles – Westchester

118

228.67

Los Angeles – Westlake

990

1667.93

Los Angeles – Westwood

86

158.94

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

930

2574.11

Los Angeles – Wilmington

376

665.64

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

311

619.89

Los Angeles – Winnetka

361

697.1

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

200

293.88

Unincorporated – Acton

16

200.73

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

9

216.45

Unincorporated – Altadena

178

408.07

Unincorporated – Anaverde

2

132.63

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

2

160.64

Unincorporated – Arcadia

12

150.36

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

301

709.2

Unincorporated – Athens Village

46

939.35

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

41

605.17

Unincorporated – Azusa

93

584.06

Unincorporated – Bassett

147

992.1

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

1

93.2

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

39

504.66

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1701

6255.75

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

69

410.25

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

60

456.48

Unincorporated – Del Aire

18

409.74

Unincorporated – Del Rey

1

314.47

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

6

240.67

Unincorporated – Duarte

18

406.5

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

23

434.62

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

1566

1250.11

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

4

62.47

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

98

640.19

Unincorporated – East Whittier

15

282.7

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

59

671.14

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

4

240.82

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

835

1290.47

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

3

454.55

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

199

355.83

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

8

318.22

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

1

91.07

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

8

566.57

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

35

176.76

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

33

1590.36

Unincorporated – La Verne

5

245.1

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

21

296.99

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

1

149.7

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

32

246.27

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

4

243.46

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

141

625.5

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

3

171.33

Unincorporated – Littlerock

16

397.91

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

2

154.2

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

25

700.48

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

16

170.01

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

23

592.63

Unincorporated – Newhall

1

454.55

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

6

500.83

Unincorporated – North Whittier

21

251.2

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

69

287.07

Unincorporated – Palmdale

6

712.59

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

4

204.5

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

1

161.55

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

4

206.4

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

48

371.92

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

20

751.6

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

1

107.41

Unincorporated – Rosewood

8

622.08

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

1

83.82

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

30

892.59

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

186

364.55

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

114

563.77

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

2

98.28

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

28

150.37

Unincorporated – Saugus

5

3225.81

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

219.78

Unincorporated – South El Monte

9

501.39

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

53

599.01

Unincorporated – South Whittier

228

384.99

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

38

181.25

Unincorporated – Sun Village

24

397.61

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

8

617.28

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

7

422.2

Unincorporated – Val Verde

23

695.07

Unincorporated – Valencia

11

358.07

Unincorporated – Valinda

139

594.75

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

42

360.98

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

179

1108.84

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

123

556.91

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

24

2521.01

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

59

599.9

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

10

735.84

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

228

846.8

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

11

298.67

Unincorporated – Whittier

15

396.41

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

347

993.9

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

21

348.43

–  Under Investigation

1884

 These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 32 cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the                                                        proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

