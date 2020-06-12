Hey O.C. Supervisor ‘Dumb’ Don Wagner: Wear a Mask in Orange County, Stop the Spread

OP/ED BY BRIAN HEWS, Publisher, Hews Media Group • June 12, 2020

Welcome to Orange County, the land of #AllAboutMe.

The board of supervisors here this week overruled the county’s Health Director, and why do they have that power, going to a “strong recommendation” of wearing a mask versus mandatory mask wearing while out in public.

In true Trump speak, Republican 3rdDistrict Supervisor Dumb Don Wagner was quoted in the L.A. Times, “There’s always going to be community infection going on, there’s always flu infection going on.”

Flu? Hey Dumb Don, 202 people have died in the OC and we are sheltering in place.

“Are you telling us masks, in your professional opinion, are going to be necessary until the end of time or until there’s a vaccine or what?”

Well Dumb Don, strong evidence and experts say they prevent outbreaks.

Health experts expressed alarm at Dumb Don’s actions and the large rebellion about masks, saying it will make it harder to prevent new outbreaks of coronavirus.

But here is DD, arguing the COVID is the flu and we should not wear masks.

So here we go Dumb Don, you’re a lawyer, judge this evidence and argue a case against wearing masks.

The new yes-man installed by Dumb Don and his colleagues, stated “I stand with the public health experts and believe wearing cloth face coverings helps to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and save lives.”

Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, UC San Francisco chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics told the LA Times, “It’s the only way we get back to work — it’s to mask, all of the data tells us … it’s pretty clear that masking is the element that changes the trajectories of the COVID pandemic.”

Data Dumb Don, data tells us to wear masks.

A recent study out of Germany found that face masks reduce the daily growth rate of reported infections by around 40%.

Places that have kept coronavirus transmission under control, such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Japan, have virtually universal wearing of masks in public.

A study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, concluded that “ wearing of face masks in public corresponds to the most effective means to prevent interhuman transmission.”

Studies Dumb Don, studies tell us to wear masks.

The California Medical Assn., which represents doctors across the state, has said mandating face masks is an appropriate public policy.

Dr. Diana Ramos, president of the Orange County Medical Assn., said, “This public health crisis is not over. As we begin to reopen our county, the science is clear: wearing a face covering can help slow the spread of this deadly virus,”

Many health officials say that face coverings fight against COVID-19 — as they can block transmission of the respiratory droplets released by asymptomatic people when breathing or talking.

The journal Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness found that homemade cloth masks “significantly” reduced the amount of potentially infectious droplets expelled by the wearer.

Dr. George Rutherford, a UC San Francisco epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert said, “Masks provide a hell of a lot of protection. And I’m more comfortable relaxing things if everybody is wearing masks than if they weren’t.”

Block Dumb Don, block the virus.

According to a Times analysis, just last week Orange County reported 1,179 new coronavirus infections — a weekly record in the course of the pandemic, and up 22% from the previous week.

Hospitalizations are up 34% from a month ago. Last week average in hospital, 400, two weeks ago, 300.

And last week, Orange County recorded 30 coronavirus deaths, the second-highest weekly toll. As of Thursday , there were a total of 7,987 confirmed cases and 202 deaths in Orange County.

Data Dumb Don, lots of data.

Dr. David Aizuss, past president of the California Medical Association summed it up nicely, “On behalf of the California Medical Assn., it’s our opinion that mandatory face masking is appropriate In Orange County.”

“Our position is that this [mask rebellion] is being driven by ignorance and politics instead of science.”

Ignorance and politics Dumb Don, ignorance and politics.

From New York Times today

Texas, Florida and California all recently reported their highest daily tallies of new virus cases, a concerning sign as the U.S. continues reopening. The rise in cases helps explain why the nation continues to record more than 20,000 new cases a day even as some of the original hot spots, including New York, have seen dramatic declines. While some officials in states seeing increases attribute the rise to increased testing, and the number of cases per capita in Texas and Florida remains low, some health experts see worrying signs that the virus continues to make inroads.

