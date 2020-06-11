Two Men Arrested in Hawaiian Gardens After Stealing Car and Committing Burglary in Long Beach

Two Hawaiian Gardens residents riding in a stolen car were arrested Wednesday after allegedly burglarizing a beauty supply store.

About 3:30 a.m., officers went to a beauty supply store in the 5500 block of Stearns Street regarding a burglary call from the business’ private security company, according to the Long Beach PD.

Evidence at the scene led investigators to Hawaiian Gardens, where they coordinated with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to find the suspects.

Deputies located the car, and LBPD recovered the stolen car and $5,000 of beauty supply merchandise.

Omar Nunez, 30, of Hawaiian Gardens, was arrested and booked for robbery and committing a burglary during a state of emergency.

Isaac Anthony Silva, 21, of Hawaiian Gardens, was arrested and booked for commercial burglary, committing a burglary during a state of emergency, grand theft, receiving known stolen property and for stealing a vehicle.

Silva and Nunez are being held on $50,000 bail. Their case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Friday.

