June 11, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,857 New Cases, 46 Additional Deaths, 2,813 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 46 new deaths and 1,857 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Although this is the highest number of new cases reported in a day, 600 cases are from a backlog of test results. Thirty-two people who died were over the age of 65 years old, 13 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 to 40 years old.  Forty people had underlying health conditions including 27 people over the age of 65 years old, 12 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and one person between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.

To date, Public Health has identified 68,875 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,813 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,617 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 41% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 46 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 7,190 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (11% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,416 people who are currently hospitalized, 29% of these people are in the ICU and 20% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 746,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

A modified Health Officer Order and directives for the reopening of additional businesses will be issued today with an effective date of June 12.  The Health Officer Order will allow for the following sectors to reopen once they implement the required protocols for infection control and distancing:

  • Gyms and fitness facilities
  • Pro-league arenas without live audiences
  • Day camps
  • Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums
  • Campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation
  • Music, film and television production
  • Hotels for leisure travel

As with all businesses that are permitted to reopen, the Health Officer Order contains protocols for reopening to ensure it is done as safely as possible for employees, customers and residents. Employees and visitors to these businesses will need to wear a cloth face covering when around other people and practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet at all times. It is important for everyone to follow the directives and to do their part every day to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“Each day, we are thinking of the many people across LA County who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.  You are in our prayers, and we hope you find healing during this difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Reopening businesses and public spaces safely requires everyone to continue to make physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings and other infection control practices a part of day-to-day life.  We have shown that we can work together on slowing the spread of COVID-19, and we need to continue to do so through our recovery journey to prevent huge increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.”

Because this virus has not changed and is still easily transmitted among people in contact with each other, everyone should always wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out and about. If anyone has been in a crowded setting, where people are congregating who are not using face coverings or distancing, or if you had close contact (within 6 feet for greater than 15 minutes) with non-household members who were not wearing face coverings please consider the following:

  • Remain in your residence, away from others, in quarantine for 14 days.
  • If you live with persons who are elderly or have high risk conditions, you should also maintain a six-foot distance and wear a face covering when you are with them at home, avoid preparing food for others, sharing utensils, bedding and towels, and increase cleaning and disinfecting of common surfaces.
  • Consider getting tested for COVID-19 if you have been exposed to someone that is positive or likely positive. Testing negative for COVID-19 right after being exposed does not mean you can’t become infected later during the incubation period.
  • If anyone was possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19, and the test result is negative, they should remain at home for 14 days to prevent spreading illness to others.

For more information on how to get tested, visit: covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. The Health Officer Order, Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

Please see additional information below

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

68875

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

65424

— Long Beach

2436

— Pasadena

1015

Deaths

2813

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

2626

— Long Beach

103

— Pasadena

84

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

3937

–  18 to 40

25248

–  41 to 65

25223

–  over 65

10675

–  Under Investigation

341

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

32005

–  Male

33067

–  Other

10

–  Under Investigation

342

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

60

–  Asian

3399

–  Black

2345

–  Hispanic/Latino

23715

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

298

–  White

6936

–  Other

8363

–  Under Investigation

20308

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

7190

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

2

–  Asian

449

–  Black

303

–  Hispanic/Latino

1078

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

7

–  White

749

–  Other

29

–  Under Investigation

9

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

36

172.39

City of Alhambra

266

306.72

City of Arcadia

104

180.07

City of Artesia

50

297.71

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

247

493.61

City of Baldwin Park

445

579.66

City of Bell

457

1257.84

City of Bell Gardens

416

965.85

City of Bellflower

517

665.08

City of Beverly Hills

155

449.02

City of Bradbury

4

374.18

City of Burbank

431

402.13

City of Calabasas

96

394.69

City of Carson

511

544.51

City of Cerritos

149

297.6

City of Claremont

67

183.64

City of Commerce*

112

856.99

City of Compton

863

863.83

City of Covina

231

471.12

City of Cudahy

318

1306.12

City of Culver City

166

416.41

City of Diamond Bar

84

146.05

City of Downey

949

830.54

City of Duarte

140

635.9

City of El Monte

812

692.43

City of El Segundo

38

226.38

City of Gardena

337

549.67

City of Glendale

1093

529.32

City of Glendora

179

339.25

City of Hawaiian Gardens

103

701.83

City of Hawthorne

503

566.52

City of Hermosa Beach

38

193.19

City of Hidden Hills

3

158.73

City of Huntington Park

704

1183.51

City of Industry

12

2746

City of Inglewood

727

640.07

City of Irwindale

5

342.7

City of La Canada Flintridge

56

270.62

City of La Habra Heights

12

219.98

City of La Mirada

220

443.56

City of La Puente

193

474.24

City of La Verne

37

111.17

City of Lakewood

258

321.05

City of Lancaster*

719

445.01

City of Lawndale

151

449.22

City of Lomita

53

255.68

City of Lynwood*

852

1182.56

City of Malibu

40

308.62

City of Manhattan Beach

84

233.34

City of Maywood

399

1422.51

City of Monrovia

183

471.65

City of Montebello

514

798.45

City of Monterey Park

208

334.07

City of Norwalk

673

625.34

City of Palmdale

867

545.39

City of Palos Verdes Estates

44

325.4

City of Paramount

486

867.5

City of Pico Rivera

665

1034.47

City of Pomona

757

485.47

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

104

243.29

City of Redondo Beach

154

224.17

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

15

184.89

City of Rosemead

151

272.81

City of San Dimas

80

231.78

City of San Fernando

235

954.82

City of San Gabriel

179

437.08

City of San Marino

24

180.76

City of Santa Clarita

864

391.97

City of Santa Fe Springs

93

506.43

City of Santa Monica

317

342.9

City of Sierra Madre

15

136.5

City of Signal Hill

44

372.98

City of South El Monte

149

713.43

City of South Gate

979

997.4

City of South Pasadena

140

537.37

City of Temple City

188

515.7

City of Torrance

426

285.39

City of Vernon

4

1913.88

City of Walnut

56

183.41

City of West Covina

490

452.72

City of West Hollywood

198

535.84

City of Westlake Village

7

83.73

City of Whittier

415

474.65

Los Angeles

31656

782.67

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

65

792.49

Los Angeles – Alsace

67

538.37

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

21

839.33

Los Angeles – Arleta

324

942.68

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

54

368.2

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

197

632.93

Los Angeles – Bel Air

39

462.69

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

41

327.35

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

42

318.83

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

1055

1214.26

Los Angeles – Brentwood

88

284.28

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

35

491.5

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

592

906.74

Los Angeles – Carthay

93

647.5

Los Angeles – Central

600

1538.78

Los Angeles – Century City

40

312.7

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

391

1157.97

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

221

596.31

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

22

239.89

Los Angeles – Chinatown

29

361.55

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

91

625.3

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

113

745.73

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

88

636.34

Los Angeles – Crestview

97

853.27

Los Angeles – Del Rey

89

297.3

Los Angeles – Downtown*

188

683.46

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

213

538.03

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

253

863.86

Los Angeles – Echo Park

63

441.92

Los Angeles – El Sereno

240

574.05

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

16

280.11

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

72

707.89

Los Angeles – Encino

151

334.28

Los Angeles – Exposition

15

450.99

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

331

736.91

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

8

222.22

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

54

619.2

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

574

1209.82

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

209

661.31

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

84

780.38

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

406

697.7

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

230

1069.52

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

94

551.68

Los Angeles – Harbor City

138

474.72

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

183

419.72

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

9

373.6

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

172

953.7

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

418

1101.88

Los Angeles – Highland Park

298

615.82

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

170

1225.67

Los Angeles – Hollywood

315

461.51

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

90

305.77

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

185

648.19

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

59

730.83

Los Angeles – Koreatown

361

698.35

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

24

526.43

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

240

568.64

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

133

1012.72

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

71

466.03

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

341

1046.11

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

224

2791.28

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

180

635.08

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

33

1053.3

Los Angeles – Longwood

29

673.79

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

59

273.05

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

29

339.74

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

3

96.03

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

92

216.62

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

15

344.04

Los Angeles – Melrose

660

849.46

Los Angeles – Mid-city

134

891.55

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

47

261.33

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

198

820.76

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

124

513.56

Los Angeles – North Hills

576

935.44

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

871

575.22

Los Angeles – Northridge

417

597.45

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

60

281.81

Los Angeles – Pacoima

940

1221.11

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

7

182.01

Los Angeles – Palms

211

480.89

Los Angeles – Panorama City

982

1304.98

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

22

162

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

715

1708.81

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

4

125.16

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

33

301.45

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

103

289.42

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

20

304.88

Los Angeles – Regent Square

9

323.74

Los Angeles – Reseda

729

951.49

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

32

690.25

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

14

331.13

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1000

1281.43

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

11

247.64

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

277

317.46

Los Angeles – Silverlake

221

501.33

Los Angeles – South Carthay

40

377.54

Los Angeles – South Park

565

1488.37

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

47

1025.31

Los Angeles – Studio City

88

392.16

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

379

722.14

Los Angeles – Sunland

171

837.91

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

969

1176

Los Angeles – Tarzana

278

900.38

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

402

1018.19

Los Angeles – Thai Town

38

387.4

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

23

264.25

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

8

612.56

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

137

492.63

Los Angeles – University Hills

15

437.45

Los Angeles – University Park

259

943.33

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

159

529.72

Los Angeles – Valley Village

245

991.1

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

904

970.02

Los Angeles – Venice

74

218.39

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

217

1261.63

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

102

1332.11

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

483

1172.73

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

855

1644.29

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

66

785.81

Los Angeles – View Heights

11

297.78

Los Angeles – Watts

430

1007.64

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

32

651.07

Los Angeles – West Adams

292

1056.82

Los Angeles – West Hills

171

421.75

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

96

255.07

Los Angeles – West Vernon

635

1183.73

Los Angeles – Westchester

115

222.86

Los Angeles – Westlake

976

1644.34

Los Angeles – Westwood

86

158.94

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

965

2670.98

Los Angeles – Wilmington

365

646.17

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

308

613.91

Los Angeles – Winnetka

356

687.44

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

197

289.47

Unincorporated – Acton

16

200.73

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

9

216.45

Unincorporated – Altadena

178

408.07

Unincorporated – Anaverde

2

132.63

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

2

160.64

Unincorporated – Arcadia

11

137.83

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

300

706.85

Unincorporated – Athens Village

45

918.93

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

40

590.41

Unincorporated – Azusa

89

558.94

Unincorporated – Bassett

139

938.11

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

1

93.2

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

39

504.66

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1644

6046.12

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

67

398.36

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

58

441.27

Unincorporated – Del Aire

18

409.74

Unincorporated – Del Rey

1

314.47

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

6

240.67

Unincorporated – Duarte

18

406.5

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

23

434.62

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

1489

1188.64

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

4

62.47

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

94

614.06

Unincorporated – East Whittier

15

282.7

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

59

671.14

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

3

180.61

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

805

1244.11

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

3

454.55

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

193

345.1

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

8

318.22

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

1

91.07

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

8

566.57

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

35

176.76

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

32

1542.17

Unincorporated – La Verne

5

245.1

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

21

296.99

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

1

149.7

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

32

246.27

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

4

243.46

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

137

607.75

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

3

171.33

Unincorporated – Littlerock

16

397.91

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

2

154.2

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

23

644.44

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

16

170.01

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

23

592.63

Unincorporated – Newhall

1

454.55

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

6

500.83

Unincorporated – North Whittier

19

227.27

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

66

274.59

Unincorporated – Palmdale

6

712.59

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

4

204.5

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

1

161.55

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

4

206.4

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

47

364.17

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

20

751.6

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

1

107.41

Unincorporated – Rosewood

8

622.08

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

30

892.59

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

180

352.79

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

104

514.32

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

1

49.14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

28

150.37

Unincorporated – Saugus

4

2580.65

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

219.78

Unincorporated – South El Monte

9

501.39

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

53

599.01

Unincorporated – South Whittier

222

374.86

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

37

176.48

Unincorporated – Sun Village

24

397.61

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

8

617.28

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

7

422.2

Unincorporated – Val Verde

23

695.07

Unincorporated – Valencia

11

358.07

Unincorporated – Valinda

131

560.52

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

39

335.2

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

176

1090.26

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

121

547.86

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

24

2521.01

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

54

549.06

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

10

735.84

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

221

820.8

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

8

217.21

Unincorporated – Whittier

15

396.41

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

342

979.58

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

21

348.43

–  Under Investigation

1878

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Forty-six cases and one death previously reported were not in  Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the  proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

