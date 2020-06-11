June 11, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,857 New Cases, 46 Additional Deaths, 2,813 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 46 new deaths and 1,857 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Although this is the highest number of new cases reported in a day, 600 cases are from a backlog of test results. Thirty-two people who died were over the age of 65 years old, 13 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Forty people had underlying health conditions including 27 people over the age of 65 years old, 12 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and one person between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.

To date, Public Health has identified 68,875 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,813 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,617 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 41% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 46 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 7,190 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (11% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,416 people who are currently hospitalized, 29% of these people are in the ICU and 20% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 746,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

A modified Health Officer Order and directives for the reopening of additional businesses will be issued today with an effective date of June 12. The Health Officer Order will allow for the following sectors to reopen once they implement the required protocols for infection control and distancing:

Gyms and fitness facilities

Pro-league arenas without live audiences

Day camps

Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums

Campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation

Music, film and television production

Hotels for leisure travel

As with all businesses that are permitted to reopen, the Health Officer Order contains protocols for reopening to ensure it is done as safely as possible for employees, customers and residents. Employees and visitors to these businesses will need to wear a cloth face covering when around other people and practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet at all times. It is important for everyone to follow the directives and to do their part every day to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“Each day, we are thinking of the many people across LA County who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. You are in our prayers, and we hope you find healing during this difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Reopening businesses and public spaces safely requires everyone to continue to make physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings and other infection control practices a part of day-to-day life. We have shown that we can work together on slowing the spread of COVID-19, and we need to continue to do so through our recovery journey to prevent huge increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.”

Because this virus has not changed and is still easily transmitted among people in contact with each other, everyone should always wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out and about. If anyone has been in a crowded setting, where people are congregating who are not using face coverings or distancing, or if you had close contact (within 6 feet for greater than 15 minutes) with non-household members who were not wearing face coverings please consider the following:

Remain in your residence, away from others, in quarantine for 14 days.

If you live with persons who are elderly or have high risk conditions, you should also maintain a six-foot distance and wear a face covering when you are with them at home, avoid preparing food for others, sharing utensils, bedding and towels, and increase cleaning and disinfecting of common surfaces.

Consider getting tested for COVID-19 if you have been exposed to someone that is positive or likely positive. Testing negative for COVID-19 right after being exposed does not mean you can’t become infected later during the incubation period.

If anyone was possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19, and the test result is negative, they should remain at home for 14 days to prevent spreading illness to others.

For more information on how to get tested, visit: covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. The Health Officer Order, Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 68875 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 65424 — Long Beach 2436 — Pasadena 1015 Deaths 2813 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 2626 — Long Beach 103 — Pasadena 84 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 3937 – 18 to 40 25248 – 41 to 65 25223 – over 65 10675 – Under Investigation 341 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 32005 – Male 33067 – Other 10 – Under Investigation 342 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 60 – Asian 3399 – Black 2345 – Hispanic/Latino 23715 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 298 – White 6936 – Other 8363 – Under Investigation 20308 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 7190 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 2 – Asian 449 – Black 303 – Hispanic/Latino 1078 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 7 – White 749 – Other 29 – Under Investigation 9 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 36 172.39 City of Alhambra 266 306.72 City of Arcadia 104 180.07 City of Artesia 50 297.71 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 247 493.61 City of Baldwin Park 445 579.66 City of Bell 457 1257.84 City of Bell Gardens 416 965.85 City of Bellflower 517 665.08 City of Beverly Hills 155 449.02 City of Bradbury 4 374.18 City of Burbank 431 402.13 City of Calabasas 96 394.69 City of Carson 511 544.51 City of Cerritos 149 297.6 City of Claremont 67 183.64 City of Commerce* 112 856.99 City of Compton 863 863.83 City of Covina 231 471.12 City of Cudahy 318 1306.12 City of Culver City 166 416.41 City of Diamond Bar 84 146.05 City of Downey 949 830.54 City of Duarte 140 635.9 City of El Monte 812 692.43 City of El Segundo 38 226.38 City of Gardena 337 549.67 City of Glendale 1093 529.32 City of Glendora 179 339.25 City of Hawaiian Gardens 103 701.83 City of Hawthorne 503 566.52 City of Hermosa Beach 38 193.19 City of Hidden Hills 3 158.73 City of Huntington Park 704 1183.51 City of Industry 12 2746 City of Inglewood 727 640.07 City of Irwindale 5 342.7 City of La Canada Flintridge 56 270.62 City of La Habra Heights 12 219.98 City of La Mirada 220 443.56 City of La Puente 193 474.24 City of La Verne 37 111.17 City of Lakewood 258 321.05 City of Lancaster* 719 445.01 City of Lawndale 151 449.22 City of Lomita 53 255.68 City of Lynwood* 852 1182.56 City of Malibu 40 308.62 City of Manhattan Beach 84 233.34 City of Maywood 399 1422.51 City of Monrovia 183 471.65 City of Montebello 514 798.45 City of Monterey Park 208 334.07 City of Norwalk 673 625.34 City of Palmdale 867 545.39 City of Palos Verdes Estates 44 325.4 City of Paramount 486 867.5 City of Pico Rivera 665 1034.47 City of Pomona 757 485.47 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 104 243.29 City of Redondo Beach 154 224.17 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 15 184.89 City of Rosemead 151 272.81 City of San Dimas 80 231.78 City of San Fernando 235 954.82 City of San Gabriel 179 437.08 City of San Marino 24 180.76 City of Santa Clarita 864 391.97 City of Santa Fe Springs 93 506.43 City of Santa Monica 317 342.9 City of Sierra Madre 15 136.5 City of Signal Hill 44 372.98 City of South El Monte 149 713.43 City of South Gate 979 997.4 City of South Pasadena 140 537.37 City of Temple City 188 515.7 City of Torrance 426 285.39 City of Vernon 4 1913.88 City of Walnut 56 183.41 City of West Covina 490 452.72 City of West Hollywood 198 535.84 City of Westlake Village 7 83.73 City of Whittier 415 474.65 Los Angeles 31656 782.67 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 65 792.49 Los Angeles – Alsace 67 538.37 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 21 839.33 Los Angeles – Arleta 324 942.68 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 54 368.2 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 197 632.93 Los Angeles – Bel Air 39 462.69 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 41 327.35 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 42 318.83 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 1055 1214.26 Los Angeles – Brentwood 88 284.28 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 35 491.5 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 592 906.74 Los Angeles – Carthay 93 647.5 Los Angeles – Central 600 1538.78 Los Angeles – Century City 40 312.7 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 391 1157.97 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 221 596.31 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 22 239.89 Los Angeles – Chinatown 29 361.55 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 91 625.3 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 113 745.73 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 88 636.34 Los Angeles – Crestview 97 853.27 Los Angeles – Del Rey 89 297.3 Los Angeles – Downtown* 188 683.46 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 213 538.03 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 253 863.86 Los Angeles – Echo Park 63 441.92 Los Angeles – El Sereno 240 574.05 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 16 280.11 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 72 707.89 Los Angeles – Encino 151 334.28 Los Angeles – Exposition 15 450.99 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 331 736.91 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 8 222.22 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 54 619.2 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 574 1209.82 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 209 661.31 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 84 780.38 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 406 697.7 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 230 1069.52 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 94 551.68 Los Angeles – Harbor City 138 474.72 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 183 419.72 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 9 373.6 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 172 953.7 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 418 1101.88 Los Angeles – Highland Park 298 615.82 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 170 1225.67 Los Angeles – Hollywood 315 461.51 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 90 305.77 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 185 648.19 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 59 730.83 Los Angeles – Koreatown 361 698.35 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 24 526.43 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 240 568.64 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 133 1012.72 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 71 466.03 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 341 1046.11 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 224 2791.28 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 180 635.08 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 33 1053.3 Los Angeles – Longwood 29 673.79 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 59 273.05 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 29 339.74 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 3 96.03 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 92 216.62 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 15 344.04 Los Angeles – Melrose 660 849.46 Los Angeles – Mid-city 134 891.55 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 47 261.33 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 198 820.76 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 124 513.56 Los Angeles – North Hills 576 935.44 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 871 575.22 Los Angeles – Northridge 417 597.45 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 60 281.81 Los Angeles – Pacoima 940 1221.11 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 7 182.01 Los Angeles – Palms 211 480.89 Los Angeles – Panorama City 982 1304.98 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 22 162 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 715 1708.81 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 4 125.16 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 33 301.45 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 103 289.42 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 20 304.88 Los Angeles – Regent Square 9 323.74 Los Angeles – Reseda 729 951.49 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 32 690.25 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 14 331.13 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1000 1281.43 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 11 247.64 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 277 317.46 Los Angeles – Silverlake 221 501.33 Los Angeles – South Carthay 40 377.54 Los Angeles – South Park 565 1488.37 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 47 1025.31 Los Angeles – Studio City 88 392.16 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 379 722.14 Los Angeles – Sunland 171 837.91 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 969 1176 Los Angeles – Tarzana 278 900.38 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 402 1018.19 Los Angeles – Thai Town 38 387.4 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 23 264.25 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 8 612.56 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 137 492.63 Los Angeles – University Hills 15 437.45 Los Angeles – University Park 259 943.33 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 159 529.72 Los Angeles – Valley Village 245 991.1 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 904 970.02 Los Angeles – Venice 74 218.39 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 217 1261.63 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 102 1332.11 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 483 1172.73 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 855 1644.29 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 66 785.81 Los Angeles – View Heights 11 297.78 Los Angeles – Watts 430 1007.64 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 32 651.07 Los Angeles – West Adams 292 1056.82 Los Angeles – West Hills 171 421.75 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 96 255.07 Los Angeles – West Vernon 635 1183.73 Los Angeles – Westchester 115 222.86 Los Angeles – Westlake 976 1644.34 Los Angeles – Westwood 86 158.94 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 965 2670.98 Los Angeles – Wilmington 365 646.17 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 308 613.91 Los Angeles – Winnetka 356 687.44 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 197 289.47 Unincorporated – Acton 16 200.73 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 9 216.45 Unincorporated – Altadena 178 408.07 Unincorporated – Anaverde 2 132.63 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 2 160.64 Unincorporated – Arcadia 11 137.83 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 300 706.85 Unincorporated – Athens Village 45 918.93 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 40 590.41 Unincorporated – Azusa 89 558.94 Unincorporated – Bassett 139 938.11 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 93.2 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 39 504.66 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1644 6046.12 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 67 398.36 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 58 441.27 Unincorporated – Del Aire 18 409.74 Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 314.47 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 6 240.67 Unincorporated – Duarte 18 406.5 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 23 434.62 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 1489 1188.64 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 4 62.47 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 94 614.06 Unincorporated – East Whittier 15 282.7 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 59 671.14 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 3 180.61 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 805 1244.11 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 3 454.55 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 193 345.1 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 8 318.22 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 91.07 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 8 566.57 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 35 176.76 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 32 1542.17 Unincorporated – La Verne 5 245.1 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 21 296.99 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 149.7 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 32 246.27 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 4 243.46 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 137 607.75 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 3 171.33 Unincorporated – Littlerock 16 397.91 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 2 154.2 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 23 644.44 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 16 170.01 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 23 592.63 Unincorporated – Newhall 1 454.55 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 6 500.83 Unincorporated – North Whittier 19 227.27 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 66 274.59 Unincorporated – Palmdale 6 712.59 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 4 204.5 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 1 161.55 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 4 206.4 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 47 364.17 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 20 751.6 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 1 107.41 Unincorporated – Rosewood 8 622.08 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 30 892.59 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 180 352.79 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 104 514.32 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 1 49.14 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 28 150.37 Unincorporated – Saugus 4 2580.65 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 219.78 Unincorporated – South El Monte 9 501.39 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 53 599.01 Unincorporated – South Whittier 222 374.86 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 37 176.48 Unincorporated – Sun Village 24 397.61 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 8 617.28 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 7 422.2 Unincorporated – Val Verde 23 695.07 Unincorporated – Valencia 11 358.07 Unincorporated – Valinda 131 560.52 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 39 335.2 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 176 1090.26 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 121 547.86 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 24 2521.01 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 54 549.06 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 10 735.84 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 221 820.8 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 8 217.21 Unincorporated – Whittier 15 396.41 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 342 979.58 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 21 348.43 – Under Investigation 1878

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Forty-six cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

