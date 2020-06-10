DAILY NEWS: The Justice Dept. engaged in a “gross abuse of prosecutorial power” by dropping Michael Flynn case

The Justice Dept. engaged in a “gross abuse of prosecutorial power” by moving to drop the Michael Flynn case, a retired judge said in a court brief.

A former mafia prosecutor and retired federal judge urged a court on Wednesday to reject the Trump administration’s attempt to drop the criminal case against Mr. Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser.

“The government has engaged in highly irregular conduct to benefit a political ally of the president,” wrote John Gleeson, who was appointed to a special role to argue against the Justice Department’s unusual effort to drop the Flynn case. He added: “Leave of court should not be granted when the explanations the government puts forth are not credible as the real reasons for its dismissal of a criminal charge.”

