June 7, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,523 New Cases , 25 Additional Deaths, 2,645 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 25 new deaths and 1,523 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The high number of cases are, in part, due to a backlog of test results received from one lab. Fifteen people who died were over the age of 65 years old; five people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Eighteen people had underlying health conditions including 14 people over the age of 65 years old, three people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Four deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 63,844 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,645 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,453 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 41% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 17 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 6,911 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (11% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,451 people who are currently hospitalized, 30% of these people are in the ICU and 21% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 696,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

“Our community is feeling the sadness and loss of so many who have passed away from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who have passed away. We are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, it’s important to know that, because of the long incubation period of the virus, getting tested immediately after exposure is likely to yield a negative result and does not mean you are not infected with COVID-19. It is important to please stay away from others for 14 days after possible exposure. We all need to continue to be diligent about physical distancing and wearing cloth face coverings when out and around others. These actions are respectful and save lives.”

COVID-19 testing is prioritized for hospitalized patients, healthcare workers, and first responders with symptoms, as well as residents and employees, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, in long-term care facilities or other congregate living settings where there are outbreaks. Additionally, Public Health recommends testing for anyone who is older or has underlying health conditions with symptoms, as well as people who have been close contacts of people who are positive for COVID-19. Anyone with symptoms should consider testing as well. Testing negative for COVID-19 right after being exposed does not mean you can’t become infected later during the incubation period. Individuals who are tested too soon after being exposed, are less likely to test positive because their viral load may be undetectable to the test. If anyone was possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19, and the test result is negative, they should remain at home for 14 days to prevent spreading illness to others. For more information on how to get tested, visit: covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk of widespread transmission, everyone should always wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in their household when out and about. Businesses must continue to implement their physical distancing and infection control protocols that protect both employees and customers. If anyone has been in a crowded setting, where people are congregating who are not using face coverings or distancing, or if you had close contact (within 6 feet for greater than 15 minutes) with non-household members who were not wearing face coverings please consider the following:

If you live with persons who are elderly or have high risk conditions, you should also maintain a six-foot distance and wear a face covering when you are with them at home, avoid preparing food for others, sharing utensils, bedding and towels, and increase cleaning and disinfecting of common surfaces.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

The Safer at Work and in the Community Health Officer Order, Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 63844 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 60636 — Long Beach 2227 — Pasadena 981 Deaths 2645 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 2463 — Long Beach 99 — Pasadena 83 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 3392 – 18 to 40 23146 – 41 to 65 23522 – over 65 10274 – Under Investigation 302 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 29558 – Male 30731 – Other 10 – Under Investigation 337 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 59 – Asian 3329 – Black 2264 – Hispanic/Latino 21212 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 289 – White 6699 – Other 7366 – Under Investigation 19418 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 6911 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 2 – Asian 435 – Black 289 – Hispanic/Latino 1005 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 6 – White 690 – Other 26 – Under Investigation 10 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 35 167.6 City of Alhambra 248 285.96 City of Arcadia 99 171.42 City of Artesia 44 261.98 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 221 441.65 City of Baldwin Park 407 530.16 City of Bell 412 1133.99 City of Bell Gardens 368 854.4 City of Bellflower 471 605.9 City of Beverly Hills 147 425.84 City of Bradbury 4 374.18 City of Burbank 418 390 City of Calabasas 92 378.24 City of Carson 472 502.95 City of Cerritos 138 275.63 City of Claremont 59 161.71 City of Commerce* 91 696.3 City of Compton 775 775.74 City of Covina 213 434.41 City of Cudahy 296 1215.76 City of Culver City 164 411.39 City of Diamond Bar 79 137.36 City of Downey 868 759.65 City of Duarte 138 626.82 City of El Monte 710 605.45 City of El Segundo 37 220.42 City of Gardena 313 510.52 City of Glendale 1059 512.85 City of Glendora 169 320.29 City of Hawaiian Gardens 95 647.32 City of Hawthorne 450 506.83 City of Hermosa Beach 35 177.94 City of Hidden Hills 3 158.73 City of Huntington Park 624 1049.02 City of Industry 12 2746 City of Inglewood 697 613.65 City of Irwindale 5 342.7 City of La Canada Flintridge 55 265.79 City of La Habra Heights 11 201.65 City of La Mirada 213 429.44 City of La Puente 160 393.15 City of La Verne 34 102.16 City of Lakewood 228 283.72 City of Lancaster* 674 417.16 City of Lawndale 139 413.52 City of Lomita 53 255.68 City of Lynwood* 770 1068.75 City of Malibu 39 300.9 City of Manhattan Beach 82 227.78 City of Maywood 356 1269.21 City of Monrovia 172 443.3 City of Montebello 475 737.86 City of Monterey Park 195 313.19 City of Norwalk 605 562.15 City of Palmdale 817 513.94 City of Palos Verdes Estates 43 318 City of Paramount 444 792.53 City of Pico Rivera 615 956.69 City of Pomona 658 421.98 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 99 231.6 City of Redondo Beach 150 218.35 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 14 172.56 City of Rosemead 143 258.36 City of San Dimas 77 223.08 City of San Fernando 215 873.56 City of San Gabriel 162 395.57 City of San Marino 24 180.76 City of Santa Clarita 835 378.82 City of Santa Fe Springs 85 462.86 City of Santa Monica 305 329.92 City of Sierra Madre 14 127.4 City of Signal Hill 39 330.59 City of South El Monte 122 584.15 City of South Gate 835 850.7 City of South Pasadena 136 522.01 City of Temple City 178 488.27 City of Torrance 412 276.01 City of Vernon 21 10047.85 City of Walnut 54 176.86 City of West Covina 455 420.38 City of West Hollywood 189 511.49 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 381 435.77 Los Angeles 29654 733.17 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 59 719.34 Los Angeles – Alsace 60 482.12 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 21 839.33 Los Angeles – Arleta 305 887.4 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 52 354.56 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 189 607.23 Los Angeles – Bel Air 38 450.82 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 37 295.41 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 39 296.06 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 948 1091.11 Los Angeles – Brentwood 85 274.59 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 34 477.46 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 562 860.79 Los Angeles – Carthay 91 633.57 Los Angeles – Central 542 1390.03 Los Angeles – Century City 38 297.06 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 364 1078.01 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 213 574.73 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 22 239.89 Los Angeles – Chinatown 26 324.15 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 81 556.59 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 109 719.33 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 84 607.42 Los Angeles – Crestview 93 818.09 Los Angeles – Del Rey 88 293.96 Los Angeles – Downtown* 172 625.3 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 200 505.19 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 244 833.13 Los Angeles – Echo Park 54 378.79 Los Angeles – El Sereno 217 519.04 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 16 280.11 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 66 648.9 Los Angeles – Encino 144 318.78 Los Angeles – Exposition 13 390.86 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 306 681.26 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 6 166.67 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 45 516 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 521 1098.11 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 197 623.34 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 81 752.51 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 393 675.36 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 209 971.87 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 85 498.86 Los Angeles – Harbor City 126 433.44 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 171 392.2 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 9 373.6 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 160 887.16 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 383 1009.62 Los Angeles – Highland Park 244 504.23 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 157 1131.94 Los Angeles – Hollywood 302 442.46 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 87 295.58 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 179 627.17 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 50 619.35 Los Angeles – Koreatown 342 661.6 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 22 482.56 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 225 533.1 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 124 944.19 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 65 426.65 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 319 978.62 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 216 2691.59 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 168 592.74 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 23 734.12 Los Angeles – Longwood 27 627.32 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 59 273.05 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 29 339.74 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 3 96.03 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 89 209.55 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 15 344.04 Los Angeles – Melrose 635 817.29 Los Angeles – Mid-city 124 825.02 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 46 255.77 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 179 742 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 114 472.15 Los Angeles – North Hills 528 857.49 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 803 530.31 Los Angeles – Northridge 391 560.2 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 61 286.51 Los Angeles – Pacoima 873 1134.08 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 4 104 Los Angeles – Palms 201 458.1 Los Angeles – Panorama City 911 1210.63 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 22 162 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 676 1615.6 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 3 93.87 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 32 292.32 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 95 266.94 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 19 289.63 Los Angeles – Regent Square 4 143.88 Los Angeles – Reseda 709 925.38 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 30 647.11 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 12 283.82 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 959 1228.89 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 11 247.64 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 262 300.27 Los Angeles – Silverlake 214 485.45 Los Angeles – South Carthay 38 358.66 Los Angeles – South Park 507 1335.58 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 48 1047.12 Los Angeles – Studio City 87 387.7 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 358 682.13 Los Angeles – Sunland 167 818.31 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 899 1091.05 Los Angeles – Tarzana 263 851.79 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 373 944.73 Los Angeles – Thai Town 37 377.2 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 21 241.27 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 7 535.99 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 135 485.44 Los Angeles – University Hills 14 408.28 Los Angeles – University Park 244 888.69 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 155 516.39 Los Angeles – Valley Village 225 910.19 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 843 904.56 Los Angeles – Venice 70 206.58 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 195 1133.72 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 93 1214.57 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 436 1058.61 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 763 1467.36 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 64 762 Los Angeles – View Heights 10 270.71 Los Angeles – Watts 390 913.91 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 27 549.34 Los Angeles – West Adams 280 1013.39 Los Angeles – West Hills 153 377.36 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 91 241.79 Los Angeles – West Vernon 583 1086.79 Los Angeles – Westchester 107 207.35 Los Angeles – Westlake 908 1529.78 Los Angeles – Westwood 80 147.85 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1099 3041.88 Los Angeles – Wilmington 335 593.06 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 284 566.08 Los Angeles – Winnetka 330 637.24 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 181 265.96 Unincorporated – Acton 13 163.09 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 10 240.5 Unincorporated – Altadena 169 387.44 Unincorporated – Anaverde 2 132.63 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 2 160.64 Unincorporated – Arcadia 11 137.83 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 272 640.87 Unincorporated – Athens Village 40 816.83 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 36 531.37 Unincorporated – Azusa 81 508.7 Unincorporated – Bassett 131 884.12 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 93.2 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 36 465.84 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1226 4508.84 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 64 380.52 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 53 403.23 Unincorporated – Del Aire 16 364.22 Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 314.47 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 6 240.67 Unincorporated – Duarte 18 406.5 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 22 415.72 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 1313 1048.14 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 4 62.47 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 82 535.67 Unincorporated – East Whittier 12 226.16 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 50 568.76 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 3 180.61 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 731 1129.74 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 3 454.55 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 180 321.85 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 8 318.22 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 91.07 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 8 566.57 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 33 166.66 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 30 1445.78 Unincorporated – La Verne 5 245.1 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 20 282.85 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 149.7 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 32 246.27 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 4 243.46 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 130 576.7 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 3 171.33 Unincorporated – Littlerock 16 397.91 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 2 154.2 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 21 588.4 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 16 170.01 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 22 566.86 Unincorporated – Newhall 1 454.55 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 6 500.83 Unincorporated – North Whittier 17 203.35 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 63 262.11 Unincorporated – Palmdale 4 475.06 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 3 153.37 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 1 161.55 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 3 154.8 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 46 356.42 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 20 751.6 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 8 622.08 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 28 833.09 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 171 335.15 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 93 459.92 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 1 49.14 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 26 139.63 Unincorporated – Saugus 4 2580.65 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 219.78 Unincorporated – South El Monte 9 501.39 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 47 531.19 Unincorporated – South Whittier 201 339.4 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 36 171.71 Unincorporated – Sun Village 21 347.91 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 5 385.8 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Val Verde 28 846.18 Unincorporated – Valencia 9 292.97 Unincorporated – Valinda 118 504.9 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 39 335.2 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 154 953.97 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 114 516.16 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 24 2521.01 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 50 508.39 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 10 735.84 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 198 735.38 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 7 190.06 Unincorporated – Whittier 15 396.41 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 304 870.74 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 20 331.84 – Under Investigation 1956

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Seventeen cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

