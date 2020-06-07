Socialize

June 7, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,523 New Cases , 25 Additional Deaths, 2,645 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 25 new deaths and 1,523 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The high number of cases are, in part, due to a backlog of test results received from one lab. Fifteen people who died were over the age of 65 years old; five people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Eighteen people had underlying health conditions including 14 people over the age of 65 years old, three people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Four deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 63,844 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,645 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,453 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 41% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 17 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 6,911 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (11% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,451 people who are currently hospitalized, 30% of these people are in the ICU and 21% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 696,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

“Our community is feeling the sadness and loss of so many who have passed away from COVID-19.   Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who have passed away. We are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, it’s important to know that, because of the long incubation period of the virus, getting tested immediately after exposure is likely to yield a negative result and does not mean you are not infected with COVID-19. It is important to please stay away from others for 14 days after possible exposure.  We all need to continue to be diligent about physical distancing and wearing cloth face coverings when out and around others. These actions are respectful and save lives.”

COVID-19 testing is prioritized for hospitalized patients, healthcare workers, and first responders with symptoms, as well as residents and employees, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, in long-term care facilities or other congregate living settings where there are outbreaks. Additionally, Public Health recommends testing for anyone who is older or has underlying health conditions with symptoms, as well as people who have been close contacts of people who are positive for COVID-19.  Anyone with symptoms should consider testing as well. Testing negative for COVID-19 right after being exposed does not mean you can’t become infected later during the incubation period. Individuals who are tested too soon after being exposed, are less likely to test positive because their viral load may be undetectable to the test. If anyone was possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19, and the test result is negative, they should remain at home for 14 days to prevent spreading illness to others. For more information on how to get tested, visit:  covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk of widespread transmission, everyone should always wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in their household when out and about.  Businesses must continue to implement their physical distancing and infection control protocols that protect both employees and customers. If anyone has been in a crowded setting, where people are congregating who are not using face coverings or distancing, or if you had close contact (within 6 feet for greater than 15 minutes) with non-household members who were not wearing face coverings please consider the following:

  • If you live with persons who are elderly or have high risk conditions, you should also maintain a six-foot distance and wear a face covering when you are with them at home, avoid preparing food for others, sharing utensils, bedding and towels, and increase cleaning and disinfecting of common surfaces.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

The Safer at Work and in the Community Health Officer Order, Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

63844

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

60636

— Long Beach

2227

— Pasadena

981

Deaths

2645

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

2463

— Long Beach

99

— Pasadena

83

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

3392

–  18 to 40

23146

–  41 to 65

23522

–  over 65

10274

–  Under Investigation

302

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

29558

–  Male

30731

–  Other

10

–  Under Investigation

337

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

59

–  Asian

3329

–  Black

2264

–  Hispanic/Latino

21212

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

289

–  White

6699

–  Other

7366

–  Under Investigation

19418

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

6911

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

2

–  Asian

435

–  Black

289

–  Hispanic/Latino

1005

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

6

–  White

690

–  Other

26

–  Under Investigation

10

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

35

167.6

City of Alhambra

248

285.96

City of Arcadia

99

171.42

City of Artesia

44

261.98

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

221

441.65

City of Baldwin Park

407

530.16

City of Bell

412

1133.99

City of Bell Gardens

368

854.4

City of Bellflower

471

605.9

City of Beverly Hills

147

425.84

City of Bradbury

4

374.18

City of Burbank

418

390

City of Calabasas

92

378.24

City of Carson

472

502.95

City of Cerritos

138

275.63

City of Claremont

59

161.71

City of Commerce*

91

696.3

City of Compton

775

775.74

City of Covina

213

434.41

City of Cudahy

296

1215.76

City of Culver City

164

411.39

City of Diamond Bar

79

137.36

City of Downey

868

759.65

City of Duarte

138

626.82

City of El Monte

710

605.45

City of El Segundo

37

220.42

City of Gardena

313

510.52

City of Glendale

1059

512.85

City of Glendora

169

320.29

City of Hawaiian Gardens

95

647.32

City of Hawthorne

450

506.83

City of Hermosa Beach

35

177.94

City of Hidden Hills

3

158.73

City of Huntington Park

624

1049.02

City of Industry

12

2746

City of Inglewood

697

613.65

City of Irwindale

5

342.7

City of La Canada Flintridge

55

265.79

City of La Habra Heights

11

201.65

City of La Mirada

213

429.44

City of La Puente

160

393.15

City of La Verne

34

102.16

City of Lakewood

228

283.72

City of Lancaster*

674

417.16

City of Lawndale

139

413.52

City of Lomita

53

255.68

City of Lynwood*

770

1068.75

City of Malibu

39

300.9

City of Manhattan Beach

82

227.78

City of Maywood

356

1269.21

City of Monrovia

172

443.3

City of Montebello

475

737.86

City of Monterey Park

195

313.19

City of Norwalk

605

562.15

City of Palmdale

817

513.94

City of Palos Verdes Estates

43

318

City of Paramount

444

792.53

City of Pico Rivera

615

956.69

City of Pomona

658

421.98

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

99

231.6

City of Redondo Beach

150

218.35

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

14

172.56

City of Rosemead

143

258.36

City of San Dimas

77

223.08

City of San Fernando

215

873.56

City of San Gabriel

162

395.57

City of San Marino

24

180.76

City of Santa Clarita

835

378.82

City of Santa Fe Springs

85

462.86

City of Santa Monica

305

329.92

City of Sierra Madre

14

127.4

City of Signal Hill

39

330.59

City of South El Monte

122

584.15

City of South Gate

835

850.7

City of South Pasadena

136

522.01

City of Temple City

178

488.27

City of Torrance

412

276.01

City of Vernon

21

10047.85

City of Walnut

54

176.86

City of West Covina

455

420.38

City of West Hollywood

189

511.49

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

381

435.77

Los Angeles

29654

733.17

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

59

719.34

Los Angeles – Alsace

60

482.12

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

21

839.33

Los Angeles – Arleta

305

887.4

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

52

354.56

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

189

607.23

Los Angeles – Bel Air

38

450.82

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

37

295.41

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

39

296.06

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

948

1091.11

Los Angeles – Brentwood

85

274.59

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

34

477.46

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

562

860.79

Los Angeles – Carthay

91

633.57

Los Angeles – Central

542

1390.03

Los Angeles – Century City

38

297.06

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

364

1078.01

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

213

574.73

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

22

239.89

Los Angeles – Chinatown

26

324.15

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

81

556.59

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

109

719.33

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

84

607.42

Los Angeles – Crestview

93

818.09

Los Angeles – Del Rey

88

293.96

Los Angeles – Downtown*

172

625.3

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

200

505.19

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

244

833.13

Los Angeles – Echo Park

54

378.79

Los Angeles – El Sereno

217

519.04

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

16

280.11

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

66

648.9

Los Angeles – Encino

144

318.78

Los Angeles – Exposition

13

390.86

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

306

681.26

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

6

166.67

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

45

516

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

521

1098.11

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

197

623.34

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

81

752.51

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

393

675.36

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

209

971.87

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

85

498.86

Los Angeles – Harbor City

126

433.44

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

171

392.2

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

9

373.6

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

160

887.16

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

383

1009.62

Los Angeles – Highland Park

244

504.23

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

157

1131.94

Los Angeles – Hollywood

302

442.46

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

87

295.58

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

179

627.17

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

50

619.35

Los Angeles – Koreatown

342

661.6

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

22

482.56

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

225

533.1

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

124

944.19

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

65

426.65

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

319

978.62

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

216

2691.59

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

168

592.74

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

23

734.12

Los Angeles – Longwood

27

627.32

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

59

273.05

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

29

339.74

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

3

96.03

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

89

209.55

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

15

344.04

Los Angeles – Melrose

635

817.29

Los Angeles – Mid-city

124

825.02

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

46

255.77

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

179

742

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

114

472.15

Los Angeles – North Hills

528

857.49

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

803

530.31

Los Angeles – Northridge

391

560.2

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

61

286.51

Los Angeles – Pacoima

873

1134.08

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

4

104

Los Angeles – Palms

201

458.1

Los Angeles – Panorama City

911

1210.63

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

22

162

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

676

1615.6

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

3

93.87

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

32

292.32

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

95

266.94

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

19

289.63

Los Angeles – Regent Square

4

143.88

Los Angeles – Reseda

709

925.38

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

30

647.11

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

12

283.82

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

959

1228.89

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

11

247.64

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

262

300.27

Los Angeles – Silverlake

214

485.45

Los Angeles – South Carthay

38

358.66

Los Angeles – South Park

507

1335.58

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

48

1047.12

Los Angeles – Studio City

87

387.7

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

358

682.13

Los Angeles – Sunland

167

818.31

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

899

1091.05

Los Angeles – Tarzana

263

851.79

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

373

944.73

Los Angeles – Thai Town

37

377.2

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

21

241.27

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

7

535.99

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

135

485.44

Los Angeles – University Hills

14

408.28

Los Angeles – University Park

244

888.69

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

155

516.39

Los Angeles – Valley Village

225

910.19

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

843

904.56

Los Angeles – Venice

70

206.58

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

195

1133.72

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

93

1214.57

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

436

1058.61

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

763

1467.36

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

64

762

Los Angeles – View Heights

10

270.71

Los Angeles – Watts

390

913.91

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

27

549.34

Los Angeles – West Adams

280

1013.39

Los Angeles – West Hills

153

377.36

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

91

241.79

Los Angeles – West Vernon

583

1086.79

Los Angeles – Westchester

107

207.35

Los Angeles – Westlake

908

1529.78

Los Angeles – Westwood

80

147.85

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

1099

3041.88

Los Angeles – Wilmington

335

593.06

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

284

566.08

Los Angeles – Winnetka

330

637.24

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

181

265.96

Unincorporated – Acton

13

163.09

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

10

240.5

Unincorporated – Altadena

169

387.44

Unincorporated – Anaverde

2

132.63

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

2

160.64

Unincorporated – Arcadia

11

137.83

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

272

640.87

Unincorporated – Athens Village

40

816.83

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

36

531.37

Unincorporated – Azusa

81

508.7

Unincorporated – Bassett

131

884.12

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

1

93.2

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

36

465.84

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1226

4508.84

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

64

380.52

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

53

403.23

Unincorporated – Del Aire

16

364.22

Unincorporated – Del Rey

1

314.47

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

6

240.67

Unincorporated – Duarte

18

406.5

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

22

415.72

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

1313

1048.14

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

4

62.47

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

82

535.67

Unincorporated – East Whittier

12

226.16

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

50

568.76

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

3

180.61

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

731

1129.74

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

3

454.55

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

180

321.85

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

8

318.22

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

1

91.07

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

8

566.57

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

33

166.66

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

30

1445.78

Unincorporated – La Verne

5

245.1

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

20

282.85

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

1

149.7

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

32

246.27

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

4

243.46

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

130

576.7

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

3

171.33

Unincorporated – Littlerock

16

397.91

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

2

154.2

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

21

588.4

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

16

170.01

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

22

566.86

Unincorporated – Newhall

1

454.55

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

6

500.83

Unincorporated – North Whittier

17

203.35

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

63

262.11

Unincorporated – Palmdale

4

475.06

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

3

153.37

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

1

161.55

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

3

154.8

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

46

356.42

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

20

751.6

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

8

622.08

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

28

833.09

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

171

335.15

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

93

459.92

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

1

49.14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

26

139.63

Unincorporated – Saugus

4

2580.65

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

219.78

Unincorporated – South El Monte

9

501.39

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

47

531.19

Unincorporated – South Whittier

201

339.4

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

36

171.71

Unincorporated – Sun Village

21

347.91

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

5

385.8

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Val Verde

28

846.18

Unincorporated – Valencia

9

292.97

Unincorporated – Valinda

118

504.9

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

39

335.2

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

154

953.97

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

114

516.16

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

24

2521.01

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

50

508.39

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

10

735.84

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

198

735.38

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

7

190.06

Unincorporated – Whittier

15

396.41

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

304

870.74

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

20

331.84

–  Under Investigation

1956

 These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Seventeen cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

 *  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

