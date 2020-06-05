Post and Share a Tribute to Your Graduating Senior Online…On Us!



Do you have a Graduating Senior or know a family with a Graduating Senior at ABCUSD or NLMUSD High Schools? Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News is offering a way to post a congratulatory message and announcement on our new company platform!

This is a chance to share a celebration message about your Senior’s growth, accomplishments, and where they are headed next.

Once posted, you can also share your tribute on social media and forward to friends or family so they can congratulate your senior!

In addition you can forward a message to anyone you know with Graduating Seniors at ABCUSD and NLMUSD!

And its ALL on us!

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments