June 4, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,469 (+450) New Cases , 44 Additional Deaths, 2,531 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 44 new deaths and 1,469 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The large increase in positive cases reflects a lag in reporting from one lab of over 500 positive cases. Twenty-seven people who died were over the age of 65 years old; 15 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Thirty-four people had underlying health conditions including 21 people over the age of 65 years old, 12 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.

To date, Public Health has identified 59,650 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,531 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,341 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 41% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 53 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 6,767 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (11% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,457 people who are currently hospitalized, 30% of these people are in the ICU and 21% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 659,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

“To everyone across our LA County community who is mourning a loved one who has passed away from COVID-19, we share in your sorrow. We are thinking of you and praying for you every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 while out and in large crowds, because you were in close contact for at least 15 minutes with people who were not wearing face coverings, please remember that the virus has a long incubation period and it will be important to remain away from others as much as possible for 14 days. Testing negative for COVID-19 right after you’ve been exposed does not mean you can’t become infected later during the incubation period, so please stay away from others for 14 days after possible exposure. Should you develop symptoms within 14 days of exposure, please contact your healthcare provider to connect to care and testing.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk of widespread transmission, everyone should always wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out and about. If you have been in a crowded setting, where people are congregating who are not using face coverings or distancing, please also consider the following:

If you live with persons who are elderly or have high risk conditions, you should also maintain a six-foot distance and wear a face covering when you are with them at home, avoid preparing food for others, sharing utensils, bedding and towels, and increase cleaning and disinfecting of common surfaces.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

The current Safer at Work and in the Community Health Officer Order allows for in-person dining at restaurants and hair salons to reopen once the establishments are able to implement the required distancing and infection control directives. The Health Officer Order specifically requires businesses to follow the COVID-19 infection control protocols. Restaurant and hair salon owners and operators must complete and implement these protocols prior to reopening. Brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries, and wineries that do not offer sit-down, dine-in meals are still required to remain closed. Higher-risk businesses remain closed.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 59650 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 56589 — Long Beach 2118 — Pasadena 943 Deaths 2531 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 2356 — Long Beach 92 — Pasadena 83 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 3061 – 18 to 40 21348 – 41 to 65 22063 – over 65 9842 – Under Investigation 275 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 27797 – Male 28457 – Other 10 – Under Investigation 325 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 57 – Asian 3248 – Black 2217 – Hispanic/Latino 19592 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 293 – White 6523 – Other 6724 – Under Investigation 17935 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 6767 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 2 – Asian 419 – Black 278 – Hispanic/Latino 956 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 4 – White 658 – Other 24 – Under Investigation 15 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 35 167.6 City of Alhambra 228 262.9 City of Arcadia 94 162.76 City of Artesia 42 250.07 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 209 417.67 City of Baldwin Park 382 497.6 City of Bell 381 1048.66 City of Bell Gardens 353 819.58 City of Bellflower 439 564.74 City of Beverly Hills 141 408.46 City of Bradbury 4 374.18 City of Burbank 408 380.67 City of Calabasas 86 353.57 City of Carson 453 482.71 City of Cerritos 132 263.65 City of Claremont 56 153.49 City of Commerce* 84 642.74 City of Compton 701 701.67 City of Covina 196 399.74 City of Cudahy 275 1129.5 City of Culver City 161 403.86 City of Diamond Bar 75 130.4 City of Downey 808 707.14 City of Duarte 132 599.56 City of El Monte 650 554.28 City of El Segundo 37 220.42 City of Gardena 298 486.05 City of Glendale 1031 499.29 City of Glendora 161 305.13 City of Hawaiian Gardens 79 538.29 City of Hawthorne 429 483.18 City of Hermosa Beach 35 177.94 City of Hidden Hills 3 158.73 City of Huntington Park 575 966.65 City of Industry 12 2746 City of Inglewood 657 578.44 City of Irwindale 4 274.16 City of La Canada Flintridge 52 251.29 City of La Habra Heights 10 183.32 City of La Mirada 203 409.28 City of La Puente 148 363.66 City of La Verne 34 102.16 City of Lakewood 210 261.32 City of Lancaster* 655 405.4 City of Lawndale 134 398.64 City of Lomita 53 255.68 City of Lynwood* 699 970.2 City of Malibu 38 293.19 City of Manhattan Beach 80 222.23 City of Maywood 331 1180.08 City of Monrovia 169 435.57 City of Montebello 443 688.16 City of Monterey Park 177 284.28 City of Norwalk 558 518.48 City of Palmdale 793 498.84 City of Palos Verdes Estates 43 318 City of Paramount 397 708.64 City of Pico Rivera 579 900.69 City of Pomona 600 384.79 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 96 224.58 City of Redondo Beach 146 212.53 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 14 172.56 City of Rosemead 138 249.32 City of San Dimas 70 202.8 City of San Fernando 203 824.8 City of San Gabriel 149 363.82 City of San Marino 22 165.7 City of Santa Clarita 807 366.11 City of Santa Fe Springs 78 424.74 City of Santa Monica 293 316.94 City of Sierra Madre 12 109.2 City of Signal Hill 37 313.64 City of South El Monte 104 497.97 City of South Gate 734 747.8 City of South Pasadena 134 514.34 City of Temple City 173 474.56 City of Torrance 410 274.67 City of Vernon 4 1913.88 City of Walnut 52 170.31 City of West Covina 422 389.89 City of West Hollywood 188 508.78 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 355 406.03 Los Angeles 27673 684.20 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 56 682.76 Los Angeles – Alsace 58 466.05 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 18 719.42 Los Angeles – Arleta 295 858.31 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 52 354.56 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 180 578.31 Los Angeles – Bel Air 38 450.82 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 37 295.41 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 37 280.88 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 869 1000.18 Los Angeles – Brentwood 83 268.13 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 33 463.42 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 543 831.69 Los Angeles – Carthay 84 584.84 Los Angeles – Central 495 1269.49 Los Angeles – Century City 36 281.43 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 341 1009.89 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 207 558.54 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 22 239.89 Los Angeles – Chinatown 26 324.15 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 78 535.97 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 104 686.33 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 81 585.73 Los Angeles – Crestview 92 809.29 Los Angeles – Del Rey 84 280.6 Los Angeles – Downtown* 161 585.31 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 190 479.93 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 236 805.82 Los Angeles – Echo Park 50 350.73 Los Angeles – El Sereno 194 464.03 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 16 280.11 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 63 619.41 Los Angeles – Encino 139 307.71 Los Angeles – Exposition 12 360.79 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 286 636.73 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 5 138.89 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 42 481.6 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 473 996.94 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 192 607.52 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 74 687.48 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 380 653.02 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 199 925.37 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 83 487.12 Los Angeles – Harbor City 113 388.72 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 163 373.85 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 9 373.6 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 150 831.72 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 356 938.45 Los Angeles – Highland Park 223 460.83 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 147 1059.84 Los Angeles – Hollywood 290 424.88 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 86 292.18 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 175 613.15 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 42 520.25 Los Angeles – Koreatown 314 607.43 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 21 460.63 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 219 518.88 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 120 913.73 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 63 413.52 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 299 917.26 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 210 2616.82 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 159 560.99 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 23 734.12 Los Angeles – Longwood 27 627.32 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 54 249.91 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 27 316.31 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 2 64.02 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 87 204.85 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 14 321.1 Los Angeles – Melrose 594 764.52 Los Angeles – Mid-city 119 791.75 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 43 239.09 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 171 708.84 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 111 459.72 Los Angeles – North Hills 516 838 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 771 509.18 Los Angeles – Northridge 375 537.27 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 59 277.11 Los Angeles – Pacoima 848 1101.6 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 4 104 Los Angeles – Palms 195 444.42 Los Angeles – Panorama City 859 1141.53 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 21 154.64 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 622 1486.54 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 3 93.87 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 30 274.05 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 94 264.13 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 18 274.39 Los Angeles – Regent Square 4 143.88 Los Angeles – Reseda 671 875.78 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 30 647.11 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 12 283.82 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 936 1199.42 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 11 247.64 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 246 281.94 Los Angeles – Silverlake 196 444.62 Los Angeles – South Carthay 36 339.78 Los Angeles – South Park 443 1166.99 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 49 1068.94 Los Angeles – Studio City 86 383.24 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 337 642.11 Los Angeles – Sunland 162 793.81 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 883 1071.63 Los Angeles – Tarzana 187 605.65 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 355 899.14 Los Angeles – Thai Town 33 336.43 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 20 229.78 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 6 459.42 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 131 471.05 Los Angeles – University Hills 13 379.12 Los Angeles – University Park 219 797.64 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 145 483.08 Los Angeles – Valley Village 221 894.01 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 813 872.37 Los Angeles – Venice 67 197.73 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 182 1058.14 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 89 1162.34 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 394 956.64 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 699 1344.28 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 62 738.18 Los Angeles – View Heights 10 270.71 Los Angeles – Watts 352 824.86 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 25 508.65 Los Angeles – West Adams 249 901.19 Los Angeles – West Hills 149 367.49 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 85 225.85 Los Angeles – West Vernon 534 995.45 Los Angeles – Westchester 103 199.6 Los Angeles – Westlake 830 1398.37 Los Angeles – Westwood 76 140.46 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 761 2106.34 Los Angeles – Wilmington 308 545.26 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 271 540.16 Los Angeles – Winnetka 327 631.44 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 174 255.68 Unincorporated – Acton 11 138 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 9 216.45 Unincorporated – Altadena 164 375.97 Unincorporated – Anaverde 2 132.63 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 2 160.64 Unincorporated – Arcadia 10 125.3 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 253 596.11 Unincorporated – Athens Village 34 694.3 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 32 472.32 Unincorporated – Azusa 73 458.46 Unincorporated – Bassett 114 769.39 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 93.2 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 36 465.84 Unincorporated – Castaic* 930 3420.25 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 62 368.63 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 48 365.19 Unincorporated – Del Aire 16 364.22 Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 314.47 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 6 240.67 Unincorporated – Duarte 16 361.34 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 18 340.14 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 1191 950.75 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 4 62.47 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 70 457.28 Unincorporated – East Whittier 12 226.16 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 44 500.51 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 3 180.61 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 683 1055.56 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 3 454.55 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 168 300.4 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 6 238.66 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 91.07 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 8 566.57 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 32 161.61 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 12 578.31 Unincorporated – La Verne 5 245.1 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 20 282.85 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 149.7 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 32 246.27 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 4 243.46 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 115 510.16 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 3 171.33 Unincorporated – Littlerock 16 397.91 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 2 154.2 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 20 560.38 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 15 159.39 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 21 541.1 Unincorporated – Newhall 1 454.55 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 6 500.83 Unincorporated – North Whittier 15 179.43 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 62 257.95 Unincorporated – Palmdale 4 475.06 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 3 153.37 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 1 161.55 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 3 154.8 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 46 356.42 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 20 751.6 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 8 622.08 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 28 833.09 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 157 307.71 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 78 385.74 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 1 49.14 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 26 139.63 Unincorporated – Saugus 4 2580.65 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 219.78 Unincorporated – South El Monte 9 501.39 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 42 474.68 Unincorporated – South Whittier 180 303.94 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 34 162.17 Unincorporated – Sun Village 20 331.35 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 5 385.8 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Val Verde 28 846.18 Unincorporated – Valencia 9 292.97 Unincorporated – Valinda 104 445 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 37 318.01 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 147 910.61 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 109 493.53 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 24 2521.01 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 47 477.89 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 10 735.84 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 187 694.52 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 6 162.91 Unincorporated – Whittier 15 396.41 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 273 781.94 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 19 315.25 – Under Investigation 1993

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Fifty-three cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

