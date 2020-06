Floyd Protest Today in Lakewood at Heartwell Park

Lakewood has out out an alert of a public protest happening today (Wednesday, June 3) at Heartwell Park in Long Beach. It is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. but crowds may be gathering sooner.

Carson St. between Clark and Palo Verde Ave. may experience slow traffic.

Law enforcement is aware of the protest and will be monitoring it closely, although the protest appears to be peaceful.

Lakewood residents may want to adjust their commuting to avoid traffic in the area.

