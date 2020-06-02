________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

Socialize

June 2, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,202 (+34) New Cases , 60 Additional Deaths, 2,443 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 60 new deaths and 1,202 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Forty people who died were over the age of 65 years old; 17 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Forty-five people had underlying health conditions including 31 people over the age of 65 years old, 13 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 57,118 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,443 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,258 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 41% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 52 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 6,638 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (12% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,389 people who are currently hospitalized, 27% of these people are in the ICU and 18% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 633,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

“Each day, we are thinking of the many people who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19. We are deeply sorry for your loss, and we wish you peace through this very difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We urge everyone, including the people across our community who are engaging in protest, to please care for each other by practicing physical distancing as much as possible and wearing a cloth face covering when around other people.  These actions are important in preventing many more cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19.  These actions can save lives.”

Public Health joins the many voices expressing dismay, anger, and frustration at the murder of George Floyd by police, and supports the need for LA County residents to stand together against racism and violence. Because we are in the midst of a pandemic, everyone engaging in peaceful protest should always wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household.  Protestors who have had close contact with non-household members not wearing face coverings, should when possible, self-quarantine at their residence for 14 days and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.  If they develop symptoms, they should call their healthcare provider and consider testing.

The current Health Officer Order, Safer at Work and in the Community, allows for in-person dining at restaurants and hair salons to reopen once the establishments are able to implement the required distancing and infection control directives. The Health Officer Order specifically requires businesses to follow the COVID-19 infection control protocols. As such, restaurant and hair salon owners and operators must complete and implement these protocols prior to reopening. Brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries, and wineries that do not offer sit-down, dine-in meals are still required to remain closed. Higher-risk businesses remain closed.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

57118

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

54194

— Long Beach

1990

— Pasadena

934

Deaths

2443

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

2273

— Long Beach

87

— Pasadena

83

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

2865

–  18 to 40

20322

–  41 to 65

21203

–  over 65

9534

–  Under Investigation

270

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

26631

–  Male

27247

–  Other

10

–  Under Investigation

306

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

54

–  Asian

3119

–  Black

2134

–  Hispanic/Latino

18693

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

301

–  White

6277

–  Other

6301

–  Under Investigation

17315

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

6638

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

2

–  Asian

394

–  Black

265

–  Hispanic/Latino

917

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

17

–  White

643

–  Other

20

–  Under Investigation

15

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

35

167.6

City of Alhambra

226

260.6

City of Arcadia

91

157.56

City of Artesia

41

244.12

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

189

377.7

City of Baldwin Park

367

478.06

City of Bell

350

963.34

City of Bell Gardens

335

777.79

City of Bellflower

427

549.3

City of Beverly Hills

139

402.67

City of Bradbury

4

374.18

City of Burbank

405

377.87

City of Calabasas

84

345.35

City of Carson

435

463.53

City of Cerritos

129

257.65

City of Claremont

49

134.31

City of Commerce*

79

604.48

City of Compton

652

652.63

City of Covina

183

373.23

City of Cudahy

265

1088.43

City of Culver City

161

403.86

City of Diamond Bar

70

121.71

City of Downey

766

670.38

City of Duarte

129

585.94

City of El Monte

580

494.59

City of El Segundo

36

214.46

City of Gardena

289

471.37

City of Glendale

990

479.44

City of Glendora

150

284.28

City of Hawaiian Gardens

75

511.04

City of Hawthorne

417

469.66

City of Hermosa Beach

30

152.52

City of Hidden Hills

3

158.73

City of Huntington Park

537

902.76

City of Industry

12

2746

City of Inglewood

643

566.11

City of Irwindale

4

274.16

City of La Canada Flintridge

51

246.46

City of La Habra Heights

9

164.99

City of La Mirada

190

383.07

City of La Puente

139

341.55

City of La Verne

32

96.15

City of Lakewood

202

251.36

City of Lancaster*

627

388.07

City of Lawndale

131

389.72

City of Lomita

52

250.86

City of Lynwood*

658

913.29

City of Malibu

38

293.19

City of Manhattan Beach

80

222.23

City of Maywood

312

1112.34

City of Monrovia

164

422.68

City of Montebello

426

661.75

City of Monterey Park

169

271.43

City of Norwalk

505

469.23

City of Palmdale

776

488.15

City of Palos Verdes Estates

42

310.6

City of Paramount

369

658.66

City of Pico Rivera

547

850.91

City of Pomona

538

345.02

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

96

224.58

City of Redondo Beach

143

208.16

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

14

172.56

City of Rosemead

125

225.84

City of San Dimas

63

182.52

City of San Fernando

195

792.3

City of San Gabriel

141

344.29

City of San Marino

23

173.23

City of Santa Clarita

785

356.13

City of Santa Fe Springs

73

397.52

City of Santa Monica

284

307.21

City of Sierra Madre

12

109.2

City of Signal Hill

37

313.64

City of South El Monte

95

454.87

City of South Gate

687

699.91

City of South Pasadena

129

495.14

City of Temple City

166

455.36

City of Torrance

398

266.63

City of Vernon

4

1913.88

City of Walnut

50

163.76

City of West Covina

383

353.86

City of West Hollywood

188

508.78

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

336

384.3

Los Angeles

26738

661.08

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

56

682.76

Los Angeles – Alsace

57

458.02

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

18

719.42

Los Angeles – Arleta

296

861.22

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

52

354.56

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

172

552.61

Los Angeles – Bel Air

36

427.1

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

37

295.41

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

37

280.88

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

827

951.84

Los Angeles – Brentwood

82

264.9

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

31

435.33

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

527

807.18

Los Angeles – Carthay

82

570.91

Los Angeles – Central

468

1200.25

Los Angeles – Century City

35

273.61

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

321

950.66

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

204

550.44

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

22

239.89

Los Angeles – Chinatown

25

311.68

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

77

529.1

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

102

673.13

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

75

542.34

Los Angeles – Crestview

90

791.7

Los Angeles – Del Rey

82

273.92

Los Angeles – Downtown*

158

574.4

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

184

464.78

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

230

785.33

Los Angeles – Echo Park

50

350.73

Los Angeles – El Sereno

186

444.89

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

16

280.11

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

63

619.41

Los Angeles – Encino

133

294.43

Los Angeles – Exposition

13

390.86

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

279

621.15

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

4

111.11

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

40

458.66

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

449

946.36

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

189

598.03

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

74

687.48

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

344

591.16

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

193

897.47

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

82

481.25

Los Angeles – Harbor City

106

364.64

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

154

353.21

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

9

373.6

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

140

776.27

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

338

891

Los Angeles – Highland Park

212

438.1

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

143

1031

Los Angeles – Hollywood

285

417.56

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

85

288.78

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

163

571.11

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

43

532.64

Los Angeles – Koreatown

298

576.48

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

18

394.82

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

214

507.04

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

115

875.66

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

61

400.39

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

293

898.86

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

205

2554.52

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

147

518.65

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

22

702.2

Los Angeles – Longwood

25

580.86

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

54

249.91

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

26

304.59

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

2

64.02

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

84

197.78

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

14

321.1

Los Angeles – Melrose

585

752.93

Los Angeles – Mid-city

118

785.1

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

43

239.09

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

165

683.97

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

109

451.44

Los Angeles – North Hills

501

813.64

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

751

495.97

Los Angeles – Northridge

366

524.38

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

57

267.72

Los Angeles – Pacoima

816

1060.03

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

4

104

Los Angeles – Palms

193

439.87

Los Angeles – Panorama City

831

1104.32

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

21

154.64

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

595

1422.02

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

3

93.87

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

29

264.91

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

93

261.32

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

18

274.39

Los Angeles – Regent Square

4

143.88

Los Angeles – Reseda

649

847.07

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

30

647.11

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

12

283.82

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

924

1184.04

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

12

270.15

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

242

277.35

Los Angeles – Silverlake

193

437.81

Los Angeles – South Carthay

36

339.78

Los Angeles – South Park

425

1119.57

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

47

1025.31

Los Angeles – Studio City

82

365.42

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

332

632.59

Los Angeles – Sunland

162

793.81

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

864

1048.57

Los Angeles – Tarzana

179

579.74

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

345

873.82

Los Angeles – Thai Town

32

326.23

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

20

229.78

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

6

459.42

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

128

460.27

Los Angeles – University Hills

12

349.96

Los Angeles – University Park

216

786.71

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

138

459.75

Los Angeles – Valley Village

219

885.92

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

771

827.31

Los Angeles – Venice

69

203.63

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

174

1011.63

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

86

1123.16

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

374

908.08

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

674

1296.2

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

60

714.37

Los Angeles – View Heights

10

270.71

Los Angeles – Watts

336

787.36

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

25

508.65

Los Angeles – West Adams

241

872.24

Los Angeles – West Hills

150

369.96

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

84

223.19

Los Angeles – West Vernon

514

958.17

Los Angeles – Westchester

99

191.85

Los Angeles – Westlake

783

1319.18

Los Angeles – Westwood

71

131.22

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

715

1979.02

Los Angeles – Wilmington

296

524.01

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

263

524.22

Los Angeles – Winnetka

318

614.07

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

171

251.27

Unincorporated – Acton

11

138

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

9

216.45

Unincorporated – Altadena

157

359.93

Unincorporated – Anaverde

1

66.31

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

1

80.32

Unincorporated – Arcadia

10

125.3

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

239

563.12

Unincorporated – Athens Village

32

653.46

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

32

472.32

Unincorporated – Azusa

69

433.34

Unincorporated – Bassett

96

647.9

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

1

93.2

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

40

517.6

Unincorporated – Castaic*

755

2776.65

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

60

356.74

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

46

349.97

Unincorporated – Del Aire

16

364.22

Unincorporated – Del Rey

1

314.47

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

6

240.67

Unincorporated – Duarte

16

361.34

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

16

302.34

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

1117

891.68

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

4

62.47

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

63

411.55

Unincorporated – East Whittier

10

188.47

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

41

466.39

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

3

180.61

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

644

995.29

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

3

454.55

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

157

280.73

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

7

278.44

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

1

91.07

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

8

566.57

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

32

161.61

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

11

530.12

Unincorporated – La Verne

5

245.1

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

20

282.85

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

1

149.7

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

32

246.27

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

4

243.46

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

103

456.92

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

3

171.33

Unincorporated – Littlerock

14

348.17

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

2

154.2

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

20

560.38

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

15

159.39

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

21

541.1

Unincorporated – Newhall

1

454.55

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

6

500.83

Unincorporated – North Whittier

12

143.54

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

60

249.63

Unincorporated – Palmdale

4

475.06

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

3

153.37

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

1

161.55

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

3

154.8

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

46

356.42

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

18

676.44

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

7

544.32

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

28

833.09

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

144

282.23

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

71

351.12

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

1

49.14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

25

134.26

Unincorporated – Saugus

4

2580.65

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

219.78

Unincorporated – South El Monte

8

445.68

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

40

452.08

Unincorporated – South Whittier

174

293.81

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

35

166.94

Unincorporated – Sun Village

20

331.35

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

5

385.8

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Val Verde

27

815.96

Unincorporated – Valencia

9

292.97

Unincorporated – Valinda

96

410.77

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

38

326.6

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

139

861.05

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

105

475.41

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

24

2521.01

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

45

457.55

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

8

588.67

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

173

642.53

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

6

162.91

Unincorporated – Whittier

15

396.41

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

252

721.79

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

18

298.66

–  Under Investigation

2038

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Fifty-two cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.