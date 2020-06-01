Curfew is renewed for 6 p.m. tonight in Lakewood and throughout L.A. County

STAFF REPORT

Mandated by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the countywide curfew, including in Lakewood, will run from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Some cities that have seen more looting and disorder have decided to start the curfew earlier, such as at 4 p.m. in Long Beach.

Under the curfew, residents must stay in their homes or on their property. Exceptions are made for residents seeking medical treatment or traveling to and from work.

Monday has so far been calm in Lakewood, although some businesses remain closed, such as many parts of Lakewood Center.

The City of Lakewood, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, will remain vigilant and fully engaged Monday night, with a heavy Sheriff’s presence throughout the city, including in commercial areas.

On Sunday, there was some commercial looting in Lakewood.

On social media, many Lakewood residents gave thanks to Sheriff’s deputies for their long hours spent on Sunday responding quickly to the commercial looting, making numerous arrests, and keeping the damage to Lakewood businesses to a minimum.

Here are some of the extra tools and actions the city has used to keep Lakewood as safe as possible.

Both the regular and reserve Lakewood Sky Knight helicopters have been flown to provide extra eyes in the sky for an extended period of time, and the helicopters were instrumental in making many arrests on Sunday.

Lakewood’s city maintenance staff came out in force to board up stores and set up barricades, including heavy water barricades.

Lakewood’s civilian Public Safety Department is being fully utilized to provide valuable support and eyes on the ground.

“All these steps,” says City Manager Thaddeus McCormack, ”were key to protecting Lakewood businesses from further damage on Sunday night, and we will stay vigilant and prepared on Monday night and keep our fingers crossed that things are more peaceful.

“I want to express the city’s thanks to our Lakewood residents,” said McCormack, “for their help and well-wishes to our Sheriff’s deputies and city workers doing all they can to keep our community safe. Those kind words on social media or via email or phone calls are noticed and appreciated.”

The City of Lakewood will continue to provide updates on the public safety situation in our city as the situation

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments