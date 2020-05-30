________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

May 30, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 2,112 New Cases , 48 Additional Deaths, 2,338 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 48 new deaths and 2,112 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The high number of cases are, in part, due to a backlog of test results being processed and also a new lab beginning to report results in a timely manner through the county’s Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELR) system. Thirty-six people who died were over the age of 65 years old and eight people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old.  Thirty-three people had underlying health conditions including 26 people over the age of 65 years old, and seven people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old.

To date, Public Health has identified 53,651 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,338 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,155 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 40% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 23 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 6,486 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (13% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,415 people who are currently hospitalized, 28% of these people are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 580,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

Public Health continues to track health outcomes by race, ethnicity and income level data of people who have been tested, hospitalized and died from COVID-19. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders have a death rate of 99 per 100,000, African Americans have a death of 29 per 100,000, Latinos/Latinxs have a death of 26 per 100,000, Asians have a death rate of 19 per 100,000, and Whites have a death rate of 14 per 100,000. People who live in areas with high rates of poverty have almost four times the rate of deaths for COVID-19 with 46 per 100,000 people, compared with communities with very low poverty levels who had a death rate of 12 per 100,000. Public Health continues collaboration with community, healthcare, and philanthropic partners to improve testing, connection to care and services, and in-language and culturally appropriate communications to the communities experiencing these inequitable outcomes.

“Each day, we join with families and friends mourning the devastating loss of life to COVID-19 and we keep those who are grieving in our thoughts and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “LA County is on our recovery journey, and as more businesses and spaces re-open, it has never been more important – as individuals, businesses and institutions – to use the tools that we all have to take care of each other and to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.  This means practicing physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings when in public, and adhering to all directives in the Health Officer order.”

Los Angeles County received approval by the State on its variance. This variance allows the County to move through Stage 2 of the State’s 4-stage Pandemic Roadmap at an accelerated rate as determined by our local Health Officer. Public Health has amended the current Health Officer Order, Safer at Work and in the Community, to allow in-person dining at restaurants and hair salons to reopen once the establishments are able to implement the required distancing and infection control directives. The directives are contained in  sector-specific protocols  that guide re-opening and are available online. Inspectors will continue to offer technical assistance as they monitor businesses   for compliance with the Health Officer Order. Higher-risk businesses remain closed.

As the recovery journey continues, more people being around one another may result in more transmission of COVID-19, more cases, and more hospitalizations and deaths. The actions everyone takes today will be reflected in our metrics in two or three weeks. Everyone must continue to follow distancing and infection control directives and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when in contact with other people not in your household. Public Health will assess the activities allowed by the Order on an ongoing basis. LA County is in stage two of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery and until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure that we slow spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases*

NEW

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

53651

2112

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

50876

1989

— Long Beach

1857

116

— Pasadena

918

7

Deaths

2338

48

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

2171

44

— Long Beach

85

4

— Pasadena

82

0

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

2590

–  18 to 40

18811

–  41 to 65

20052

–  over 65

9185

–  Under Investigation

238

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

25081

–  Male

25469

–  Other

10

–  Under Investigation

316

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

50

–  Asian

3057

–  Black

2044

–  Hispanic/Latino

18167

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

287

–  White

6056

–  Other

5063

–  Under Investigation

16152

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

6486

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

2

–  Asian

379

–  Black

258

–  Hispanic/Latino

872

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

16

–  White

612

–  Other

16

–  Under Investigation

16

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate**

City of Agoura Hills

35

167.6

City of Alhambra

204

235.23

City of Arcadia

83

143.71

City of Artesia

35

208.4

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

176

351.72

City of Baldwin Park

338

440.28

City of Bell

337

927.56

City of Bell Gardens

311

722.06

City of Bellflower

402

517.14

City of Beverly Hills

139

402.67

City of Bradbury

3

280.64

City of Burbank

399

372.27

City of Calabasas

64

263.13

City of Carson

409

435.82

City of Cerritos

124

247.67

City of Claremont

42

115.12

City of Commerce*

75

573.88

City of Compton

590

590.57

City of Covina

168

342.63

City of Cudahy

252

1035.04

City of Culver City

150

376.27

City of Diamond Bar

64

111.28

City of Downey

727

636.25

City of Duarte

125

567.77

City of El Monte

536

457.07

City of El Segundo

34

202.55

City of Gardena

266

433.86

City of Glendale

974

471.69

City of Glendora

148

280.49

City of Hawaiian Gardens

64

436.09

City of Hawthorne

398

448.26

City of Hermosa Beach

29

147.43

City of Hidden Hills

1

52.91

City of Huntington Park

518

870.82

City of Industry

10

2288.33

City of Inglewood

591

520.33

City of Irwindale

4

274.16

City of La Canada Flintridge

50

241.63

City of La Habra Heights

9

164.99

City of La Mirada

172

346.78

City of La Puente

131

321.89

City of La Verne

30

90.14

City of Lakewood

188

233.94

City of Lancaster*

587

363.31

City of Lawndale

120

356.99

City of Lomita

51

246.03

City of Lynwood*

611

848.06

City of Malibu

35

270.04

City of Manhattan Beach

79

219.45

City of Maywood

298

1062.43

City of Monrovia

161

414.95

City of Montebello

406

630.68

City of Monterey Park

164

263.4

City of Norwalk

447

415.34

City of Palmdale

733

461.1

City of Palos Verdes Estates

42

310.6

City of Paramount

345

615.82

City of Pico Rivera

532

827.58

City of Pomona

481

308.47

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

94

219.9

City of Redondo Beach

140

203.79

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

14

172.56

City of Rosemead

109

196.93

City of San Dimas

60

173.83

City of San Fernando

192

780.11

City of San Gabriel

139

339.41

City of San Marino

23

173.23

City of Santa Clarita

754

342.07

City of Santa Fe Springs

70

381.18

City of Santa Monica

272

294.23

City of Sierra Madre

11

100.1

City of Signal Hill

31

262.78

City of South El Monte

86

411.78

City of South Gate

643

655.09

City of South Pasadena

125

479.79

City of Temple City

159

436.15

City of Torrance

381

255.25

City of Vernon

3

1435.41

City of Walnut

46

150.66

City of West Covina

360

332.61

City of West Hollywood

183

495.25

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

322

368.29

Los Angeles

25073

619.91

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

53

646.18

Los Angeles – Alsace

52

417.84

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

16

639.49

Los Angeles – Arleta

288

837.94

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

51

347.74

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

168

539.76

Los Angeles – Bel Air

36

427.1

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

37

295.41

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

37

280.88

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

779

896.6

Los Angeles – Brentwood

81

261.67

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

30

421.29

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

501

767.36

Los Angeles – Carthay

79

550.02

Los Angeles – Central

424

1087.4

Los Angeles – Century City

34

265.79

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

281

832.2

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

193

520.76

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

22

239.89

Los Angeles – Chinatown

23

286.75

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

72

494.74

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

98

646.74

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

72

520.65

Los Angeles – Crestview

89

782.9

Los Angeles – Del Rey

79

263.9

Los Angeles – Downtown*

152

552.59

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

181

457.2

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

227

775.09

Los Angeles – Echo Park

48

336.7

Los Angeles – El Sereno

169

404.23

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

16

280.11

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

57

560.42

Los Angeles – Encino

129

285.58

Los Angeles – Exposition

10

300.66

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

257

572.17

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

4

111.11

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

37

424.26

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

413

870.48

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

187

591.7

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

70

650.32

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

322

553.35

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

171

795.16

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

80

469.51

Los Angeles – Harbor City

100

344

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

148

339.45

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

9

373.6

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

136

754.09

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

306

806.64

Los Angeles – Highland Park

204

421.57

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

138

994.95

Los Angeles – Hollywood

276

404.37

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

85

288.78

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

148

518.55

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

39

483.09

Los Angeles – Koreatown

277

535.86

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

18

394.82

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

203

480.97

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

109

829.97

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

58

380.7

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

247

757.74

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

194

2417.45

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

141

497.48

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

20

638.37

Los Angeles – Longwood

23

534.39

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

53

245.28

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

23

269.45

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

2

64.02

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

82

193.07

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

13

298.17

Los Angeles – Melrose

563

724.62

Los Angeles – Mid-city

57

379.24

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

42

233.53

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

157

650.8

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

104

430.73

Los Angeles – North Hills

457

742.18

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

706

466.25

Los Angeles – Northridge

337

482.83

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

57

267.72

Los Angeles – Pacoima

729

947.01

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

3

78

Los Angeles – Palms

189

430.75

Los Angeles – Panorama City

775

1029.9

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

20

147.28

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

559

1335.98

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

3

93.87

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

26

237.51

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

92

258.51

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

18

274.39

Los Angeles – Regent Square

4

143.88

Los Angeles – Reseda

578

754.4

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

30

647.11

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

12

283.82

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

905

1159.69

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

11

247.64

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

230

263.6

Los Angeles – Silverlake

188

426.47

Los Angeles – South Carthay

36

339.78

Los Angeles – South Park

394

1037.91

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

47

1025.31

Los Angeles – Studio City

80

356.51

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

306

583.05

Los Angeles – Sunland

150

735.01

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

809

981.82

Los Angeles – Tarzana

167

540.87

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

337

853.55

Los Angeles – Thai Town

31

316.04

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

20

229.78

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

6

459.42

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

124

445.88

Los Angeles – University Hills

11

320.79

Los Angeles – University Park

198

721.15

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

130

433.1

Los Angeles – Valley Village

212

857.61

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

717

769.36

Los Angeles – Venice

66

194.78

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

159

924.42

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

85

1110.1

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

341

827.95

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

632

1215.43

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

60

714.37

Los Angeles – View Heights

10

270.71

Los Angeles – Watts

311

728.78

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

21

427.26

Los Angeles – West Adams

223

807.09

Los Angeles – West Hills

143

352.69

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

82

217.88

Los Angeles – West Vernon

477

889.2

Los Angeles – Westchester

94

182.16

Los Angeles – Westlake

754

1270.32

Los Angeles – Westwood

71

131.22

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

688

1904.29

Los Angeles – Wilmington

262

463.82

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

249

496.31

Los Angeles – Winnetka

295

569.65

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

162

238.04

Unincorporated – Acton

11

138

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

9

216.45

Unincorporated – Altadena

153

350.76

Unincorporated – Anaverde

1

66.31

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

1

80.32

Unincorporated – Arcadia

9

112.77

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

231

544.27

Unincorporated – Athens Village

30

612.62

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

29

428.04

Unincorporated – Azusa

64

401.93

Unincorporated – Bassett

87

587.16

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

1

93.2

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

38

491.72

Unincorporated – Castaic*

572

2103.64

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

59

350.79

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

44

334.75

Unincorporated – Del Aire

16

364.22

Unincorporated – Del Rey

1

314.47

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

6

240.67

Unincorporated – Duarte

15

338.75

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

16

302.34

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

1063

848.57

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

4

62.47

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

57

372.35

Unincorporated – East Whittier

9

169.62

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

33

375.38

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

3

180.61

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

612

945.83

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

3

454.55

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

146

261.06

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

6

238.66

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

1

91.07

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

8

566.57

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

32

161.61

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

10

481.93

Unincorporated – La Verne

5

245.1

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

20

282.85

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

1

149.7

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

29

223.18

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

4

243.46

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

99

439.18

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

2

114.22

Unincorporated – Littlerock

14

348.17

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

2

154.2

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

20

560.38

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

14

148.76

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

21

541.1

Unincorporated – Newhall

1

454.55

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

6

500.83

Unincorporated – North Whittier

12

143.54

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

58

241.3

Unincorporated – Palmdale

4

475.06

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

3

153.37

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

1

161.55

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

1

51.6

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

46

356.42

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

18

676.44

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

5

388.8

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

28

833.09

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

134

262.63

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

61

301.67

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

1

49.14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

24

128.89

Unincorporated – Saugus

4

2580.65

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

219.78

Unincorporated – South El Monte

7

389.97

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

36

406.87

Unincorporated – South Whittier

161

271.86

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

34

162.17

Unincorporated – Sun Village

17

281.64

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

6

462.96

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Val Verde

23

695.07

Unincorporated – Valencia

7

227.86

Unincorporated – Valinda

94

402.21

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

35

300.82

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

135

836.28

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

101

457.3

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

23

2415.97

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

47

477.89

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

6

441.5

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

161

597.96

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

6

162.91

Unincorporated – Whittier

14

369.98

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

217

621.54

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

18

298.66

–  Under Investigation

1983

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twenty-three cases  reported earlier were not LA County residents.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

  **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the  proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

