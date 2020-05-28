Cerritos Crime Summary May 11-17, 2020

There was 40 part one crimes reported, up from 22 the week before; 2020 running average stands at 28.2 per week, down from the 2019 average of 33.2.
Miscellaneous crimes were 11, up from 3 the week before; 2020 running average is 7.6, down from 8.8 in 2019.
Alarm calls were 32, down from 33 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 39.7, down from 47.9 in 2019.
Calls for service were 265, up from 259 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 267.5 calls per week down from 317.2 calls in 2019.
Crimes reported by category:
Location Type Stolen
Residential Burglary
13300 Blk. South St ATM None, victim said no
Other Burglary
13000 Blk South St Theft Wallet, gold ring
13200 Blk Sutton Theft Iphone unlocked veh.
10800 Blk 166th Theft Play station, multiple items
17400 Blk. Arloura Theft Tailgate from truck
16400 Blk Manning Business Disposable masks
13200 Blk. Fabrica Business 110 boxes han sanitizer
13200 Blk Piuma Business Car parts
Grand Theft Auto
12700 Blk Moore GMC Van Not recovered
19600 Blk Alidia Nissan Recovered
16300 Blk Piuma Trailer Not recovered
Vehicle Burglary
11400 Blk Yearling Acura Drill, checkbook
13500 Blk Village Mercedes 150 eyeglass frames
17700 Palo Verde GMC Golf clubs, wallet
19600 Blk. Georgina Honda Window smshd., veh reg.
19600 Blk. Ibex Hyundai $12 in quarters
13000 Blk. Espinheira Toyota Tools
17100 Blk. Mapes Dodge
16500 Orchard Flat Toyota Backpack, tools
18900 Blk. Vickie Honda Backpack, tools
16000 Blk. Moorbrook Nissan Window smshd., handbag
16000 Blk. Arthur Trailer Window smshd., clothing
11200 Blk. Acoro Dodge Bed cover., hats
