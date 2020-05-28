Cerritos Crime Summary May 11-17, 2020

There was 40 part one crimes reported, up from 22 the week before; 2020 running average stands at 28.2 per week, down from the 2019 average of 33.2.

Miscellaneous crimes were 11, up from 3 the week before; 2020 running average is 7.6, down from 8.8 in 2019.

Alarm calls were 32, down from 33 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 39.7, down from 47.9 in 2019.

Calls for service were 265, up from 259 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 267.5 calls per week down from 317.2 calls in 2019.

Crimes reported by category:

Location Type Stolen

Residential Burglary

13300 Blk. South St ATM None, victim said no

Other Burglary

13000 Blk South St Theft Wallet, gold ring

13200 Blk Sutton Theft Iphone unlocked veh.

10800 Blk 166th Theft Play station, multiple items

17400 Blk. Arloura Theft Tailgate from truck

16400 Blk Manning Business Disposable masks

13200 Blk. Fabrica Business 110 boxes han sanitizer

13200 Blk Piuma Business Car parts

Grand Theft Auto

12700 Blk Moore GMC Van Not recovered

19600 Blk Alidia Nissan Recovered

16300 Blk Piuma Trailer Not recovered

Vehicle Burglary

11400 Blk Yearling Acura Drill, checkbook

13500 Blk Village Mercedes 150 eyeglass frames

17700 Palo Verde GMC Golf clubs, wallet

19600 Blk. Georgina Honda Window smshd., veh reg.

19600 Blk. Ibex Hyundai $12 in quarters

13000 Blk. Espinheira Toyota Tools

17100 Blk. Mapes Dodge

16500 Orchard Flat Toyota Backpack, tools

18900 Blk. Vickie Honda Backpack, tools

16000 Blk. Moorbrook Nissan Window smshd., handbag

16000 Blk. Arthur Trailer Window smshd., clothing

11200 Blk. Acoro Dodge Bed cover., hats

