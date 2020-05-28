________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

Cerritos Crime Summary May 11-17, 2020

 

There was 40 part one crimes reported, up from 22 the week before; 2020 running average stands at 28.2 per week, down from the 2019 average of 33.2.

Miscellaneous crimes were 11, up from 3 the week before; 2020 running average is 7.6, down from 8.8 in 2019.

Alarm calls were 32, down from 33 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 39.7, down from 47.9 in 2019.

Calls for service were 265, up from 259 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 267.5 calls per week down from 317.2 calls in 2019.

 

Crimes reported by category:

Location                                 Type                           Stolen

Residential Burglary

13300 Blk. South St                ATM                          None, victim said no

Other Burglary

13000 Blk South St                 Theft                            Wallet, gold ring

13200 Blk Sutton                    Theft                           Iphone unlocked veh.

10800 Blk 166th                     Theft                           Play station, multiple items

17400 Blk. Arloura                 Theft                           Tailgate from truck

16400 Blk Manning                Business                     Disposable masks

13200 Blk. Fabrica                  Business                     110 boxes han sanitizer

13200 Blk Piuma                    Business                     Car parts

Grand Theft Auto

12700 Blk Moore                    GMC Van                   Not recovered

19600 Blk Alidia                     Nissan                         Recovered

16300 Blk Piuma                    Trailer                          Not recovered

Vehicle Burglary

11400 Blk Yearling                 Acura                           Drill, checkbook

13500 Blk Village                   Mercedes                     150 eyeglass frames

17700 Palo Verde                   GMC                           Golf clubs, wallet

19600 Blk. Georgina               Honda                         Window smshd., veh reg.

19600 Blk. Ibex                      Hyundai                      $12 in quarters

13000 Blk. Espinheira            Toyota                         Tools

17100 Blk. Mapes                   Dodge

16500 Orchard Flat                 Toyota                         Backpack, tools

18900 Blk. Vickie                   Honda                        Backpack, tools

16000 Blk. Moorbrook           Nissan                        Window smshd., handbag

16000 Blk. Arthur                   Trailer                          Window smshd., clothing

11200 Blk. Acoro                    Dodge                         Bed cover., hats

 

