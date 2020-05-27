May 27, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 933 New Cases (-626), 53 Additional Deaths (+26), 2,195 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 53 new deaths and 933 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Thirty-five people who died were over the age of 65 years old; 14 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Forty-three people had underlying health conditions including 30 people over the age of 65 years old, 12 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 48,700 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,195 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,024 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 40% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 55 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 6,283 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (13% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,477 people who are currently hospitalized, 27% of these people are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 517,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

Public Health continues tracking the number of positive cases and deaths among healthcare workers related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. Public Health has confirmed 30 people who died from COVID-19 worked in a healthcare setting; 22 people who died worked in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, four people worked in hospitals, one person worked in a correctional facility, and one person worked in an outpatient facility. For one health care worker who passed away, their workplace setting is not specified. A total of 4,861 confirmed cases of COVID-19 occurred among healthcare workers and first responders; this is an additional 563 new cases reported since the previous week. Six percent of healthcare workers with COVID-19 have been hospitalized. Forty-six percent of cases are among nurses, though cases have been identified among a range of occupational roles, including caregivers, people who work in administration, physicians and medical assistants. Fifty-nine percent of these cases reported a known source of exposure, and 80% of healthcare workers with known exposure reported being exposed in a healthcare facility. Healthcare workers who are positive worked at 26 different occupational settings, with the vast majority of cases among healthcare workers from skilled nursing facilities and hospitals.

“For all of you who have lost someone you love to COVID-19, we are so sorry. Through this sad and difficult time, we keep you in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The new Health Officer Order allows more sectors to reopen, adhering to strict distancing and infection control directives. Since none of us wants the recovery to lead to many more deaths, we need to do our part to take care of each other. This means being diligent about physical distancing and wearing cloth face coverings whenever you are around people who are not from your household. These are our essential tools and we need to commit to always using them.”

The new Health Officer Order issued yesterday, called Safer at Work and in the Community, allows for the reopening of houses of worship, office worksites, in-store shopping at retail establishments, including indoor malls and shopping centers, flea markets, swap meets and drive-in movie theaters. Houses of worship can operate at 25% capacity or with a maximum of 100 people, whichever is lower, and retail establishments can operate at 50% capacity. Pools, hot tubs and saunas that are in a multi-unit residence or part of a homeowners’ association can also open. Political protests with limited numbers of participants are also allowed. This Order aligns the County with the State’s Orders. Everyone must continue to follow distancing and infection control protocols and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when in contact with other people not in your household. Public and private gatherings of any number of people outside of a single household unit are still not permitted except for public protests and faith-bases services as described in the Order. The Health Officer Order continues to require specific higher-risk businesses to remain closed and prohibit dining in at restaurants. Restaurants are still allowed to serve food to customer via delivery, take-out or drive-thru.

As the recovery journey continues, more people being around one another can result in more transmission of COVID-19, more cases, and more hospitalizations and deaths. Because there is a 14-day incubation period for COVID-19, the actions everyone takes today will impact where numbers are in two or three weeks. The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

LA County is in stage two of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery and until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure that we slow spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities. The Health Officer Order, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 48700 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 46212 — Long Beach 1605 — Pasadena 883 Deaths 2195 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 2038 — Long Beach 75 — Pasadena 82 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 2153 – 18 to 40 16727 – 41 to 65 18380 – over 65 8752 – Under Investigation 200 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 22888 – Male 23003 – Other 10 – Under Investigation 311 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 41 – Asian 2841 – Black 1874 – Hispanic/Latino 16285 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 280 – White 5581 – Other 3714 – Under Investigation 15596 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 6283 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 2 – Asian 354 – Black 244 – Hispanic/Latino 808 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 17 – White 577 – Other 22 – Under Investigation 14 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 35 167.6 City of Alhambra 186 214.47 City of Arcadia 80 138.52 City of Artesia 30 178.62 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 159 317.75 City of Baldwin Park 294 382.97 City of Bell 294 809.2 City of Bell Gardens 260 603.65 City of Bellflower 361 464.4 City of Beverly Hills 135 391.08 City of Bradbury 3 280.64 City of Burbank 393 366.67 City of Calabasas 59 242.57 City of Carson 395 420.9 City of Cerritos 116 231.69 City of Claremont 38 104.16 City of Commerce* 58 443.8 City of Compton 512 512.49 City of Covina 154 314.08 City of Cudahy 201 825.56 City of Culver City 138 346.17 City of Diamond Bar 58 100.84 City of Downey 590 516.35 City of Duarte 113 513.26 City of El Monte 465 396.52 City of El Segundo 32 190.64 City of Gardena 253 412.66 City of Glendale 952 461.03 City of Glendora 138 261.54 City of Hawaiian Gardens 48 327.06 City of Hawthorne 376 423.49 City of Hermosa Beach 29 147.43 City of Hidden Hills 1 52.91 City of Huntington Park 445 748.1 City of Industry 10 2288.33 City of Inglewood 560 493.04 City of Irwindale 4 274.16 City of La Canada Flintridge 50 241.63 City of La Habra Heights 8 146.65 City of La Mirada 160 322.59 City of La Puente 108 265.38 City of La Verne 30 90.14 City of Lakewood 169 210.3 City of Lancaster* 553 342.27 City of Lawndale 112 333.19 City of Lomita 50 241.21 City of Lynwood* 538 746.73 City of Malibu 35 270.04 City of Manhattan Beach 77 213.89 City of Maywood 250 891.3 City of Monrovia 154 396.91 City of Montebello 357 554.56 City of Monterey Park 145 232.89 City of Norwalk 384 356.8 City of Palmdale 678 426.5 City of Palos Verdes Estates 42 310.6 City of Paramount 291 519.43 City of Pico Rivera 456 709.35 City of Pomona 413 264.86 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 91 212.88 City of Redondo Beach 138 200.88 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 14 172.56 City of Rosemead 89 160.79 City of San Dimas 49 141.96 City of San Fernando 187 759.79 City of San Gabriel 136 332.08 City of San Marino 22 165.7 City of Santa Clarita 701 318.02 City of Santa Fe Springs 54 294.05 City of Santa Monica 259 280.16 City of Sierra Madre 10 91 City of Signal Hill 25 211.92 City of South El Monte 77 368.69 City of South Gate 526 535.89 City of South Pasadena 122 468.28 City of Temple City 148 405.98 City of Torrance 358 239.84 City of Vernon 2 956.94 City of Walnut 44 144.11 City of West Covina 312 288.26 City of West Hollywood 177 479.01 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 295 337.41 Los Angeles 23086 570.79 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 50 609.61 Los Angeles – Alsace 47 377.66 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 16 639.49 Los Angeles – Arleta 263 765.2 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 51 347.74 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 159 510.84 Los Angeles – Bel Air 35 415.23 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 37 295.41 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 37 280.88 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 638 734.31 Los Angeles – Brentwood 75 242.29 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 29 407.25 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 483 739.79 Los Angeles – Carthay 76 529.14 Los Angeles – Central 372 954.04 Los Angeles – Century City 32 250.16 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 231 684.12 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 181 488.38 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 20 218.08 Los Angeles – Chinatown 21 261.81 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 60 412.29 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 93 613.74 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 67 484.49 Los Angeles – Crestview 86 756.51 Los Angeles – Del Rey 72 240.51 Los Angeles – Downtown* 135 490.78 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 170 429.41 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 218 744.36 Los Angeles – Echo Park 43 301.63 Los Angeles – El Sereno 156 373.13 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 16 280.11 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 54 530.92 Los Angeles – Encino 120 265.65 Los Angeles – Exposition 9 270.6 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 239 532.09 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 4 111.11 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 36 412.8 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 355 748.23 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 179 566.38 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 64 594.57 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 299 513.83 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 152 706.81 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 78 457.77 Los Angeles – Harbor City 89 306.16 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 128 293.58 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 9 373.6 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 129 715.28 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 278 732.83 Los Angeles – Highland Park 188 388.5 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 130 937.27 Los Angeles – Hollywood 264 386.79 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 81 275.19 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 137 480.01 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 38 470.7 Los Angeles – Koreatown 261 504.9 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 18 394.82 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 190 450.17 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 106 807.13 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 56 367.57 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 225 690.25 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 190 2367.6 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 124 437.5 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 17 542.61 Los Angeles – Longwood 21 487.92 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 49 226.77 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 19 222.59 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 1 32.01 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 80 188.36 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 12 275.23 Los Angeles – Melrose 538 692.44 Los Angeles – Mid-city 55 365.93 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 40 222.41 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 139 576.19 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 100 414.16 Los Angeles – North Hills 421 683.72 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 660 435.87 Los Angeles – Northridge 314 449.88 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 52 244.23 Los Angeles – Pacoima 664 862.57 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 3 78 Los Angeles – Palms 185 421.63 Los Angeles – Panorama City 693 920.93 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 19 139.91 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 514 1228.43 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 3 93.87 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 23 210.1 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 89 250.08 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 17 259.15 Los Angeles – Regent Square 4 143.88 Los Angeles – Reseda 528 689.14 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 30 647.11 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 10 236.52 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 883 1131.5 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 10 225.12 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 222 254.43 Los Angeles – Silverlake 175 396.98 Los Angeles – South Carthay 35 330.34 Los Angeles – South Park 348 916.73 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 44 959.86 Los Angeles – Studio City 77 343.14 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 286 544.94 Los Angeles – Sunland 144 705.61 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 749 909 Los Angeles – Tarzana 157 508.49 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 308 780.1 Los Angeles – Thai Town 30 305.84 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 19 218.29 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 6 459.42 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 116 417.12 Los Angeles – University Hills 11 320.79 Los Angeles – University Park 172 626.46 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 124 413.11 Los Angeles – Valley Village 203 821.2 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 664 712.49 Los Angeles – Venice 65 191.83 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 133 773.26 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 83 1083.98 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 298 723.55 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 563 1082.73 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 56 666.75 Los Angeles – View Heights 8 216.57 Los Angeles – Watts 268 628.02 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 21 427.26 Los Angeles – West Adams 202 731.09 Los Angeles – West Hills 130 320.63 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 74 196.62 Los Angeles – West Vernon 435 810.9 Los Angeles – Westchester 92 178.28 Los Angeles – Westlake 693 1167.55 Los Angeles – Westwood 66 121.98 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 653 1807.41 Los Angeles – Wilmington 225 398.32 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 228 454.45 Los Angeles – Winnetka 282 544.55 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 155 227.76 Unincorporated – Acton 11 138 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 7 168.35 Unincorporated – Altadena 143 327.83 Unincorporated – Anaverde 1 66.31 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia 8 100.24 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 219 516 Unincorporated – Athens Village 26 530.94 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 23 339.48 Unincorporated – Azusa 58 364.25 Unincorporated – Bassett 81 546.67 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 37 478.78 Unincorporated – Castaic* 322 1184.22 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 56 332.96 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 41 311.93 Unincorporated – Del Aire 14 318.69 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 6 240.67 Unincorporated – Duarte 15 338.75 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 16 302.34 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 843 672.95 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 3 46.85 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 46 300.5 Unincorporated – East Whittier 9 169.62 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 30 341.26 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 3 180.61 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 553 854.65 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 2 303.03 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 131 234.24 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 5 198.89 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 91.07 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 7 495.75 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 29 146.46 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 9 433.73 Unincorporated – La Verne 4 196.08 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 19 268.7 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 149.7 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 28 215.48 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 4 243.46 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 90 399.25 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 2 114.22 Unincorporated – Littlerock 13 323.3 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 2 154.2 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 20 560.38 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 14 148.76 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 20 515.33 Unincorporated – Newhall 1 454.55 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 5 417.36 Unincorporated – North Whittier 11 131.58 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 52 216.34 Unincorporated – Palmdale 4 475.06 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 2 102.25 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 1 161.55 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 1 51.6 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 43 333.18 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 17 638.86 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 5 388.8 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 27 803.33 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 124 243.03 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 57 281.89 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 1 49.14 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 21 112.78 Unincorporated – Saugus 4 2580.65 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 219.78 Unincorporated – South El Monte 7 389.97 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 30 339.06 Unincorporated – South Whittier 144 243.15 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 33 157.4 Unincorporated – Sun Village 15 248.51 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 3 231.48 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Val Verde 21 634.63 Unincorporated – Valencia 7 227.86 Unincorporated – Valinda 85 363.7 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 34 292.22 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 113 699.99 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 100 452.78 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 23 2415.97 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 43 437.21 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 5 367.92 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 126 467.97 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 5 135.76 Unincorporated – Whittier 14 369.98 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 193 552.8 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 16 265.47 – Under Investigation 1940

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Fifty-five cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments