May 27, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 933 New Cases (-626), 53 Additional Deaths (+26), 2,195 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 53 new deaths and 933 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Thirty-five people who died were over the age of 65 years old; 14 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.  Forty-three people had underlying health conditions including 30 people over the age of 65 years old, 12 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 48,700 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,195 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,024 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 40% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 55 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 6,283 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (13% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,477 people who are currently hospitalized, 27% of these people are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 517,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

Public Health continues tracking the number of positive cases and deaths among healthcare workers related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. Public Health has confirmed 30 people who died from COVID-19 worked in a healthcare setting; 22 people who died worked in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, four people worked in hospitals, one person worked in a correctional facility, and one person worked in an outpatient facility. For one health care worker who passed away, their workplace setting is not specified. A total of 4,861 confirmed cases of COVID-19 occurred among healthcare workers and first responders; this is an additional 563 new cases reported since the previous week. Six percent of healthcare workers with COVID-19 have been hospitalized. Forty-six percent of cases are among nurses, though cases have been identified among a range of occupational roles, including caregivers, people who work in administration, physicians and medical assistants. Fifty-nine percent of these cases reported a known source of exposure, and 80% of healthcare workers with known exposure reported being exposed in a healthcare facility. Healthcare workers who are positive worked at 26 different occupational settings, with the vast majority of cases among healthcare workers from skilled nursing facilities and hospitals.

“For all of you who have lost someone you love to COVID-19, we are so sorry. Through this sad and difficult time, we keep you in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The new Health Officer Order allows more sectors to reopen, adhering to strict distancing and infection control directives. Since none of us wants the recovery to lead to many more deaths, we need to do our part to take care of each other. This means being diligent about physical distancing and wearing cloth face coverings whenever you are around people who are not from your household.  These are our essential tools and we need to commit to always using them.”

The new Health Officer Order issued yesterday, called Safer at Work and in the Community, allows for the reopening of houses of worship, office worksites, in-store shopping at retail establishments, including indoor malls and shopping centers, flea markets, swap meets and drive-in movie theaters. Houses of worship can operate at 25% capacity or with a maximum of 100 people, whichever is lower, and retail establishments can operate at 50% capacity. Pools, hot tubs and saunas that are in a multi-unit residence or part of a homeowners’ association can also open. Political protests with limited numbers of participants are also allowed. This Order aligns the County with the State’s Orders.  Everyone must continue to follow distancing and infection control protocols and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when in contact with other people not in your household. Public and private gatherings of any number of people outside of a single household unit are still not permitted except for public protests and faith-bases services as described in the Order. The Health Officer Order continues to require specific higher-risk businesses to remain closed and prohibit dining in at restaurants. Restaurants are still allowed to serve food to customer via delivery, take-out or drive-thru.

As the recovery journey continues, more people being around one another can result in more transmission of COVID-19, more cases, and more hospitalizations and deaths. Because there is a 14-day incubation period for COVID-19, the actions everyone takes today will impact where numbers are in two or three weeks. The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

LA County is in stage two of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery and until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure that we slow spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities. The Health Officer Order, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

48700

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

46212

— Long Beach

1605

— Pasadena

883

Deaths

2195

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

2038

— Long Beach

75

— Pasadena

82

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

2153

–  18 to 40

16727

–  41 to 65

18380

–  over 65

8752

–  Under Investigation

200

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

22888

–  Male

23003

–  Other

10

–  Under Investigation

311

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

41

–  Asian

2841

–  Black

1874

–  Hispanic/Latino

16285

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

280

–  White

5581

–  Other

3714

–  Under Investigation

15596

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

6283

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

2

–  Asian

354

–  Black

244

–  Hispanic/Latino

808

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

17

–  White

577

–  Other

22

–  Under Investigation

14

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

35

167.6

City of Alhambra

186

214.47

City of Arcadia

80

138.52

City of Artesia

30

178.62

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

159

317.75

City of Baldwin Park

294

382.97

City of Bell

294

809.2

City of Bell Gardens

260

603.65

City of Bellflower

361

464.4

City of Beverly Hills

135

391.08

City of Bradbury

3

280.64

City of Burbank

393

366.67

City of Calabasas

59

242.57

City of Carson

395

420.9

City of Cerritos

116

231.69

City of Claremont

38

104.16

City of Commerce*

58

443.8

City of Compton

512

512.49

City of Covina

154

314.08

City of Cudahy

201

825.56

City of Culver City

138

346.17

City of Diamond Bar

58

100.84

City of Downey

590

516.35

City of Duarte

113

513.26

City of El Monte

465

396.52

City of El Segundo

32

190.64

City of Gardena

253

412.66

City of Glendale

952

461.03

City of Glendora

138

261.54

City of Hawaiian Gardens

48

327.06

City of Hawthorne

376

423.49

City of Hermosa Beach

29

147.43

City of Hidden Hills

1

52.91

City of Huntington Park

445

748.1

City of Industry

10

2288.33

City of Inglewood

560

493.04

City of Irwindale

4

274.16

City of La Canada Flintridge

50

241.63

City of La Habra Heights

8

146.65

City of La Mirada

160

322.59

City of La Puente

108

265.38

City of La Verne

30

90.14

City of Lakewood

169

210.3

City of Lancaster*

553

342.27

City of Lawndale

112

333.19

City of Lomita

50

241.21

City of Lynwood*

538

746.73

City of Malibu

35

270.04

City of Manhattan Beach

77

213.89

City of Maywood

250

891.3

City of Monrovia

154

396.91

City of Montebello

357

554.56

City of Monterey Park

145

232.89

City of Norwalk

384

356.8

City of Palmdale

678

426.5

City of Palos Verdes Estates

42

310.6

City of Paramount

291

519.43

City of Pico Rivera

456

709.35

City of Pomona

413

264.86

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

91

212.88

City of Redondo Beach

138

200.88

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

14

172.56

City of Rosemead

89

160.79

City of San Dimas

49

141.96

City of San Fernando

187

759.79

City of San Gabriel

136

332.08

City of San Marino

22

165.7

City of Santa Clarita

701

318.02

City of Santa Fe Springs

54

294.05

City of Santa Monica

259

280.16

City of Sierra Madre

10

91

City of Signal Hill

25

211.92

City of South El Monte

77

368.69

City of South Gate

526

535.89

City of South Pasadena

122

468.28

City of Temple City

148

405.98

City of Torrance

358

239.84

City of Vernon

2

956.94

City of Walnut

44

144.11

City of West Covina

312

288.26

City of West Hollywood

177

479.01

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

295

337.41

Los Angeles

23086

570.79

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

50

609.61

Los Angeles – Alsace

47

377.66

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

16

639.49

Los Angeles – Arleta

263

765.2

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

51

347.74

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

159

510.84

Los Angeles – Bel Air

35

415.23

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

37

295.41

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

37

280.88

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

638

734.31

Los Angeles – Brentwood

75

242.29

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

29

407.25

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

483

739.79

Los Angeles – Carthay

76

529.14

Los Angeles – Central

372

954.04

Los Angeles – Century City

32

250.16

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

231

684.12

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

181

488.38

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

20

218.08

Los Angeles – Chinatown

21

261.81

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

60

412.29

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

93

613.74

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

67

484.49

Los Angeles – Crestview

86

756.51

Los Angeles – Del Rey

72

240.51

Los Angeles – Downtown*

135

490.78

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

170

429.41

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

218

744.36

Los Angeles – Echo Park

43

301.63

Los Angeles – El Sereno

156

373.13

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

16

280.11

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

54

530.92

Los Angeles – Encino

120

265.65

Los Angeles – Exposition

9

270.6

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

239

532.09

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

4

111.11

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

36

412.8

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

355

748.23

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

179

566.38

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

64

594.57

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

299

513.83

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

152

706.81

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

78

457.77

Los Angeles – Harbor City

89

306.16

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

128

293.58

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

9

373.6

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

129

715.28

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

278

732.83

Los Angeles – Highland Park

188

388.5

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

130

937.27

Los Angeles – Hollywood

264

386.79

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

81

275.19

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

137

480.01

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

38

470.7

Los Angeles – Koreatown

261

504.9

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

18

394.82

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

190

450.17

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

106

807.13

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

56

367.57

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

225

690.25

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

190

2367.6

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

124

437.5

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

17

542.61

Los Angeles – Longwood

21

487.92

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

49

226.77

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

19

222.59

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

1

32.01

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

80

188.36

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

12

275.23

Los Angeles – Melrose

538

692.44

Los Angeles – Mid-city

55

365.93

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

40

222.41

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

139

576.19

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

100

414.16

Los Angeles – North Hills

421

683.72

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

660

435.87

Los Angeles – Northridge

314

449.88

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

52

244.23

Los Angeles – Pacoima

664

862.57

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

3

78

Los Angeles – Palms

185

421.63

Los Angeles – Panorama City

693

920.93

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

19

139.91

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

514

1228.43

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

3

93.87

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

23

210.1

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

89

250.08

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

17

259.15

Los Angeles – Regent Square

4

143.88

Los Angeles – Reseda

528

689.14

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

30

647.11

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

10

236.52

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

883

1131.5

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

10

225.12

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

222

254.43

Los Angeles – Silverlake

175

396.98

Los Angeles – South Carthay

35

330.34

Los Angeles – South Park

348

916.73

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

44

959.86

Los Angeles – Studio City

77

343.14

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

286

544.94

Los Angeles – Sunland

144

705.61

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

749

909

Los Angeles – Tarzana

157

508.49

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

308

780.1

Los Angeles – Thai Town

30

305.84

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

19

218.29

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

6

459.42

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

116

417.12

Los Angeles – University Hills

11

320.79

Los Angeles – University Park

172

626.46

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

124

413.11

Los Angeles – Valley Village

203

821.2

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

664

712.49

Los Angeles – Venice

65

191.83

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

133

773.26

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

83

1083.98

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

298

723.55

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

563

1082.73

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

56

666.75

Los Angeles – View Heights

8

216.57

Los Angeles – Watts

268

628.02

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

21

427.26

Los Angeles – West Adams

202

731.09

Los Angeles – West Hills

130

320.63

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

74

196.62

Los Angeles – West Vernon

435

810.9

Los Angeles – Westchester

92

178.28

Los Angeles – Westlake

693

1167.55

Los Angeles – Westwood

66

121.98

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

653

1807.41

Los Angeles – Wilmington

225

398.32

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

228

454.45

Los Angeles – Winnetka

282

544.55

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

155

227.76

Unincorporated – Acton

11

138

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

7

168.35

Unincorporated – Altadena

143

327.83

Unincorporated – Anaverde

1

66.31

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

8

100.24

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

219

516

Unincorporated – Athens Village

26

530.94

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

23

339.48

Unincorporated – Azusa

58

364.25

Unincorporated – Bassett

81

546.67

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

37

478.78

Unincorporated – Castaic*

322

1184.22

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

56

332.96

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

41

311.93

Unincorporated – Del Aire

14

318.69

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

6

240.67

Unincorporated – Duarte

15

338.75

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

16

302.34

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

843

672.95

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

3

46.85

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

46

300.5

Unincorporated – East Whittier

9

169.62

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

30

341.26

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

3

180.61

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

553

854.65

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

2

303.03

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

131

234.24

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

5

198.89

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

1

91.07

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

7

495.75

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

29

146.46

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

9

433.73

Unincorporated – La Verne

4

196.08

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

19

268.7

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

1

149.7

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

28

215.48

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

4

243.46

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

90

399.25

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

2

114.22

Unincorporated – Littlerock

13

323.3

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

2

154.2

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

20

560.38

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

14

148.76

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

20

515.33

Unincorporated – Newhall

1

454.55

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

5

417.36

Unincorporated – North Whittier

11

131.58

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

52

216.34

Unincorporated – Palmdale

4

475.06

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

2

102.25

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

1

161.55

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

1

51.6

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

43

333.18

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

17

638.86

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

5

388.8

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

27

803.33

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

124

243.03

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

57

281.89

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

1

49.14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

21

112.78

Unincorporated – Saugus

4

2580.65

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

219.78

Unincorporated – South El Monte

7

389.97

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

30

339.06

Unincorporated – South Whittier

144

243.15

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

33

157.4

Unincorporated – Sun Village

15

248.51

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

3

231.48

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Val Verde

21

634.63

Unincorporated – Valencia

7

227.86

Unincorporated – Valinda

85

363.7

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

34

292.22

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

113

699.99

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

100

452.78

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

23

2415.97

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

43

437.21

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

5

367.92

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

126

467.97

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

5

135.76

Unincorporated – Whittier

14

369.98

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

193

552.8

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

16

265.47

–  Under Investigation

1940

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Fifty-five cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

