________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

Socialize

May 26, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,843 New Cases (+796), 27 Additional Deaths, 2,143 Total

An atomic resolution 3-D model of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. (Visual Science)

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 27 new deaths and 1,843 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Although this is the highest number of new cases reported in a day, some of these cases are from a backlog of test results. Twenty people who died were over the age of 65 years old; six people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.  Seventeen people had underlying health conditions including 11 people over the age of 65 years old and six people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old.

To date, Public Health has identified 47,822 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,143 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,974 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 39% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, thirty-nine cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 6,195 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (13% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,443 people who are currently hospitalized, 28% of these people are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 514,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

Of the 2,143 total deaths in LA County, 47% were in skilled nursing facilities. Testing capacity continues to increase across skilled nursing facilities in LA County with support from Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services and the City of Los Angeles.  As of this Friday, 157 skilled nursing facilities have tested all residents and staff, and an additional 68 are being scheduled. Public Health continues to schedule appointments with other skilled nursing facilities to complete testing, conduct on-site inspections and survey bed capacity, staffing capacity and availability of personal protective equipment.

“To all of you who have lost someone you love to COVID-19, you are in our thoughts and prayers.  We wish you healing and peace during this very sad time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As improved infection control practices and testing have increased over the last month, deaths among residents in nursing homes have dropped from 174 deaths for the week ending May 2, to 60 deaths for the week ending May 23. We continue to work with our partners to ensure that all facilities protect employees and residents.”

The current Health Officer Order that replaces the previous Health Officer Order allows for the reopening of beach bike paths and parking lots, indoor mall curbside service, and select vehicle parades. Retailers remain closed to public entry along with beach piers, and public and private gatherings of any number of people outside of a single household unit are still not permitted. Everyone must continue to follow distancing and infection control protocols, stay at least six feet apart and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when in contact with other people not in your household.  The Health Officer Order continues to require specific higher-risk businesses to remain closed and prohibit dining in at restaurants. Restaurants are still allowed to serve food to customer via delivery, take-out or drive-thru.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, and to practice physical distancing  and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

LA County is in stage two of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery and until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure that we slow spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities. The Health Officer Order, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

47822

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

45387

— Long Beach

1582

— Pasadena

853

Deaths

2143

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

1988

— Long Beach

73

— Pasadena

82

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

2070

–  18 to 40

16380

–  41 to 65

18098

–  over 65

8650

–  Under Investigation

189

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

22466

–  Male

22610

–  Other

10

–  Under Investigation

301

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

39

–  Asian

2826

–  Black

1863

–  Hispanic/Latino

16123

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

279

–  White

5546

–  Other

3240

–  Under Investigation

15471

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

6195

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

2

–  Asian

343

–  Black

240

–  Hispanic/Latino

779

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

16

–  White

574

–  Other

20

–  Under Investigation

14

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

35

167.6

City of Alhambra

182

209.86

City of Arcadia

80

138.52

City of Artesia

30

178.62

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

153

305.76

City of Baldwin Park

286

372.55

City of Bell

285

784.43

City of Bell Gardens

257

596.69

City of Bellflower

357

459.25

City of Beverly Hills

134

388.18

City of Bradbury

3

280.64

City of Burbank

390

363.87

City of Calabasas

58

238.46

City of Carson

387

412.38

City of Cerritos

114

227.69

City of Claremont

36

98.67

City of Commerce*

57

436.15

City of Compton

502

502.48

City of Covina

154

314.08

City of Cudahy

200

821.46

City of Culver City

137

343.66

City of Diamond Bar

57

99.1

City of Downey

578

505.85

City of Duarte

111

504.18

City of El Monte

456

388.85

City of El Segundo

31

184.68

City of Gardena

249

406.13

City of Glendale

943

456.67

City of Glendora

133

252.07

City of Hawaiian Gardens

48

327.06

City of Hawthorne

369

415.6

City of Hermosa Beach

29

147.43

City of Hidden Hills

1

52.91

City of Huntington Park

433

727.93

City of Industry

10

2288.33

City of Inglewood

553

486.87

City of Irwindale

4

274.16

City of La Canada Flintridge

49

236.8

City of La Habra Heights

8

146.65

City of La Mirada

159

320.57

City of La Puente

101

248.18

City of La Verne

29

87.13

City of Lakewood

167

207.81

City of Lancaster*

546

337.93

City of Lawndale

110

327.24

City of Lomita

50

241.21

City of Lynwood*

515

714.81

City of Malibu

35

270.04

City of Manhattan Beach

77

213.89

City of Maywood

248

884.17

City of Monrovia

152

391.75

City of Montebello

355

551.46

City of Monterey Park

141

226.46

City of Norwalk

379

352.16

City of Palmdale

668

420.21

City of Palos Verdes Estates

42

310.6

City of Paramount

286

510.5

City of Pico Rivera

445

692.24

City of Pomona

400

256.52

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

90

210.54

City of Redondo Beach

138

200.88

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

14

172.56

City of Rosemead

87

157.18

City of San Dimas

48

139.07

City of San Fernando

183

743.54

City of San Gabriel

134

327.2

City of San Marino

22

165.7

City of Santa Clarita

690

313.03

City of Santa Fe Springs

53

288.61

City of Santa Monica

256

276.92

City of Sierra Madre

10

91

City of Signal Hill

25

211.92

City of South El Monte

76

363.9

City of South Gate

517

526.72

City of South Pasadena

122

468.28

City of Temple City

145

397.75

City of Torrance

357

239.17

City of Vernon

2

956.94

City of Walnut

43

140.84

City of West Covina

303

279.95

City of West Hollywood

173

468.19

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

292

333.97

Los Angeles

22567

557.95

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

48

585.22

Los Angeles – Alsace

47

377.66

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

16

639.49

Los Angeles – Arleta

258

750.65

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

48

327.29

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

154

494.78

Los Angeles – Bel Air

34

403.37

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

37

295.41

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

37

280.88

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

624

718.2

Los Angeles – Brentwood

75

242.29

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

29

407.25

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

472

722.94

Los Angeles – Carthay

76

529.14

Los Angeles – Central

357

915.57

Los Angeles – Century City

32

250.16

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

221

654.5

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

180

485.69

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

20

218.08

Los Angeles – Chinatown

20

249.35

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

58

398.54

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

92

607.14

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

67

484.49

Los Angeles – Crestview

86

756.51

Los Angeles – Del Rey

69

230.49

Los Angeles – Downtown*

132

479.88

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

169

426.89

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

214

730.7

Los Angeles – Echo Park

43

301.63

Los Angeles – El Sereno

154

368.35

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

16

280.11

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

50

491.59

Los Angeles – Encino

120

265.65

Los Angeles – Exposition

8

240.53

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

238

529.87

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

4

111.11

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

36

412.8

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

346

729.27

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

178

563.22

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

62

575.99

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

294

505.23

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

150

697.51

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

76

446.04

Los Angeles – Harbor City

87

299.28

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

127

291.28

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

9

373.6

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

126

698.64

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

271

714.38

Los Angeles – Highland Park

185

382.3

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

129

930.06

Los Angeles – Hollywood

260

380.93

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

80

271.79

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

131

458.99

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

37

458.32

Los Angeles – Koreatown

260

502.97

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

18

394.82

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

189

447.8

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

105

799.51

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

53

347.88

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

219

671.84

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

188

2342.68

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

120

423.38

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

17

542.61

Los Angeles – Longwood

21

487.92

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

49

226.77

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

19

222.59

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

1

32.01

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

79

186.01

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

12

275.23

Los Angeles – Melrose

530

682.15

Los Angeles – Mid-city

52

345.97

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

40

222.41

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

135

559.61

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

94

389.31

Los Angeles – North Hills

410

665.85

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

652

430.59

Los Angeles – Northridge

311

445.58

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

50

234.84

Los Angeles – Pacoima

648

841.79

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

3

78

Los Angeles – Palms

181

412.52

Los Angeles – Panorama City

670

890.37

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

19

139.91

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

504

1204.53

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

3

93.87

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

22

200.97

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

88

247.27

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

17

259.15

Los Angeles – Regent Square

3

107.91

Los Angeles – Reseda

510

665.65

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

30

647.11

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

10

236.52

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

854

1094.34

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

10

225.12

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

221

253.28

Los Angeles – Silverlake

174

394.71

Los Angeles – South Carthay

34

320.91

Los Angeles – South Park

335

882.48

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

43

938.05

Los Angeles – Studio City

76

338.68

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

275

523.98

Los Angeles – Sunland

141

690.91

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

730

885.94

Los Angeles – Tarzana

150

485.81

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

303

767.44

Los Angeles – Thai Town

29

295.65

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

18

206.8

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

6

459.42

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

113

406.33

Los Angeles – University Hills

11

320.79

Los Angeles – University Park

164

597.32

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

123

409.78

Los Angeles – Valley Village

197

796.93

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

651

698.54

Los Angeles – Venice

65

191.83

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

126

732.56

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

83

1083.98

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

287

696.84

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

553

1063.5

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

56

666.75

Los Angeles – View Heights

8

216.57

Los Angeles – Watts

258

604.58

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

21

427.26

Los Angeles – West Adams

196

709.37

Los Angeles – West Hills

129

318.17

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

74

196.62

Los Angeles – West Vernon

424

790.4

Los Angeles – Westchester

92

178.28

Los Angeles – Westlake

679

1143.96

Los Angeles – Westwood

66

121.98

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

624

1727.14

Los Angeles – Wilmington

225

398.32

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

224

446.48

Los Angeles – Winnetka

276

532.96

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

154

226.29

Unincorporated – Acton

11

138

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

7

168.35

Unincorporated – Altadena

143

327.83

Unincorporated – Anaverde

1

66.31

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

7

87.71

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

217

511.29

Unincorporated – Athens Village

25

510.52

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

23

339.48

Unincorporated – Azusa

57

357.97

Unincorporated – Bassett

82

553.42

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

36

465.84

Unincorporated – Castaic*

321

1180.54

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

56

332.96

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

40

304.32

Unincorporated – Del Aire

13

295.93

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

6

240.67

Unincorporated – Duarte

15

338.75

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

15

283.45

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

834

665.77

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

3

46.85

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

45

293.96

Unincorporated – East Whittier

9

169.62

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

26

295.76

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

3

180.61

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

537

829.92

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

2

303.03

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

126

225.3

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

5

198.89

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

1

91.07

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

7

495.75

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

29

146.46

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

9

433.73

Unincorporated – La Verne

4

196.08

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

19

268.7

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

1

149.7

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

28

215.48

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

4

243.46

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

90

399.25

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

2

114.22

Unincorporated – Littlerock

15

373.04

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

2

154.2

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

20

560.38

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

14

148.76

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

19

489.56

Unincorporated – Newhall

1

454.55

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

5

417.36

Unincorporated – North Whittier

11

131.58

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

49

203.86

Unincorporated – Palmdale

4

475.06

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

2

102.25

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

1

161.55

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

1

51.6

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

42

325.43

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

14

526.12

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

5

388.8

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

24

714.07

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

121

237.15

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

56

276.94

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

1

49.14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

21

112.78

Unincorporated – Saugus

4

2580.65

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

219.78

Unincorporated – South El Monte

6

334.26

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

30

339.06

Unincorporated – South Whittier

143

241.46

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

33

157.4

Unincorporated – Sun Village

15

248.51

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

3

231.48

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Val Verde

21

634.63

Unincorporated – Valencia

7

227.86

Unincorporated – Valinda

82

350.86

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

34

292.22

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

112

693.8

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

98

443.72

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

23

2415.97

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

43

437.21

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

5

367.92

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

125

464.25

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

5

135.76

Unincorporated – Whittier

13

343.55

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

185

529.89

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

15

248.88

–  Under Investigation

1991

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Seventeen cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.