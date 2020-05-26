May 26, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,843 New Cases (+796), 27 Additional Deaths, 2,143 Total

An atomic resolution 3-D model of the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. (Visual Science)

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 27 new deaths and 1,843 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Although this is the highest number of new cases reported in a day, some of these cases are from a backlog of test results. Twenty people who died were over the age of 65 years old; six people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Seventeen people had underlying health conditions including 11 people over the age of 65 years old and six people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old.

To date, Public Health has identified 47,822 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,143 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,974 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 39% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, thirty-nine cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 6,195 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (13% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,443 people who are currently hospitalized, 28% of these people are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 514,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

Of the 2,143 total deaths in LA County, 47% were in skilled nursing facilities. Testing capacity continues to increase across skilled nursing facilities in LA County with support from Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services and the City of Los Angeles. As of this Friday, 157 skilled nursing facilities have tested all residents and staff, and an additional 68 are being scheduled. Public Health continues to schedule appointments with other skilled nursing facilities to complete testing, conduct on-site inspections and survey bed capacity, staffing capacity and availability of personal protective equipment.

“To all of you who have lost someone you love to COVID-19, you are in our thoughts and prayers. We wish you healing and peace during this very sad time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As improved infection control practices and testing have increased over the last month, deaths among residents in nursing homes have dropped from 174 deaths for the week ending May 2, to 60 deaths for the week ending May 23. We continue to work with our partners to ensure that all facilities protect employees and residents.”

The current Health Officer Order that replaces the previous Health Officer Order allows for the reopening of beach bike paths and parking lots, indoor mall curbside service, and select vehicle parades. Retailers remain closed to public entry along with beach piers, and public and private gatherings of any number of people outside of a single household unit are still not permitted. Everyone must continue to follow distancing and infection control protocols, stay at least six feet apart and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when in contact with other people not in your household. The Health Officer Order continues to require specific higher-risk businesses to remain closed and prohibit dining in at restaurants. Restaurants are still allowed to serve food to customer via delivery, take-out or drive-thru.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, and to practice physical distancing and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

LA County is in stage two of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery and until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure that we slow spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities. The Health Officer Order, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 47822 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 45387 — Long Beach 1582 — Pasadena 853 Deaths 2143 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 1988 — Long Beach 73 — Pasadena 82 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 2070 – 18 to 40 16380 – 41 to 65 18098 – over 65 8650 – Under Investigation 189 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 22466 – Male 22610 – Other 10 – Under Investigation 301 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 39 – Asian 2826 – Black 1863 – Hispanic/Latino 16123 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 279 – White 5546 – Other 3240 – Under Investigation 15471 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 6195 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 2 – Asian 343 – Black 240 – Hispanic/Latino 779 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 16 – White 574 – Other 20 – Under Investigation 14 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 35 167.6 City of Alhambra 182 209.86 City of Arcadia 80 138.52 City of Artesia 30 178.62 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 153 305.76 City of Baldwin Park 286 372.55 City of Bell 285 784.43 City of Bell Gardens 257 596.69 City of Bellflower 357 459.25 City of Beverly Hills 134 388.18 City of Bradbury 3 280.64 City of Burbank 390 363.87 City of Calabasas 58 238.46 City of Carson 387 412.38 City of Cerritos 114 227.69 City of Claremont 36 98.67 City of Commerce* 57 436.15 City of Compton 502 502.48 City of Covina 154 314.08 City of Cudahy 200 821.46 City of Culver City 137 343.66 City of Diamond Bar 57 99.1 City of Downey 578 505.85 City of Duarte 111 504.18 City of El Monte 456 388.85 City of El Segundo 31 184.68 City of Gardena 249 406.13 City of Glendale 943 456.67 City of Glendora 133 252.07 City of Hawaiian Gardens 48 327.06 City of Hawthorne 369 415.6 City of Hermosa Beach 29 147.43 City of Hidden Hills 1 52.91 City of Huntington Park 433 727.93 City of Industry 10 2288.33 City of Inglewood 553 486.87 City of Irwindale 4 274.16 City of La Canada Flintridge 49 236.8 City of La Habra Heights 8 146.65 City of La Mirada 159 320.57 City of La Puente 101 248.18 City of La Verne 29 87.13 City of Lakewood 167 207.81 City of Lancaster* 546 337.93 City of Lawndale 110 327.24 City of Lomita 50 241.21 City of Lynwood* 515 714.81 City of Malibu 35 270.04 City of Manhattan Beach 77 213.89 City of Maywood 248 884.17 City of Monrovia 152 391.75 City of Montebello 355 551.46 City of Monterey Park 141 226.46 City of Norwalk 379 352.16 City of Palmdale 668 420.21 City of Palos Verdes Estates 42 310.6 City of Paramount 286 510.5 City of Pico Rivera 445 692.24 City of Pomona 400 256.52 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 90 210.54 City of Redondo Beach 138 200.88 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 14 172.56 City of Rosemead 87 157.18 City of San Dimas 48 139.07 City of San Fernando 183 743.54 City of San Gabriel 134 327.2 City of San Marino 22 165.7 City of Santa Clarita 690 313.03 City of Santa Fe Springs 53 288.61 City of Santa Monica 256 276.92 City of Sierra Madre 10 91 City of Signal Hill 25 211.92 City of South El Monte 76 363.9 City of South Gate 517 526.72 City of South Pasadena 122 468.28 City of Temple City 145 397.75 City of Torrance 357 239.17 City of Vernon 2 956.94 City of Walnut 43 140.84 City of West Covina 303 279.95 City of West Hollywood 173 468.19 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 292 333.97 Los Angeles 22567 557.95 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 48 585.22 Los Angeles – Alsace 47 377.66 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 16 639.49 Los Angeles – Arleta 258 750.65 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 48 327.29 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 154 494.78 Los Angeles – Bel Air 34 403.37 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 37 295.41 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 37 280.88 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 624 718.2 Los Angeles – Brentwood 75 242.29 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 29 407.25 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 472 722.94 Los Angeles – Carthay 76 529.14 Los Angeles – Central 357 915.57 Los Angeles – Century City 32 250.16 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 221 654.5 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 180 485.69 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 20 218.08 Los Angeles – Chinatown 20 249.35 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 58 398.54 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 92 607.14 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 67 484.49 Los Angeles – Crestview 86 756.51 Los Angeles – Del Rey 69 230.49 Los Angeles – Downtown* 132 479.88 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 169 426.89 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 214 730.7 Los Angeles – Echo Park 43 301.63 Los Angeles – El Sereno 154 368.35 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 16 280.11 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 50 491.59 Los Angeles – Encino 120 265.65 Los Angeles – Exposition 8 240.53 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 238 529.87 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 4 111.11 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 36 412.8 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 346 729.27 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 178 563.22 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 62 575.99 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 294 505.23 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 150 697.51 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 76 446.04 Los Angeles – Harbor City 87 299.28 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 127 291.28 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 9 373.6 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 126 698.64 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 271 714.38 Los Angeles – Highland Park 185 382.3 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 129 930.06 Los Angeles – Hollywood 260 380.93 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 80 271.79 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 131 458.99 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 37 458.32 Los Angeles – Koreatown 260 502.97 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 18 394.82 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 189 447.8 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 105 799.51 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 53 347.88 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 219 671.84 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 188 2342.68 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 120 423.38 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 17 542.61 Los Angeles – Longwood 21 487.92 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 49 226.77 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 19 222.59 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 1 32.01 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 79 186.01 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 12 275.23 Los Angeles – Melrose 530 682.15 Los Angeles – Mid-city 52 345.97 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 40 222.41 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 135 559.61 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 94 389.31 Los Angeles – North Hills 410 665.85 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 652 430.59 Los Angeles – Northridge 311 445.58 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 50 234.84 Los Angeles – Pacoima 648 841.79 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 3 78 Los Angeles – Palms 181 412.52 Los Angeles – Panorama City 670 890.37 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 19 139.91 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 504 1204.53 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 3 93.87 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 22 200.97 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 88 247.27 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 17 259.15 Los Angeles – Regent Square 3 107.91 Los Angeles – Reseda 510 665.65 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 30 647.11 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 10 236.52 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 854 1094.34 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 10 225.12 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 221 253.28 Los Angeles – Silverlake 174 394.71 Los Angeles – South Carthay 34 320.91 Los Angeles – South Park 335 882.48 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 43 938.05 Los Angeles – Studio City 76 338.68 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 275 523.98 Los Angeles – Sunland 141 690.91 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 730 885.94 Los Angeles – Tarzana 150 485.81 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 303 767.44 Los Angeles – Thai Town 29 295.65 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 18 206.8 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 6 459.42 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 113 406.33 Los Angeles – University Hills 11 320.79 Los Angeles – University Park 164 597.32 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 123 409.78 Los Angeles – Valley Village 197 796.93 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 651 698.54 Los Angeles – Venice 65 191.83 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 126 732.56 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 83 1083.98 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 287 696.84 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 553 1063.5 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 56 666.75 Los Angeles – View Heights 8 216.57 Los Angeles – Watts 258 604.58 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 21 427.26 Los Angeles – West Adams 196 709.37 Los Angeles – West Hills 129 318.17 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 74 196.62 Los Angeles – West Vernon 424 790.4 Los Angeles – Westchester 92 178.28 Los Angeles – Westlake 679 1143.96 Los Angeles – Westwood 66 121.98 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 624 1727.14 Los Angeles – Wilmington 225 398.32 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 224 446.48 Los Angeles – Winnetka 276 532.96 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 154 226.29 Unincorporated – Acton 11 138 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 7 168.35 Unincorporated – Altadena 143 327.83 Unincorporated – Anaverde 1 66.31 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia 7 87.71 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 217 511.29 Unincorporated – Athens Village 25 510.52 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 23 339.48 Unincorporated – Azusa 57 357.97 Unincorporated – Bassett 82 553.42 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 36 465.84 Unincorporated – Castaic* 321 1180.54 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 56 332.96 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 40 304.32 Unincorporated – Del Aire 13 295.93 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 6 240.67 Unincorporated – Duarte 15 338.75 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 15 283.45 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 834 665.77 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 3 46.85 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 45 293.96 Unincorporated – East Whittier 9 169.62 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 26 295.76 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 3 180.61 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 537 829.92 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 2 303.03 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 126 225.3 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 5 198.89 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 91.07 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 7 495.75 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 29 146.46 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 9 433.73 Unincorporated – La Verne 4 196.08 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 19 268.7 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 149.7 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 28 215.48 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 4 243.46 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 90 399.25 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 2 114.22 Unincorporated – Littlerock 15 373.04 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 2 154.2 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 20 560.38 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 14 148.76 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 19 489.56 Unincorporated – Newhall 1 454.55 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 5 417.36 Unincorporated – North Whittier 11 131.58 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 49 203.86 Unincorporated – Palmdale 4 475.06 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 2 102.25 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 1 161.55 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 1 51.6 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 42 325.43 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 14 526.12 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 5 388.8 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 24 714.07 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 121 237.15 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 56 276.94 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 1 49.14 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 21 112.78 Unincorporated – Saugus 4 2580.65 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 219.78 Unincorporated – South El Monte 6 334.26 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 30 339.06 Unincorporated – South Whittier 143 241.46 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 33 157.4 Unincorporated – Sun Village 15 248.51 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 3 231.48 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Val Verde 21 634.63 Unincorporated – Valencia 7 227.86 Unincorporated – Valinda 82 350.86 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 34 292.22 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 112 693.8 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 98 443.72 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 23 2415.97 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 43 437.21 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 5 367.92 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 125 464.25 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 5 135.76 Unincorporated – Whittier 13 343.55 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 185 529.89 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 15 248.88 – Under Investigation 1991

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Seventeen cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments