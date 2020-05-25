Orange County Catholic Diocese Will Reopen in Small Steps

The Christ Cathedral in Orange prior to the pandemic.
BY BRIAN HEWS
The Catholic Diocese of Orange posted plans to reopen for public Mass to resume in phases starting June 14.
But Bishop Kevin Vann has extended the dispensation excusing Catholics from the obligation to attend Mass until large gatherings are deemed safe again.
“The pandemic is far from over, so we will begin with small steps,” said Diocese of Orange Bishop Kevin Vann in a statement. “Realizing that reinfection is a concern, as we saw occurred in Texas and elsewhere, I am asking our pastors to prepare their churches to ensure that these guidelines are followed without exception.”
The first phase includes allowing small groups of healthy people to gather for limited Mass, the second phase will allow for larger groups; the third will permit choirs and social gatherings. All phases will require participants to follow strict guidelines for social distancing and disinfection, officials said.
The diocese is asking all parishes to observe the following rules and guidelines:
