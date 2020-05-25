May 25, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,047 New Cases, 12 Additional Deaths, 2,116 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 12 new deaths and 1,047 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Seven people who died were over the age of 65 years old and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Seven people over the age of 65 years old had underlying health conditions. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and two deaths by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 46,018 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,116 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,949 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health) 40% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, seventeen cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 6,190 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (13% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,440 people who are currently hospitalized, 28% of these people are in the ICU and 18% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 490,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

“On this Memorial Day, as we join with those mourning the loss of their loved ones to COVID -19, including the families of the 1100 veterans who recently passed away from COVID-19, we want to honor the memory of all the members of the armed forces who courageously gave of themselves to protect our country,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We take to heart the lessons of courage and caring that mark this day of remembrance. As we prepare to re-open many places and spaces that are still closed, it will require an extraordinary effort by all of us to prevent outbreaks among workers and residents. Please take care of each other by wearing a face covering, keeping your distance when around others not in your household, avoiding crowds, washing your hands often, and isolating when you are positive for COVID-19 or a close contact of someone who is positive. Let us move forward with the awareness that our actions save lives.”

The current Health Officer Order that replaces the previous Health Officer Order allows for the reopening of beach bike paths and parking lots, indoor mall curbside service, and select vehicle parades. Retailers remain closed to public entry along with beach piers, and public and private gatherings of any number of people outside of a single household unit are still not permitted. Everyone must continue to follow distancing and infection control protocols, stay at least six feet apart and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when in contact with other people not in your household. The Health Officer Order continues to require specific higher-risk businesses to remain closed and prohibit dining in at restaurants. Restaurants are still allowed to serve food to customer via delivery, take-out or drive-thru.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, and to practice physical distancing and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

LA County is in stage two of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery and until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure that we slow spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities. The Health Officer Order, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 46018 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 43588 — Long Beach 1582 — Pasadena 848 Deaths 2116 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 1961 — Long Beach 73 — Pasadena 82 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 1888 – 18 to 40 15593 – 41 to 65 17436 – over 65 8495 – Under Investigation 176 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 21539 – Male 21737 – Other 10 – Under Investigation 302 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 37 – Asian 2776 – Black 1833 – Hispanic/Latino 15377 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 273 – White 5456 – Other 2757 – Under Investigation 15079 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 6190 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 2 – Asian 337 – Black 234 – Hispanic/Latino 771 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 16 – White 569 – Other 20 – Under Investigation 12 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 35 167.6 City of Alhambra 173 199.48 City of Arcadia 75 129.86 City of Artesia 28 166.72 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 142 283.77 City of Baldwin Park 271 353.01 City of Bell 259 712.87 City of Bell Gardens 223 517.75 City of Bellflower 331 425.81 City of Beverly Hills 130 376.59 City of Bradbury 3 280.64 City of Burbank 380 354.54 City of Calabasas 58 238.46 City of Carson 380 404.92 City of Cerritos 108 215.71 City of Claremont 35 95.93 City of Commerce 46 351.98 City of Compton 479 479.46 City of Covina 144 293.69 City of Cudahy 168 690.02 City of Culver City 137 343.66 City of Diamond Bar 56 97.37 City of Downey 548 479.6 City of Duarte 108 490.55 City of El Monte 426 363.27 City of El Segundo 32 190.64 City of Gardena 246 401.24 City of Glendale 924 447.47 City of Glendora 130 246.38 City of Hawaiian Gardens 43 293 City of Hawthorne 363 408.84 City of Hermosa Beach 28 142.35 City of Hidden Hills 1 52.91 City of Huntington Park 378 635.46 City of Industry 10 2288.33 City of Inglewood 543 478.07 City of Irwindale 4 274.16 City of La Canada Flintridge 48 231.96 City of La Habra Heights 8 146.65 City of La Mirada 155 312.51 City of La Puente 91 223.6 City of La Verne 27 81.12 City of Lakewood 154 191.63 City of Lancaster* 538 332.98 City of Lawndale 107 318.32 City of Lomita 48 231.56 City of Lynwood* 474 657.9 City of Malibu 35 270.04 City of Manhattan Beach 77 213.89 City of Maywood 219 780.78 City of Monrovia 148 381.44 City of Montebello 320 497.09 City of Monterey Park 130 208.8 City of Norwalk 358 332.65 City of Palmdale 645 405.74 City of Palos Verdes Estates 41 303.21 City of Paramount 276 492.65 City of Pico Rivera 423 658.02 City of Pomona 376 241.13 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 86 201.18 City of Redondo Beach 138 200.88 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 14 172.56 City of Rosemead 81 146.34 City of San Dimas 45 130.37 City of San Fernando 180 731.35 City of San Gabriel 127 310.1 City of San Marino 22 165.7 City of Santa Clarita 677 307.14 City of Santa Fe Springs 51 277.72 City of Santa Monica 254 274.75 City of Sierra Madre 9 81.9 City of Signal Hill 21 178.01 City of South El Monte 74 354.32 City of South Gate 471 479.85 City of South Pasadena 120 460.6 City of Temple City 144 395.01 City of Torrance 356 238.5 City of Vernon 2 956.94 City of Walnut 38 124.46 City of West Covina 287 265.16 City of West Hollywood 172 465.48 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 273 312.24 Los Angeles 21819 539.46 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 44 536.45 Los Angeles – Alsace 45 361.59 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 16 639.49 Los Angeles – Arleta 251 730.29 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 48 327.29 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 151 485.14 Los Angeles – Bel Air 34 403.37 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 37 295.41 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 36 273.29 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 571 657.2 Los Angeles – Brentwood 75 242.29 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 29 407.25 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 459 703.03 Los Angeles – Carthay 76 529.14 Los Angeles – Central 335 859.15 Los Angeles – Century City 32 250.16 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 204 604.16 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 173 466.8 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 20 218.08 Los Angeles – Chinatown 18 224.41 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 56 384.8 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 89 587.34 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 67 484.49 Los Angeles – Crestview 86 756.51 Los Angeles – Del Rey 69 230.49 Los Angeles – Downtown* 127 461.7 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 165 416.78 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 212 723.87 Los Angeles – Echo Park 42 294.61 Los Angeles – El Sereno 147 351.61 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 16 280.11 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 45 442.43 Los Angeles – Encino 117 259.01 Los Angeles – Exposition 8 240.53 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 228 507.6 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 4 111.11 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 36 412.8 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 324 682.9 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 173 547.4 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 56 520.25 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 276 474.3 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 141 655.66 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 76 446.04 Los Angeles – Harbor City 81 278.64 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 120 275.23 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 9 373.6 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 124 687.55 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 262 690.66 Los Angeles – Highland Park 169 349.24 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 124 894.02 Los Angeles – Hollywood 255 373.6 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 78 265 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 131 458.99 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 35 433.54 Los Angeles – Koreatown 254 491.36 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 17 372.89 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 185 438.33 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 101 769.06 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 52 341.32 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 211 647.3 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 187 2330.22 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 113 398.69 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 17 542.61 Los Angeles – Longwood 21 487.92 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 46 212.88 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 19 222.59 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 1 32.01 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 78 183.65 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 12 275.23 Los Angeles – Melrose 517 665.41 Los Angeles – Mid-city 52 345.97 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 41 227.97 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 136 563.75 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 84 347.9 Los Angeles – North Hills 401 651.24 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 626 413.42 Los Angeles – Northridge 300 429.82 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 49 230.14 Los Angeles – Pacoima 633 822.3 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 3 78 Los Angeles – Palms 179 407.96 Los Angeles – Panorama City 658 874.42 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 19 139.91 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 482 1151.95 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 3 93.87 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 22 200.97 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 89 250.08 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 16 243.9 Los Angeles – Regent Square 3 107.91 Los Angeles – Reseda 495 646.07 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 30 647.11 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 10 236.52 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 843 1080.24 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 10 225.12 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 216 247.55 Los Angeles – Silverlake 166 376.56 Los Angeles – South Carthay 34 320.91 Los Angeles – South Park 316 832.43 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 42 916.23 Los Angeles – Studio City 75 334.22 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 271 516.36 Los Angeles – Sunland 138 676.21 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 727 882.3 Los Angeles – Tarzana 145 469.62 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 291 737.04 Los Angeles – Thai Town 28 285.45 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 18 206.8 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 6 459.42 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 4 215.29 Los Angeles – Tujunga 112 402.73 Los Angeles – University Hills 11 320.79 Los Angeles – University Park 158 575.47 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 121 403.12 Los Angeles – Valley Village 195 788.83 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 641 687.81 Los Angeles – Venice 64 188.87 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 125 726.74 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 79 1031.74 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 278 674.99 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 518 996.19 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 54 642.93 Los Angeles – View Heights 8 216.57 Los Angeles – Watts 241 564.75 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 21 427.26 Los Angeles – West Adams 187 676.8 Los Angeles – West Hills 128 315.7 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 74 196.62 Los Angeles – West Vernon 404 753.11 Los Angeles – Westchester 91 176.35 Los Angeles – Westlake 637 1073.2 Los Angeles – Westwood 65 120.13 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 602 1666.25 Los Angeles – Wilmington 209 370 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 218 434.52 Los Angeles – Winnetka 271 523.31 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 151 221.88 Unincorporated – Acton 11 138 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 6 144.3 Unincorporated – Altadena 139 318.66 Unincorporated – Anaverde 1 66.31 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia 7 87.71 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 210 494.79 Unincorporated – Athens Village 24 490.1 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 20 295.2 Unincorporated – Azusa 52 326.57 Unincorporated – Bassett 78 526.42 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 35 452.9 Unincorporated – Castaic* 316 1162.15 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 55 327.01 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 36 273.89 Unincorporated – Del Aire 12 273.16 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 6 240.67 Unincorporated – Duarte 15 338.75 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 14 264.55 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 754 601.9 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 3 46.85 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 43 280.9 Unincorporated – East Whittier 9 169.62 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 23 261.63 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 3 180.61 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 500 772.74 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 2 303.03 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 122 218.15 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 5 198.89 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 91.07 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 6 424.93 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 26 131.31 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 9 433.73 Unincorporated – La Verne 3 147.06 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 19 268.7 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 149.7 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 28 215.48 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 4 243.46 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 89 394.82 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 2 114.22 Unincorporated – Littlerock 15 373.04 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 2 154.2 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 20 560.38 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 14 148.76 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 17 438.03 Unincorporated – Newhall 1 454.55 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 5 417.36 Unincorporated – North Whittier 11 131.58 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 45 187.22 Unincorporated – Palmdale 4 475.06 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 2 102.25 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 1 51.6 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 41 317.68 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 14 526.12 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 5 388.8 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 20 595.06 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 120 235.19 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 54 267.05 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 1 49.14 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 20 107.41 Unincorporated – Saugus 4 2580.65 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 219.78 Unincorporated – South El Monte 5 278.55 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 28 316.46 Unincorporated – South Whittier 138 233.02 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 33 157.4 Unincorporated – Sun Village 14 231.94 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 3 231.48 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Val Verde 20 604.41 Unincorporated – Valencia 7 227.86 Unincorporated – Valinda 77 329.47 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 33 283.63 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 98 607.07 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 96 434.66 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 23 2415.97 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 37 376.21 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 5 367.92 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 119 441.97 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 5 135.76 Unincorporated – Whittier 12 317.12 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 175 501.25 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 15 248.88 – Under Investigation 1977

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Seventeen previously reported cases were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments