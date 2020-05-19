________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

May 19, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,183 New Cases, 76 Additional Deaths, 1,913 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 76 new deaths and 1,183 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Fifty-two people who died were over the age of 65 years old; 19 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Sixty-four people had underlying health conditions including 48 people over the age of 65 years old, 14 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and two people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach and two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 39,573 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,913 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,722 people (99 percent of the cases); 39% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 61 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 5,914 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (15% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,549 people who are currently hospitalized, 27% of these people are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 359,000 individuals and 9% of people testing positive.

“Each day, as we share this information with you, we know there are people across our community who have suffered tremendous loss.  For those of you mourning the passing of a loved one, we wish you healing and peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we continue to reopen more places and spaces in the weeks ahead, we will need to use the tools of physical distancing and wearing cloth face coverings to continue to slow the spread.  We don’t yet have a vaccine but we do have each other. Each of us has the power to protect another person.”

The current Health Officer Order replaces the previous Health Officer Order and allows for retailers and manufacturers, select recreational facilities, and beaches to reopen. Retailers remain closed to public entry and beaches are open for active recreation only. Retail businesses, manufacturing and logistic businesses are required to prepare, implement and post their plan for adhering to directives including distancing and infection control practices that protect both employees and customers. Employees who can work from home should be doing so, and any staff who are in a group at greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19, like older adults and people with underlying health conditions, should be assigned work that can be done from home, if possible. All employees need to be given a written copy of the protocol for keeping them safe while working. Everyone must follow distancing and infection control protocols, stay at least six feet apart and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when in contact with other people not in your household.

Public Health will assess the activities allowed by the Order on an ongoing basis. Residents can track progress on a Recovery Dashboard as well. This Order continues to require that specific higher-risk businesses remain closed and prohibits public and private gatherings of any number of people outside of a single household unit. Currently, LA County is in stage two of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery  and until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure that we slow spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. The Health Officer Order, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

39573

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

37566

— Long Beach

1305

— Pasadena

702

Deaths

1913

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

1790

— Long Beach

52

— Pasadena

71

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

1423

–  18 to 40

13159

–  41 to 65

15193

–  over 65

7655

–  Under Investigation

136

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

18497

–  Male

18779

–  Other

9

–  Under Investigation

281

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

28

–  Asian

2554

–  Black

1664

–  Hispanic/Latino

13242

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

261

–  White

4884

–  Other

1598

–  Under Investigation

13335

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

5914

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

2

–  Asian

313

–  Black

218

–  Hispanic/Latino

690

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

15

–  White

514

–  Other

20

–  Under Investigation

18

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

33

158.02

City of Alhambra

153

176.42

City of Arcadia

66

114.28

City of Artesia

21

125.04

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

121

241.81

City of Baldwin Park

207

269.64

City of Bell

198

544.97

City of Bell Gardens

171

397.02

City of Bellflower

260

334.47

City of Beverly Hills

125

362.11

City of Bradbury

2

187.09

City of Burbank

356

332.15

City of Calabasas

51

209.68

City of Carson

351

374.02

City of Cerritos

91

181.76

City of Claremont

32

87.71

City of Commerce

29

221.9

City of Compton

387

387.37

City of Covina

131

267.17

City of Cudahy

127

521.62

City of Culver City

129

323.59

City of Diamond Bar

50

86.93

City of Downey

449

392.95

City of Duarte

96

436.05

City of El Monte

341

290.78

City of El Segundo

32

190.64

City of Gardena

209

340.89

City of Glendale

856

414.54

City of Glendora

95

180.05

City of Hawaiian Gardens

25

170.35

City of Hawthorne

317

357.03

City of Hermosa Beach

27

137.26

City of Hidden Hills

1

52.91

City of Huntington Park

284

477.44

City of Industry

10

2288.33

City of Inglewood

495

435.81

City of Irwindale

4

274.16

City of La Canada Flintridge

47

227.13

City of La Habra Heights

8

146.65

City of La Mirada

132

266.13

City of La Puente

71

174.46

City of La Verne

24

72.11

City of Lakewood

138

171.72

City of Lancaster*

489

302.66

City of Lawndale

92

273.7

City of Lomita

46

221.91

City of Lynwood*

351

487.18

City of Malibu

35

270.04

City of Manhattan Beach

74

205.56

City of Maywood

139

495.56

City of Monrovia

126

324.74

City of Montebello

271

420.97

City of Monterey Park

120

192.73

City of Norwalk

301

279.68

City of Palmdale

585

368

City of Palos Verdes Estates

42

310.6

City of Paramount

210

374.85

City of Pico Rivera

353

549.13

City of Pomona

310

198.81

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

81

189.49

City of Redondo Beach

128

186.33

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

13

160.24

City of Rosemead

68

122.85

City of San Dimas

39

112.99

City of San Fernando

165

670.4

City of San Gabriel

86

209.99

City of San Marino

19

143.1

City of Santa Clarita

594

269.48

City of Santa Fe Springs

42

228.71

City of Santa Monica

243

262.86

City of Sierra Madre

8

72.8

City of Signal Hill

18

152.58

City of South El Monte

58

277.71

City of South Gate

386

393.26

City of South Pasadena

116

445.25

City of Temple City

109

299

City of Torrance

341

228.45

City of Vernon

1

478.47

City of Walnut

34

111.36

City of West Covina

221

204.19

City of West Hollywood

160

433.01

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

228

260.77

Los Angeles

19020

470.26

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

37

451.11

Los Angeles – Alsace

41

329.45

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

13

519.58

Los Angeles – Arleta

208

605.18

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

41

279.56

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

136

436.95

Los Angeles – Bel Air

32

379.64

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

36

287.43

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

34

258.1

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

443

509.88

Los Angeles – Brentwood

74

239.06

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

26

365.12

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

431

660.14

Los Angeles – Carthay

71

494.33

Los Angeles – Central

254

651.42

Los Angeles – Century City

31

242.34

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

163

482.73

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

158

426.32

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

19

207.17

Los Angeles – Chinatown

15

187.01

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

52

357.31

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

82

541.15

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

66

477.26

Los Angeles – Crestview

78

686.14

Los Angeles – Del Rey

63

210.45

Los Angeles – Downtown*

104

378.09

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

142

358.69

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

191

652.17

Los Angeles – Echo Park

41

287.6

Los Angeles – El Sereno

138

330.08

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

13

227.59

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

40

393.27

Los Angeles – Encino

114

252.37

Los Angeles – Exposition

6

180.4

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

206

458.62

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

4

111.11

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

28

321.06

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

271

571.19

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

160

506.27

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

51

473.8

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

228

391.81

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

120

558.01

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

73

428.43

Los Angeles – Harbor City

68

233.92

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

107

245.41

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

8

332.09

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

100

554.48

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

220

579.94

Los Angeles – Highland Park

150

309.97

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

103

742.61

Los Angeles – Hollywood

236

345.77

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

78

265

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

116

406.43

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

34

421.16

Los Angeles – Koreatown

217

419.79

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

15

329.02

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

157

371.99

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

89

677.68

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

48

315.06

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

185

567.54

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

168

2093.46

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

107

377.52

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

12

383.02

Los Angeles – Longwood

17

394.98

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

43

199

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

18

210.87

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

1

32.01

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

74

174.24

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

9

206.42

Los Angeles – Melrose

471

606.21

Los Angeles – Mid-city

45

299.4

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

39

216.85

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

123

509.87

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

73

302.34

Los Angeles – North Hills

327

531.06

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

567

374.45

Los Angeles – Northridge

259

371.08

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

45

211.36

Los Angeles – Pacoima

551

715.78

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

3

78

Los Angeles – Palms

173

394.28

Los Angeles – Panorama City

579

769.44

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

17

125.18

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

441

1053.96

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

2

62.58

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

22

200.97

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

78

219.18

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

11

167.68

Los Angeles – Regent Square

3

107.91

Los Angeles – Reseda

417

544.27

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

29

625.54

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

10

236.52

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

801

1026.42

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

10

225.12

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

204

233.8

Los Angeles – Silverlake

158

358.41

Los Angeles – South Carthay

28

264.28

Los Angeles – South Park

239

629.59

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

40

872.6

Los Angeles – Studio City

69

307.49

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

241

459.2

Los Angeles – Sunland

120

588

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

619

751.23

Los Angeles – Tarzana

113

365.98

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

247

625.6

Los Angeles – Thai Town

25

254.87

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

16

183.82

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

4

306.28

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

100

359.58

Los Angeles – University Hills

10

291.63

Los Angeles – University Park

135

491.7

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

110

366.47

Los Angeles – Valley Village

182

736.25

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

570

611.63

Los Angeles – Venice

61

180.02

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

112

651.16

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

70

914.2

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

238

577.87

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

410

788.49

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

47

559.59

Los Angeles – View Heights

8

216.57

Los Angeles – Watts

183

428.83

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

19

386.57

Los Angeles – West Adams

168

608.03

Los Angeles – West Hills

117

288.57

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

66

175.36

Los Angeles – West Vernon

357

665.5

Los Angeles – Westchester

85

164.72

Los Angeles – Westlake

529

891.25

Los Angeles – Westwood

61

112.74

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

459

1270.45

Los Angeles – Wilmington

161

285.02

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

189

376.72

Los Angeles – Winnetka

240

463.45

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

146

214.53

Unincorporated – Acton

10

125.45

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

4

96.2

Unincorporated – Altadena

126

288.86

Unincorporated – Anaverde

1

66.31

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

6

75.18

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

177

417.04

Unincorporated – Athens Village

22

449.25

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

15

221.4

Unincorporated – Azusa

41

257.49

Unincorporated – Bassett

55

371.2

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

33

427.02

Unincorporated – Castaic*

280

1029.75

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

47

279.45

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

32

243.46

Unincorporated – Del Aire

12

273.16

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

5

200.56

Unincorporated – Duarte

14

316.17

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

10

188.96

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

598

477.37

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

3

46.85

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

34

222.11

Unincorporated – East Whittier

7

131.93

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

17

193.38

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

3

180.61

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

391

604.28

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

2

303.03

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

93

166.29

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

5

198.89

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

4

283.29

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

26

131.31

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

7

337.35

Unincorporated – La Verne

3

147.06

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

18

254.56

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

27

207.79

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

3

182.59

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

84

372.64

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

2

114.22

Unincorporated – Littlerock

14

348.17

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

2

154.2

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

15

420.29

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

14

148.76

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

17

438.03

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

4

333.89

Unincorporated – North Whittier

10

119.62

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

32

133.13

Unincorporated – Palmdale

4

475.06

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

2

102.25

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

1

51.6

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

31

240.2

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

13

488.54

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

5

388.8

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

15

446.3

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

90

176.39

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

43

212.65

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

1

49.14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

20

107.41

Unincorporated – Saugus

4

2580.65

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

3

167.13

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

26

293.85

Unincorporated – South Whittier

114

192.5

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

28

133.55

Unincorporated – Sun Village

10

165.67

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

2

154.32

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Val Verde

15

453.31

Unincorporated – Valencia

7

227.86

Unincorporated – Valinda

53

226.78

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

31

266.44

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

79

489.38

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

88

398.44

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

21

2205.88

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

33

335.54

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

5

367.92

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

88

326.83

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

3

81.46

Unincorporated – Whittier

10

264.27

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

124

355.17

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

11

182.51

–  Under Investigation

1818

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Sixty-one cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

