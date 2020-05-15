L.A. County’s Great Plates Delivered Initiative

STAFF REPORT

In participation with the State of California, Los Angeles County has launched the Great Plates Delivered initiative. The program provides qualifying older adults with three home-delivered meals a day and will help stimulate the economy by utilizing local restaurants and employees. The initiative is a partnership between the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) and the Office of Emergency Management.

L.A. County will implement the program on behalf of the City of Cerritos. The program is jointly funded by FEMA (75 percent), the State (18.75 percent) and local jurisdictions (6.25 percent). Individuals can apply for Great Plates Delivered by calling 2-1-1. To qualify, individuals must meet the following requirements:

• Be age 65 or older OR age 60 to 64 and have been diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19 or at high risk as defined by the CDC

• Live alone or with one other program-eligible adult

• Not currently receiving assistance from other state or federal nutrition assistance programs, like CalFresh/SNAP or Meals on Wheels

• Earn less than $74,940 (single) or $101,460 (two-person household)

• Have difficulty accessing food resources or preparing your own meals

• Live in unincorporated L.A. County or a city that does not have its own Great Plates Delivered program

Local restaurants interested in participating in the Great Plates Delivered program must fill out an interest form at wdacs.lacounty.gov/greatplates. Restaurants will be selected based on various factors, including their ability to meet volume and nutritional standards, and prioritize local jobs, worker retention, worker health and safety and standards of equity and fairness in employment practices.

The program will run through Wednesday, June 10, 2020, with an option for the State to seek two additional 30-day extensions from FEMA. For more information about Great Plates Delivered, visit wdacs.lacounty.gov/greatplates.

