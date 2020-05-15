Community Blood Drive May 21 at the Norwalk Arts and Sports Complex

STAFF REPORT

Norwalk Pony Baseball and the city of Norwalk will be hosting a community blood drive next Thursday, May 21 at the Norwalk Arts and Sports Complex.

The event will be held from 10 AM to 4 PM located at 13000 Clarkdale Ave., Norwalk, CA 90650.

Those interested can make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code NorwalkStrong.

Those interested in streamlining their donation experience can save up to 15 minutes by visiting redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete a pre-donation sreening and health history questions on the day of your appointment visit redcrossblood.org for more information or dial 1- 800 Red Cross.

Norwalk Councilmember Rick Ramirez told HMG-LCCN, “Im very thankful and appreciative that the Norwalk community has shown interest in doing their part to help others in need during these unprecedented times. Norwalk Strong Norwalk Together.”

