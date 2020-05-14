WRD Receives $4.1 Million Grant from the United States Bureau of Reclamation

Lakewood, CA (May 13, 2020) – The Water Replenishment District (WRD) has received a $4.1 million grant from the United States Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) for the Albert Robles Center for Water Recycling and Environmental Learning (ARC) through the Title XVI Water Reclamation and Reuse Grant Program.

Located in Pico Rivera, ARC is WRD’s landmark facility that ensures a completely locally sustainable source of water for groundwater replenishment. This facility, opened in August of 2019, produces 14 million gallons a day of advanced treated water which is used to replenish groundwater resources in the Central and West Coast Groundwater Basins. Water from these basins provides 50% of the drinking water for over 4 million residents who reside in Southern Los Angeles County. The project also features a one-of-a-kind learning center which immerses visitors into an interactive educational experience focused on our region’s water history and the importance of groundwater.

ARC is the final component of WRD’s effort to create a completely locally sustainable groundwater supply for the 43 cities in WRD’s service area and has increased the region’s water resilience. Title XVI grants are awarded to water recycling and reuse projects which are located in the Western States and Hawaii.

“WRD is proud of our partnership with the USBR and appreciates this funding which assisted with the completion of this innovative project,” said WRD Board President Vera Robles DeWitt; “This project is an investment in our community and we are proud to be selected for this grant.”

ARC is the cornerstone project of WRD’s Water Independence Now (WIN) program which aimed at completely eliminating the district’s demand for imported water. The facility will replace 7 billion gallons of imported water every year. With its completion, WRD now has access to a drought-proof supply of recycled water used to replenish two of the most utilized groundwater basins in the nation.

The Water Replenishment District (WRD) has been managing and protecting groundwater resources for 60 years. WRD manages two of the most utilized groundwater basins which provide half of the drinking water for over 4 million residents in 43 cities of Southern Los Angeles County. Through WRD’s Water Independence Now (WIN) Program, the District has developed a resilient and locally sustainable source of water for groundwater replenishment.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments