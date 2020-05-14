Norwalk Resident Norma Amezcua Selected as New NLMUSD Board Member to Fill Vacancy

NORMA AMEZCUA

STAFF REPORT May 14, 2020

NORWALK, Calif. — The Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District Board of Education has appointed Norma Amezcua, a children’s program administrator, as its newest board member.

The appointment of Amezcua, a Norwalk resident, fills a vacancy on the seven-member board that was created with the resignation in April of Ana Valencia, who was elected to the Norwalk City Council in March.

Valencia had served on the board since 2001. “It’s a big responsibility that I’m taking on, and I’m ready to give what I have to offer,” said Amezcua, who is the Director of Early Care and Education programs for the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation, a Montebello-based nonprofit organization. NLMUSD is a K-12 district that serves nearly 18,000 students.

Amezcua’s appointment took place at the board’s regular meeting on May 4. Her appointment is provisional for 30 days and becomes effective thereafter unless a petition for a special election containing a sufficient number of signatures is filed with the Los Angeles County Office of Education.

Amezcua, who was born in Mexico and reared in Los Angeles in a household with six sisters, is a naturalized U.S. citizen. She is a seven-year resident of the city with two adult children and several nephews and nieces who currently attend NLMUSD elementary, middle and high schools. Amezcua said she sees the board as a team and is interested in supporting its efforts to create more mental health services for students while also helping the district move toward the goal of hiring additional school counselors.

She noted that her passion about helping those in need began during her time in high school as a volunteer Spanish translator for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Los Angeles. (More) Norwalk Resident Norma Amezcua Selected as New NLMUSD Board Member to Fill Vacancy May 14, 2020 – Page 2 “Community service is a big priority for me,” said Amezcua, who is a member of the Norwalk Lions Club and chairs its education committee. She is also a member of the City of Norwalk’s Social Services Commission.

Amezcua said her perspective on the great value of schooling grew after she became a teen mom and decided to commit herself to a professional career in education.

She earned an Associate’s degree in child development from Los Angeles City College, a Bachelor’s degree in human development from Pacific Oaks College in Pasadena and a Master’s degree in early childhood education from California State University, Long Beach.

Dr. Hasmik Danielian, the NLMUSD superintendent, praised Amezcua’s accomplishments as a parent and community member. “We are excited about Norma joining the board and her commitment to helping the district fulfill its promise to have every student become future ready for success in college and careers.”

