May 13, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,264 New Cases (+303 FROM 5/12), 47 Additional Deaths, 1,659 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 47 new deaths and 1,264 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Thirty-three people who died were over the age of 65 years old; nine people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Thirty-nine people had underlying health conditions including 30 people over the age of 65 years old, eight people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and one person between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and one death by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 34,428 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,659 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,529 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 16 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 5,596 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (16% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,763 people who are currently hospitalized, 25% of these people are in the ICU and 17% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 264,000 individuals and 11% of people testing positive.

“In less than a month we have lost 1,300 more residents to COVID-19 causing heartache throughout the County. We keep all who are grieving in our thoughts and prayers each day, and wish you healing,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We are mindful that as we begin our recovery journey, we need to be sure to take care not to have a large increase in deaths and hospitalizations. And while today, more businesses and outdoor spaces are reopening, our recovery journey will be slow. All of us will need to continue to keep each other as safe as possible.”

A new Health Officer Order is being issued today that replaces the previous Health Officer Order and allows for lower-risk businesses and select recreational facilities and beaches to reopen. All retailers that are not located in an indoor mall or shopping center are able to reopen for curbside, door-side, outside pickup, or delivery only. The public is not allowed to go inside. Manufacturing and logistic businesses that supply retail businesses may also reopen. Before retail businesses, manufacturing and logistic businesses reopen, they are required to prepare, implement and post their plan for adhering to directives including distancing and infection control practices that protect both employees and customers. Beaches can reopen for active recreation including running, walking, swimming and surfing. However, group sports and activities like picnicking and sunbathing are not permitted, and parking lots, bike paths, piers, and boardwalks, remain closed. Select recreational facilities including golf courses, tennis courts, shooting and archery ranges, equestrian centers and community gardens can also reopen. Everyone must continue to practice physical distancing of at least six feet apart and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when around people outside of your household. This Order continues to require that specific higher-risk businesses remain closed and prohibits public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit.

Public Health will assess the activities allowed by this Order on an ongoing basis and modify this Order as appropriate. Currently, LA County is in stage two of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery and until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure that we slow spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

The roadmap to recovery and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 34428 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 32851 — Long Beach 984 — Pasadena 593 Deaths 1659 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 1545 — Long Beach 48 — Pasadena 66 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 1099 – 18 to 40 11236 – 41 to 65 13466 – over 65 6937 – Under Investigation 113 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 16245 – Male 16340 – Other 8 – Under Investigation 258 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 20 – Asian 2088 – Black 1405 – Hispanic/Latino 10430 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 227 – White 4078 – Other 1443 – Under Investigation 13160 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 5596 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 1 – Asian 275 – Black 190 – Hispanic/Latino 588 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 15 – White 446 – Other 14 – Under Investigation 16 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate City of Agoura Hills 32 153.23 City of Alhambra 135 155.67 City of Arcadia 62 107.35 City of Artesia 17 101.22 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 111 221.82 City of Baldwin Park* 168 218.84 City of Bell 177 487.17 City of Bell Gardens 149 345.94 City of Bellflower* 216 277.87 City of Beverly Hills 120 347.62 City of Bradbury 2 187.09 City of Burbank 318 296.7 City of Calabasas 48 197.34 City of Carson* 323 344.18 City of Cerritos* 78 155.79 City of Claremont* 30 82.23 City of Commerce 22 168.34 City of Compton* 313 313.3 City of Covina* 115 234.54 City of Cudahy 109 447.69 City of Culver City 121 303.52 City of Diamond Bar 45 78.24 City of Downey* 331 289.68 City of Duarte 94 426.96 City of El Monte* 273 232.8 City of El Segundo 30 178.72 City of Gardena 197 321.32 City of Glendale* 785 380.16 City of Glendora* 79 149.72 City of Hawaiian Gardens 16 109.02 City of Hawthorne* 273 307.48 City of Hermosa Beach 25 127.1 City of Hidden Hills 1 52.91 City of Huntington Park 231 388.34 City of Industry 11 2517.16 City of Inglewood* 449 395.31 City of Irwindale 4 274.16 City of La Canada Flintridge* 46 222.3 City of La Habra Heights 7 128.32 City of La Mirada* 83 167.34 City of La Puente* 58 142.52 City of La Verne 23 69.11 City of Lakewood* 118 146.84 City of Lancaster* 438 271.09 City of Lawndale 81 240.97 City of Lomita 43 207.44 City of Lynwood* 295 409.45 City of Malibu 32 246.89 City of Manhattan Beach 71 197.23 City of Maywood 113 402.87 City of Monrovia 107 275.77 City of Montebello* 231 358.83 City of Monterey Park* 111 178.28 City of Norwalk* 270 250.88 City of Palmdale* 527 331.51 City of Palos Verdes Estates 40 295.81 City of Paramount 188 335.58 City of Pico Rivera* 287 446.46 City of Pomona* 279 178.93 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 76 177.79 City of Redondo Beach 120 174.68 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 13 160.24 City of Rosemead 59 106.59 City of San Dimas 38 110.09 City of San Fernando 140 568.83 City of San Gabriel* 77 188.02 City of San Marino 18 135.57 City of Santa Clarita* 529 239.99 City of Santa Fe Springs 35 190.59 City of Santa Monica 222 240.14 City of Sierra Madre 8 72.8 City of Signal Hill 15 127.15 City of South El Monte 47 225.04 City of South Gate 333 339.26 City of South Pasadena* 107 410.7 City of Temple City* 97 266.08 City of Torrance* 327 219.07 City of Vernon 1 478.47 City of Walnut 30 98.26 City of West Covina* 190 175.54 City of West Hollywood 150 405.94 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier* 197 225.32 Los Angeles* 16610 410.67 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 33 402.34 Los Angeles – Alsace 37 297.31 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 11 439.65 Los Angeles – Arleta 177 514.98 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 38 259.1 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills* 99 318.07 Los Angeles – Bel Air 32 379.64 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 35 279.44 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 34 258.1 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 349 401.69 Los Angeles – Brentwood 70 226.13 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 25 351.07 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 396 606.53 Los Angeles – Carthay 71 494.33 Los Angeles – Central 211 541.14 Los Angeles – Century City 33 257.97 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 137 405.73 Los Angeles – Chatsworth* 136 366.96 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 18 196.27 Los Angeles – Chinatown 12 149.61 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 46 316.09 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 79 521.35 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 60 433.87 Los Angeles – Crestview 77 677.34 Los Angeles – Del Rey 59 197.09 Los Angeles – Downtown 95 345.37 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 139 351.11 Los Angeles – East Hollywood* 175 597.53 Los Angeles – Echo Park 34 238.5 Los Angeles – El Sereno* 124 296.59 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 12 210.08 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 34 334.28 Los Angeles – Encino* 106 234.66 Los Angeles – Exposition 6 180.4 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 188 418.55 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 4 111.11 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 25 286.66 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 220 463.69 Los Angeles – Glassell Park* 144 455.64 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 44 408.77 Los Angeles – Granada Hills* 183 314.48 Los Angeles – Green Meadows* 98 455.71 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 72 422.56 Los Angeles – Harbor City 58 199.52 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 90 206.42 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 6 249.07 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 91 504.57 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 190 500.86 Los Angeles – Highland Park 128 264.51 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown* 88 634.46 Los Angeles – Hollywood 224 328.19 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills* 74 251.41 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 99 346.87 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 28 346.84 Los Angeles – Koreatown 201 388.83 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 15 329.02 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 139 329.34 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 74 563.47 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 43 282.24 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 164 503.11 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 164 2043.61 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 97 342.24 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo* 10 319.18 Los Angeles – Longwood 17 394.98 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 43 199 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 18 210.87 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 1 32.01 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 65 153.05 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 9 206.42 Los Angeles – Melrose 429 552.15 Los Angeles – Mid-city 44 292.75 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 38 211.29 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 102 422.82 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 66 273.35 Los Angeles – North Hills* 281 456.35 Los Angeles – North Hollywood* 517 341.43 Los Angeles – Northridge 225 322.36 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 40 187.87 Los Angeles – Pacoima* 456 592.37 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 3 78 Los Angeles – Palms* 163 371.49 Los Angeles – Panorama City 489 649.83 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 13 95.73 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 396 946.42 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 2 62.58 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 20 182.7 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 66 185.46 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 12 182.93 Los Angeles – Regent Square 3 107.91 Los Angeles – Reseda 346 451.6 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 24 517.69 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 9 212.87 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 764 979.01 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 9 202.61 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks* 188 215.46 Los Angeles – Silverlake 150 340.27 Los Angeles – South Carthay 27 254.84 Los Angeles – South Park 188 495.25 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 31 676.27 Los Angeles – Studio City 65 289.66 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 207 394.41 Los Angeles – Sunland 113 553.7 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 541 656.57 Los Angeles – Tarzana 96 310.92 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 219 554.68 Los Angeles – Thai Town 24 244.67 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 15 172.33 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 3 229.71 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 94 338.01 Los Angeles – University Hills 8 233.3 Los Angeles – University Park 116 422.49 Los Angeles – Valley Glen* 103 343.15 Los Angeles – Valley Village 173 699.84 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 489 524.71 Los Angeles – Venice 57 168.22 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 90 523.26 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 65 848.9 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 190 461.32 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 335 644.26 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 44 523.87 Los Angeles – View Heights 8 216.57 Los Angeles – Watts 152 356.19 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 16 325.53 Los Angeles – West Adams 156 564.6 Los Angeles – West Hills* 80 197.31 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 64 170.05 Los Angeles – West Vernon* 299 557.38 Los Angeles – Westchester 81 156.97 Los Angeles – Westlake* 439 739.62 Los Angeles – Westwood 58 107.19 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 292 808.22 Los Angeles – Wilmington 135 238.99 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 163 324.9 Los Angeles – Winnetka* 219 422.89 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 134 196.9 Unincorporated – Acton 8 100.36 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 3 72.15 Unincorporated – Altadena* 114 261.35 Unincorporated – Anaverde 1 66.31 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia 4 50.12 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 147 346.36 Unincorporated – Athens Village 20 408.41 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 14 206.64 Unincorporated – Azusa 36 226.09 Unincorporated – Bassett 43 290.21 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 30 388.2 Unincorporated – Castaic* 229 842.19 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 40 237.83 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 25 190.2 Unincorporated – Del Aire 11 250.4 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur* 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 5 200.56 Unincorporated – Duarte 10 225.84 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 9 170.07 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 517 412.71 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 1 15.62 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez* 27 176.38 Unincorporated – East Whittier 6 113.08 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 14 159.25 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 3 180.61 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 327 505.37 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 2 303.03 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights* 78 139.47 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 4 159.11 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 2 141.64 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 23 116.16 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 7 337.35 Unincorporated – La Verne 3 147.06 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights* 17 240.42 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 25 192.4 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 3 182.59 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 75 332.71 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 2 114.22 Unincorporated – Littlerock 14 348.17 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 2 154.2 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 12 336.23 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 13 138.14 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 15 386.5 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 4 333.89 Unincorporated – North Whittier 7 83.73 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 24 99.85 Unincorporated – Palmdale 4 475.06 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 2 102.25 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 1 51.6 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill* 29 224.7 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 13 488.54 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 5 388.8 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 12 357.04 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 77 150.92 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 36 178.03 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 1 49.14 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 20 107.41 Unincorporated – Saugus 4 2580.65 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte 2 111.42 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 23 259.95 Unincorporated – South Whittier* 91 153.66 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 27 128.78 Unincorporated – Sun Village 8 132.54 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 2 154.32 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Val Verde 12 362.65 Unincorporated – Valencia 6 195.31 Unincorporated – Valinda* 39 166.87 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills* 29 249.25 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 61 377.87 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 79 357.69 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 22 2310.92 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley* 29 294.87 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 3 220.75 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 76 282.27 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 2 54.3 Unincorporated – Whittier 6 158.56 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 96 274.97 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 9 149.33 – Under Investigation 1681

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Sixteen cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

