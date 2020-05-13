________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

May 13, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,264 New Cases (+303 FROM 5/12), 47 Additional Deaths, 1,659 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 47 new deaths and 1,264 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Thirty-three people who died were over the age of 65 years old; nine people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Thirty-nine people had underlying health conditions including 30 people over the age of 65 years old, eight people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and one person between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and one death by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 34,428 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,659 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,529 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 16 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 5,596 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (16% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,763 people who are currently hospitalized, 25% of these people are in the ICU and 17% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 264,000 individuals and 11% of people testing positive.

“In less than a month we have lost 1,300 more residents to COVID-19 causing heartache throughout the County. We keep all who are grieving in our thoughts and prayers each day, and wish you healing,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We are mindful that as we begin our recovery journey, we need to be sure to take care not to have a large increase in deaths and hospitalizations. And while today, more businesses and outdoor spaces are reopening, our recovery journey will be slow.  All of us will need to continue to keep each other as safe as possible.”

A new Health Officer Order is being issued  today that replaces the previous Health Officer Order and allows for lower-risk businesses and select recreational facilities and beaches to reopen. All retailers that are not located in an indoor mall or shopping center are able to reopen for curbside, door-side, outside pickup, or delivery only. The public is not allowed to go inside. Manufacturing and logistic businesses that supply retail businesses may also reopen. Before retail businesses, manufacturing and logistic businesses reopen, they are required to prepare, implement and post their plan for adhering to directives including distancing and infection control practices that protect both employees and customers. Beaches can reopen for active recreation including running, walking, swimming and surfing. However, group sports and activities like picnicking and sunbathing are not permitted, and parking lots, bike paths, piers, and boardwalks, remain closed.  Select recreational facilities including golf courses, tennis courts, shooting and archery ranges, equestrian centers and community gardens can also reopen. Everyone must continue to practice physical distancing of at least six feet apart and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when around people outside of your household. This Order continues to require that specific higher-risk businesses remain closed and prohibits public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit.

Public Health will assess the activities allowed by this Order on an ongoing basis and modify this Order as appropriate. Currently, LA County is in stage two of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery  and until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure that we slow spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity.  To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

The roadmap to recovery and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

34428

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

32851

— Long Beach

984

— Pasadena

593

Deaths

1659

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

1545

— Long Beach

48

— Pasadena

66

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

1099

–  18 to 40

11236

–  41 to 65

13466

–  over 65

6937

–  Under Investigation

113

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

16245

–  Male

16340

–  Other

8

–  Under Investigation

258

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

20

–  Asian

2088

–  Black

1405

–  Hispanic/Latino

10430

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

227

–  White

4078

–  Other

1443

–  Under Investigation

13160

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

5596

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

1

–  Asian

275

–  Black

190

–  Hispanic/Latino

588

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

15

–  White

446

–  Other

14

–  Under Investigation

16

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate

City of Agoura Hills

32

153.23

City of Alhambra

135

155.67

City of Arcadia

62

107.35

City of Artesia

17

101.22

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

111

221.82

City of Baldwin Park*

168

218.84

City of Bell

177

487.17

City of Bell Gardens

149

345.94

City of Bellflower*

216

277.87

City of Beverly Hills

120

347.62

City of Bradbury

2

187.09

City of Burbank

318

296.7

City of Calabasas

48

197.34

City of Carson*

323

344.18

City of Cerritos*

78

155.79

City of Claremont*

30

82.23

City of Commerce

22

168.34

City of Compton*

313

313.3

City of Covina*

115

234.54

City of Cudahy

109

447.69

City of Culver City

121

303.52

City of Diamond Bar

45

78.24

City of Downey*

331

289.68

City of Duarte

94

426.96

City of El Monte*

273

232.8

City of El Segundo

30

178.72

City of Gardena

197

321.32

City of Glendale*

785

380.16

City of Glendora*

79

149.72

City of Hawaiian Gardens

16

109.02

City of Hawthorne*

273

307.48

City of Hermosa Beach

25

127.1

City of Hidden Hills

1

52.91

City of Huntington Park

231

388.34

City of Industry

11

2517.16

City of Inglewood*

449

395.31

City of Irwindale

4

274.16

City of La Canada Flintridge*

46

222.3

City of La Habra Heights

7

128.32

City of La Mirada*

83

167.34

City of La Puente*

58

142.52

City of La Verne

23

69.11

City of Lakewood*

118

146.84

City of Lancaster*

438

271.09

City of Lawndale

81

240.97

City of Lomita

43

207.44

City of Lynwood*

295

409.45

City of Malibu

32

246.89

City of Manhattan Beach

71

197.23

City of Maywood

113

402.87

City of Monrovia

107

275.77

City of Montebello*

231

358.83

City of Monterey Park*

111

178.28

City of Norwalk*

270

250.88

City of Palmdale*

527

331.51

City of Palos Verdes Estates

40

295.81

City of Paramount

188

335.58

City of Pico Rivera*

287

446.46

City of Pomona*

279

178.93

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

76

177.79

City of Redondo Beach

120

174.68

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

13

160.24

City of Rosemead

59

106.59

City of San Dimas

38

110.09

City of San Fernando

140

568.83

City of San Gabriel*

77

188.02

City of San Marino

18

135.57

City of Santa Clarita*

529

239.99

City of Santa Fe Springs

35

190.59

City of Santa Monica

222

240.14

City of Sierra Madre

8

72.8

City of Signal Hill

15

127.15

City of South El Monte

47

225.04

City of South Gate

333

339.26

City of South Pasadena*

107

410.7

City of Temple City*

97

266.08

City of Torrance*

327

219.07

City of Vernon

1

478.47

City of Walnut

30

98.26

City of West Covina*

190

175.54

City of West Hollywood

150

405.94

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier*

197

225.32

Los Angeles*

16610

410.67

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

33

402.34

Los Angeles – Alsace

37

297.31

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

11

439.65

Los Angeles – Arleta

177

514.98

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

38

259.1

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills*

99

318.07

Los Angeles – Bel Air

32

379.64

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

35

279.44

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

34

258.1

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

349

401.69

Los Angeles – Brentwood

70

226.13

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

25

351.07

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

396

606.53

Los Angeles – Carthay

71

494.33

Los Angeles – Central

211

541.14

Los Angeles – Century City

33

257.97

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

137

405.73

Los Angeles – Chatsworth*

136

366.96

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

18

196.27

Los Angeles – Chinatown

12

149.61

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

46

316.09

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

79

521.35

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

60

433.87

Los Angeles – Crestview

77

677.34

Los Angeles – Del Rey

59

197.09

Los Angeles – Downtown

95

345.37

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

139

351.11

Los Angeles – East Hollywood*

175

597.53

Los Angeles – Echo Park

34

238.5

Los Angeles – El Sereno*

124

296.59

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

12

210.08

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

34

334.28

Los Angeles – Encino*

106

234.66

Los Angeles – Exposition

6

180.4

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

188

418.55

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

4

111.11

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

25

286.66

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

220

463.69

Los Angeles – Glassell Park*

144

455.64

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

44

408.77

Los Angeles – Granada Hills*

183

314.48

Los Angeles – Green Meadows*

98

455.71

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

72

422.56

Los Angeles – Harbor City

58

199.52

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

90

206.42

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

6

249.07

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

91

504.57

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

190

500.86

Los Angeles – Highland Park

128

264.51

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown*

88

634.46

Los Angeles – Hollywood

224

328.19

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills*

74

251.41

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

99

346.87

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

28

346.84

Los Angeles – Koreatown

201

388.83

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

15

329.02

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

139

329.34

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

74

563.47

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

43

282.24

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

164

503.11

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

164

2043.61

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

97

342.24

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo*

10

319.18

Los Angeles – Longwood

17

394.98

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

43

199

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

18

210.87

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

1

32.01

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

65

153.05

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

9

206.42

Los Angeles – Melrose

429

552.15

Los Angeles – Mid-city

44

292.75

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

38

211.29

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

102

422.82

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

66

273.35

Los Angeles – North Hills*

281

456.35

Los Angeles – North Hollywood*

517

341.43

Los Angeles – Northridge

225

322.36

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

40

187.87

Los Angeles – Pacoima*

456

592.37

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

3

78

Los Angeles – Palms*

163

371.49

Los Angeles – Panorama City

489

649.83

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

13

95.73

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

396

946.42

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

2

62.58

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

20

182.7

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

66

185.46

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

12

182.93

Los Angeles – Regent Square

3

107.91

Los Angeles – Reseda

346

451.6

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

24

517.69

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

9

212.87

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

764

979.01

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

9

202.61

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks*

188

215.46

Los Angeles – Silverlake

150

340.27

Los Angeles – South Carthay

27

254.84

Los Angeles – South Park

188

495.25

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

31

676.27

Los Angeles – Studio City

65

289.66

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

207

394.41

Los Angeles – Sunland

113

553.7

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

541

656.57

Los Angeles – Tarzana

96

310.92

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

219

554.68

Los Angeles – Thai Town

24

244.67

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

15

172.33

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

3

229.71

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

94

338.01

Los Angeles – University Hills

8

233.3

Los Angeles – University Park

116

422.49

Los Angeles – Valley Glen*

103

343.15

Los Angeles – Valley Village

173

699.84

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

489

524.71

Los Angeles – Venice

57

168.22

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

90

523.26

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

65

848.9

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

190

461.32

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

335

644.26

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

44

523.87

Los Angeles – View Heights

8

216.57

Los Angeles – Watts

152

356.19

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

16

325.53

Los Angeles – West Adams

156

564.6

Los Angeles – West Hills*

80

197.31

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

64

170.05

Los Angeles – West Vernon*

299

557.38

Los Angeles – Westchester

81

156.97

Los Angeles – Westlake*

439

739.62

Los Angeles – Westwood

58

107.19

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

292

808.22

Los Angeles – Wilmington

135

238.99

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

163

324.9

Los Angeles – Winnetka*

219

422.89

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

134

196.9

Unincorporated – Acton

8

100.36

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

3

72.15

Unincorporated – Altadena*

114

261.35

Unincorporated – Anaverde

1

66.31

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

4

50.12

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

147

346.36

Unincorporated – Athens Village

20

408.41

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

14

206.64

Unincorporated – Azusa

36

226.09

Unincorporated – Bassett

43

290.21

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

30

388.2

Unincorporated – Castaic*

229

842.19

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

40

237.83

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

25

190.2

Unincorporated – Del Aire

11

250.4

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur*

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

5

200.56

Unincorporated – Duarte

10

225.84

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

9

170.07

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

517

412.71

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

1

15.62

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez*

27

176.38

Unincorporated – East Whittier

6

113.08

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

14

159.25

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

3

180.61

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

327

505.37

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

2

303.03

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights*

78

139.47

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

4

159.11

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

2

141.64

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

23

116.16

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

7

337.35

Unincorporated – La Verne

3

147.06

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights*

17

240.42

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

25

192.4

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

3

182.59

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

75

332.71

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

2

114.22

Unincorporated – Littlerock

14

348.17

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

2

154.2

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

12

336.23

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

13

138.14

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

15

386.5

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

4

333.89

Unincorporated – North Whittier

7

83.73

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

24

99.85

Unincorporated – Palmdale

4

475.06

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

2

102.25

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

1

51.6

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill*

29

224.7

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

13

488.54

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

5

388.8

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

12

357.04

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

77

150.92

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

36

178.03

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

1

49.14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

20

107.41

Unincorporated – Saugus

4

2580.65

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

2

111.42

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

23

259.95

Unincorporated – South Whittier*

91

153.66

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

27

128.78

Unincorporated – Sun Village

8

132.54

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

2

154.32

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Val Verde

12

362.65

Unincorporated – Valencia

6

195.31

Unincorporated – Valinda*

39

166.87

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills*

29

249.25

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

61

377.87

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

79

357.69

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

22

2310.92

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley*

29

294.87

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

3

220.75

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

76

282.27

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

2

54.3

Unincorporated – Whittier

6

158.56

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

96

274.97

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

9

149.33

–  Under Investigation

1681

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Sixteen cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

