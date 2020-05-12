Montebello Unified School District Seeks Candidates To Fill Vacancy On The Board of Education

STAFF REPORT

Montebello, CA – The Montebello Unified School District is seeking applications for qualified candidates who are interested in serving on the Montebello Unified School District Board of Education.

Interested individuals who qualify and are interested in applying should express their interest in writing and submit it to the District no later than Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. to [email protected] . Candidates are to submit a written statement (not to exceed 400 words) regarding their interest and desire to serve in the position and how they are qualified to empower our students to achieve academic excellence as model citizens. Additionally, candidates should submit all supporting documentation (please see application attached).

It is the intent of the Board of Education to interview finalists for this provisional appointment at a Board of Education meeting scheduled the week of June 1, 2020, which is open to the public, and potentially announce a decision made no later than June 22, 2020. If a provisional appointment is announced, the candidate would serve out the rest of the vacated seat’s term (through December 2020) and would have to seek election to retain the seat in November of 2020 in accordance with Board policy and election laws.

The Board of Education is the governing and policy-making body for the Montebello Unified School District. The Board establishes and updates the district’s long-term vision, maintains an efficient and effective organizational structure, and provides educational accountability and leadership to the community.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments