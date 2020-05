Memorial for Former Cerritos Mayor Jim Edwards at City Hall

Photo by Linda Hernandez.

Former mayor Jim Edwards passed away this past Sunday after a long battle with cancer, he was 75.

The memorial has been set up at the Veterans Memorial at City Hall in Cerritos, visitors are expected to respect others and social distancing is required.

The former mayor’s relatives have asked people to donate to Fisher House, Pathways Volunteer Hospice or the Community Family Guidance Center.

