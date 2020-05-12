May 12, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 961 New Cases (+370 FROM 5/11), 45 Additional Deaths, 1,613 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 45 new deaths and 961 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Thirty-five people who died were over the age of 65 years old and nine people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Forty-one people had underlying health conditions including 32 people over the age of 65 years old and nine people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 33,180 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,613 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,490 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 13% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 39 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 5,508 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (17% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,731 people who are currently hospitalized, 26% of these people are in the ICU and 18% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 253,000 individuals and 11% of people testing positive.

“Each day, we know there are people across our community who are experiencing the sorrow of losing a loved one to COVID-19. We are so sorry for your loss, and we wish you peace and healing,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Later this week, we will be issuing a new Health Officer Order that continues to lay out directives that need to be followed as we continue on our recovery journey. Our journey will be slow and we will be looking closely at key indicators to make sure we are continuing to slow the spread of COVID-19. Thank you so much for working together and doing your part. Your actions have been working and saving lives.”

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. When you are out and around people, continue to practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet apart and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth. COVID-19 has not changed. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to know to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

Currently, LA County is in stage two of the five-stage roadmap to recovery which allows florists and some retailers to offer curbside pickup only, car dealership showrooms to reopen with appropriate physical distancing and infection control measures, and trails and golf courses to open with pro shops remaining closed to public entry. As a reminder, retail establishments are closed to all public entry and must ensure compliance with all protocols before reopening. Additional restrictions may be lifted later this week to allow for reopening additional retailers for curbside pickup, select manufacturers, and additional recreational facilities. Until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure the slow of spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

The roadmap to recovery and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases* Laboratory Confirmed Cases 33180 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 31670 — Long Beach 953 — Pasadena 557 Deaths 1613 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 1503 — Long Beach 45 — Pasadena 65 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 1037 – 18 to 40 10828 – 41 to 65 13005 – over 65 6694 – Under Investigation 106 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 15669 – Male 15742 – Other 7 – Under Investigation 252 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 20 – Asian 2009 – Black 1367 – Hispanic/Latino 9882 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 220 – White 3819 – Other 1389 – Under Investigation 12964 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 5508 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 1 – Asian 271 – Black 187 – Hispanic/Latino 567 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 15 – White 432 – Other 17 – Under Investigation 13 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate City of Agoura Hills 32 153.23 City of Alhambra 130 149.9 City of Arcadia 59 102.16 City of Artesia 15 89.31 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 106 211.83 City of Baldwin Park 158 205.81 City of Bell 163 448.64 City of Bell Gardens 140 325.04 City of Bellflower 188 241.85 City of Beverly Hills 120 347.62 City of Bradbury 2 187.09 City of Burbank 314 292.97 City of Calabasas 48 197.34 City of Carson 311 331.39 City of Cerritos 74 147.8 City of Claremont 30 82.23 City of Commerce 21 160.69 City of Compton 295 295.28 City of Covina 112 228.42 City of Cudahy 99 406.62 City of Culver City 118 296 City of Diamond Bar 44 76.5 City of Downey 306 267.8 City of Duarte 91 413.34 City of El Monte 248 211.48 City of El Segundo 30 178.72 City of Gardena 191 311.53 City of Glendale 768 371.93 City of Glendora 76 144.04 City of Hawaiian Gardens 16 109.02 City of Hawthorne 261 293.96 City of Hermosa Beach 25 127.1 City of Hidden Hills 1 52.91 City of Huntington Park 217 364.8 City of Industry 11 2517.16 City of Inglewood 432 380.34 City of Irwindale 3 205.62 City of La Canada Flintridge 45 217.46 City of La Habra Heights 7 128.32 City of La Mirada 81 163.31 City of La Puente 58 142.52 City of La Verne 22 66.1 City of Lakewood 109 135.64 City of Lancaster* 425 263.04 City of Lawndale 81 240.97 City of Lomita 42 202.61 City of Lynwood* 284 394.19 City of Malibu 32 246.89 City of Manhattan Beach 71 197.23 City of Maywood 100 356.52 City of Monrovia 95 244.85 City of Montebello 219 340.19 City of Monterey Park 111 178.28 City of Norwalk 262 243.44 City of Palmdale 507 318.93 City of Palos Verdes Estates 40 295.81 City of Paramount 182 324.87 City of Pico Rivera 270 420.01 City of Pomona 270 173.15 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 75 175.45 City of Redondo Beach 120 174.68 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 13 160.24 City of Rosemead 56 101.17 City of San Dimas 37 107.2 City of San Fernando 137 556.64 City of San Gabriel 57 139.18 City of San Marino 18 135.57 City of Santa Clarita 507 230.01 City of Santa Fe Springs 35 190.59 City of Santa Monica 212 229.32 City of Sierra Madre 7 63.7 City of Signal Hill 13 110.2 City of South El Monte 45 215.47 City of South Gate 321 327.03 City of South Pasadena 105 403.02 City of Temple City 88 241.39 City of Torrance 324 217.06 City of Vernon 1 478.47 City of Walnut 30 98.26 City of West Covina 181 167.23 City of West Hollywood 148 400.53 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier 188 215.02 Los Angeles 16065 397.20 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 33 402.34 Los Angeles – Alsace 36 289.27 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 11 439.65 Los Angeles – Arleta 172 500.44 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 38 259.1 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 97 311.65 Los Angeles – Bel Air 31 367.78 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 35 279.44 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 34 258.1 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 337 387.87 Los Angeles – Brentwood 70 226.13 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 22 308.95 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 384 588.15 Los Angeles – Carthay 69 480.4 Los Angeles – Central 201 515.49 Los Angeles – Century City 32 250.16 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 132 390.93 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 131 353.47 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 18 196.27 Los Angeles – Chinatown 10 124.67 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 46 316.09 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 77 508.15 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 60 433.87 Los Angeles – Crestview 76 668.54 Los Angeles – Del Rey 58 193.75 Los Angeles – Downtown* 90 327.19 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 129 325.85 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 172 587.29 Los Angeles – Echo Park 33 231.48 Los Angeles – El Sereno 124 296.59 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 12 210.08 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 32 314.62 Los Angeles – Encino 102 225.8 Los Angeles – Exposition 6 180.4 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 175 389.61 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 4 111.11 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 24 275.2 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 200 421.54 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 140 442.98 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 43 399.48 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 178 305.89 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 94 437.11 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 72 422.56 Los Angeles – Harbor City 57 196.08 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 87 199.54 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 6 249.07 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 88 487.94 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 186 490.31 Los Angeles – Highland Park 120 247.98 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 87 627.25 Los Angeles – Hollywood 220 322.33 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 73 248.01 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 95 332.85 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 26 322.06 Los Angeles – Koreatown 196 379.16 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 15 329.02 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 138 326.97 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 73 555.85 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 41 269.12 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 160 490.84 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 164 2043.61 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 92 324.6 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 9 287.26 Los Angeles – Longwood 17 394.98 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 42 194.37 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 17 199.16 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 1 32.01 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 64 150.69 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 9 206.42 Los Angeles – Melrose 421 541.86 Los Angeles – Mid-city 43 286.09 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 38 211.29 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 99 410.38 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 66 273.35 Los Angeles – North Hills 271 440.11 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 501 330.87 Los Angeles – Northridge 221 316.63 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 40 187.87 Los Angeles – Pacoima 442 574.18 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 3 78 Los Angeles – Palms 156 355.54 Los Angeles – Panorama City 466 619.27 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 13 95.73 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 379 905.79 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 1 31.29 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 20 182.7 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 65 182.65 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 12 182.93 Los Angeles – Regent Square 3 107.91 Los Angeles – Reseda 337 439.85 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 23 496.12 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 9 212.87 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 753 964.91 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 9 202.61 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 183 209.73 Los Angeles – Silverlake 145 328.92 Los Angeles – South Carthay 27 254.84 Los Angeles – South Park 182 479.44 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 28 610.82 Los Angeles – Studio City 63 280.75 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 198 377.27 Los Angeles – Sunland 111 543.9 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 516 626.23 Los Angeles – Tarzana 94 304.44 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 212 536.95 Los Angeles – Thai Town 22 224.28 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 14 160.85 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 3 229.71 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 93 334.41 Los Angeles – University Hills 8 233.3 Los Angeles – University Park 112 407.93 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 101 336.49 Los Angeles – Valley Village 171 691.75 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 472 506.47 Los Angeles – Venice 56 165.26 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 78 453.49 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 63 822.78 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 182 441.9 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 327 628.87 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 43 511.97 Los Angeles – View Heights 8 216.57 Los Angeles – Watts 152 356.19 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 16 325.53 Los Angeles – West Adams 152 550.13 Los Angeles – West Hills 79 194.85 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 64 170.05 Los Angeles – West Vernon 281 523.82 Los Angeles – Westchester 80 155.03 Los Angeles – Westlake 406 684.02 Los Angeles – Westwood 58 107.19 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 267 739.02 Los Angeles – Wilmington 133 235.45 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 155 308.95 Los Angeles – Winnetka 213 411.31 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 132 193.96 Unincorporated – Acton 8 100.36 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 3 72.15 Unincorporated – Altadena 105 240.72 Unincorporated – Anaverde 1 66.31 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia 4 50.12 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 141 332.22 Unincorporated – Athens Village 20 408.41 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 14 206.64 Unincorporated – Azusa 34 213.53 Unincorporated – Bassett 39 263.21 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 28 362.32 Unincorporated – Castaic* 209 768.64 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 37 219.99 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 25 190.2 Unincorporated – Del Aire 11 250.4 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 4 160.45 Unincorporated – Duarte 10 225.84 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 9 170.07 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 491 391.96 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 27 176.38 Unincorporated – East Whittier 6 113.08 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 14 159.25 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 1 60.2 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 315 486.82 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 2 303.03 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 73 130.53 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 4 159.11 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 2 141.64 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 21 106.06 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 7 337.35 Unincorporated – La Verne 3 147.06 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 17 240.42 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 25 192.4 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 3 182.59 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 71 314.97 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 1 57.11 Unincorporated – Littlerock 11 273.56 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 2 154.2 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 11 308.21 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 13 138.14 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 15 386.5 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 4 333.89 Unincorporated – North Whittier 7 83.73 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 24 99.85 Unincorporated – Palmdale 4 475.06 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 2 102.25 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 1 51.6 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 29 224.7 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 12 450.96 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 5 388.8 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 11 327.28 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 72 141.12 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 33 163.2 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 20 107.41 Unincorporated – Saugus 4 2580.65 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte 2 111.42 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 21 237.34 Unincorporated – South Whittier 88 148.59 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 24 114.47 Unincorporated – Sun Village 7 115.97 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 1 77.16 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Val Verde 5 151.1 Unincorporated – Valencia 6 195.31 Unincorporated – Valinda 37 158.32 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 28 240.65 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 60 371.68 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 79 357.69 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 22 2310.92 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 27 274.53 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 3 220.75 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 65 241.41 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 2 54.3 Unincorporated – Whittier 6 158.56 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 91 260.65 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 9 149.33 – Under Investigation 1699

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 39 cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

