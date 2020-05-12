________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

May 12, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 961 New Cases (+370 FROM 5/11), 45 Additional Deaths, 1,613 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 45 new deaths and 961 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Thirty-five people who died were over the age of 65 years old and nine people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Forty-one people had underlying health conditions including 32 people over the age of 65 years old and nine people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 33,180 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,613 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,490 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 13% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 39 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 5,508 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (17% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. There are 1,731 people who are currently hospitalized, 26% of these people are in the ICU and 18% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 253,000 individuals and 11% of people testing positive.

“Each day, we know there are people across our community who are experiencing the sorrow of losing a loved one to COVID-19.  We are so sorry for your loss, and we wish you peace and healing,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Later this week, we will be issuing a new Health Officer Order that continues to lay out directives that need to be followed as we continue on our recovery journey.  Our journey will be slow and we will be looking closely at key indicators to make sure we are continuing to slow the spread of COVID-19. Thank you so much for working together and doing your part.  Your actions have been working and saving lives.”

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. When you are out and around people, continue to practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet apart and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth. COVID-19 has not changed. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to know to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

Currently, LA County is in stage two of the five-stage roadmap to recovery which allows florists and some retailers to offer curbside pickup only, car dealership showrooms to reopen with appropriate physical distancing and infection control measures, and trails and golf courses to open with pro shops remaining closed to public entry. As a reminder, retail establishments are closed to all public entry and must ensure compliance with all protocols before reopening.  Additional restrictions may be lifted later this week to allow for reopening additional retailers for curbside pickup, select manufacturers, and additional recreational facilities. Until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure the slow of spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity.  To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

The roadmap to recovery and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases*

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

33180

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

31670

— Long Beach

953

— Pasadena

557

Deaths

1613

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

1503

— Long Beach

45

— Pasadena

65

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

1037

–  18 to 40

10828

–  41 to 65

13005

–  over 65

6694

–  Under Investigation

106

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

15669

–  Male

15742

–  Other

7

–  Under Investigation

252

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

20

–  Asian

2009

–  Black

1367

–  Hispanic/Latino

9882

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

220

–  White

3819

–  Other

1389

–  Under Investigation

12964

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

5508

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

1

–  Asian

271

–  Black

187

–  Hispanic/Latino

567

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

15

–  White

432

–  Other

17

–  Under Investigation

13

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate

City of Agoura Hills

32

153.23

City of Alhambra

130

149.9

City of Arcadia

59

102.16

City of Artesia

15

89.31

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

106

211.83

City of Baldwin Park

158

205.81

City of Bell

163

448.64

City of Bell Gardens

140

325.04

City of Bellflower

188

241.85

City of Beverly Hills

120

347.62

City of Bradbury

2

187.09

City of Burbank

314

292.97

City of Calabasas

48

197.34

City of Carson

311

331.39

City of Cerritos

74

147.8

City of Claremont

30

82.23

City of Commerce

21

160.69

City of Compton

295

295.28

City of Covina

112

228.42

City of Cudahy

99

406.62

City of Culver City

118

296

City of Diamond Bar

44

76.5

City of Downey

306

267.8

City of Duarte

91

413.34

City of El Monte

248

211.48

City of El Segundo

30

178.72

City of Gardena

191

311.53

City of Glendale

768

371.93

City of Glendora

76

144.04

City of Hawaiian Gardens

16

109.02

City of Hawthorne

261

293.96

City of Hermosa Beach

25

127.1

City of Hidden Hills

1

52.91

City of Huntington Park

217

364.8

City of Industry

11

2517.16

City of Inglewood

432

380.34

City of Irwindale

3

205.62

City of La Canada Flintridge

45

217.46

City of La Habra Heights

7

128.32

City of La Mirada

81

163.31

City of La Puente

58

142.52

City of La Verne

22

66.1

City of Lakewood

109

135.64

City of Lancaster*

425

263.04

City of Lawndale

81

240.97

City of Lomita

42

202.61

City of Lynwood*

284

394.19

City of Malibu

32

246.89

City of Manhattan Beach

71

197.23

City of Maywood

100

356.52

City of Monrovia

95

244.85

City of Montebello

219

340.19

City of Monterey Park

111

178.28

City of Norwalk

262

243.44

City of Palmdale

507

318.93

City of Palos Verdes Estates

40

295.81

City of Paramount

182

324.87

City of Pico Rivera

270

420.01

City of Pomona

270

173.15

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

75

175.45

City of Redondo Beach

120

174.68

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

13

160.24

City of Rosemead

56

101.17

City of San Dimas

37

107.2

City of San Fernando

137

556.64

City of San Gabriel

57

139.18

City of San Marino

18

135.57

City of Santa Clarita

507

230.01

City of Santa Fe Springs

35

190.59

City of Santa Monica

212

229.32

City of Sierra Madre

7

63.7

City of Signal Hill

13

110.2

City of South El Monte

45

215.47

City of South Gate

321

327.03

City of South Pasadena

105

403.02

City of Temple City

88

241.39

City of Torrance

324

217.06

City of Vernon

1

478.47

City of Walnut

30

98.26

City of West Covina

181

167.23

City of West Hollywood

148

400.53

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier

188

215.02

Los Angeles

16065

397.20

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

33

402.34

Los Angeles – Alsace

36

289.27

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

11

439.65

Los Angeles – Arleta

172

500.44

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

38

259.1

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

97

311.65

Los Angeles – Bel Air

31

367.78

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

35

279.44

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

34

258.1

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

337

387.87

Los Angeles – Brentwood

70

226.13

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

22

308.95

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

384

588.15

Los Angeles – Carthay

69

480.4

Los Angeles – Central

201

515.49

Los Angeles – Century City

32

250.16

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

132

390.93

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

131

353.47

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

18

196.27

Los Angeles – Chinatown

10

124.67

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

46

316.09

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

77

508.15

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

60

433.87

Los Angeles – Crestview

76

668.54

Los Angeles – Del Rey

58

193.75

Los Angeles – Downtown*

90

327.19

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

129

325.85

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

172

587.29

Los Angeles – Echo Park

33

231.48

Los Angeles – El Sereno

124

296.59

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

12

210.08

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

32

314.62

Los Angeles – Encino

102

225.8

Los Angeles – Exposition

6

180.4

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

175

389.61

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

4

111.11

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

24

275.2

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

200

421.54

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

140

442.98

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

43

399.48

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

178

305.89

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

94

437.11

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

72

422.56

Los Angeles – Harbor City

57

196.08

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

87

199.54

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

6

249.07

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

88

487.94

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

186

490.31

Los Angeles – Highland Park

120

247.98

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

87

627.25

Los Angeles – Hollywood

220

322.33

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

73

248.01

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

95

332.85

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

26

322.06

Los Angeles – Koreatown

196

379.16

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

15

329.02

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

138

326.97

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

73

555.85

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

41

269.12

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

160

490.84

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

164

2043.61

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

92

324.6

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

9

287.26

Los Angeles – Longwood

17

394.98

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

42

194.37

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

17

199.16

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

1

32.01

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

64

150.69

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

9

206.42

Los Angeles – Melrose

421

541.86

Los Angeles – Mid-city

43

286.09

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

38

211.29

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

99

410.38

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

66

273.35

Los Angeles – North Hills

271

440.11

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

501

330.87

Los Angeles – Northridge

221

316.63

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

40

187.87

Los Angeles – Pacoima

442

574.18

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

3

78

Los Angeles – Palms

156

355.54

Los Angeles – Panorama City

466

619.27

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

13

95.73

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

379

905.79

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

1

31.29

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

20

182.7

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

65

182.65

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

12

182.93

Los Angeles – Regent Square

3

107.91

Los Angeles – Reseda

337

439.85

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

23

496.12

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

9

212.87

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

753

964.91

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

9

202.61

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

183

209.73

Los Angeles – Silverlake

145

328.92

Los Angeles – South Carthay

27

254.84

Los Angeles – South Park

182

479.44

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

28

610.82

Los Angeles – Studio City

63

280.75

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

198

377.27

Los Angeles – Sunland

111

543.9

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

516

626.23

Los Angeles – Tarzana

94

304.44

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

212

536.95

Los Angeles – Thai Town

22

224.28

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

14

160.85

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

3

229.71

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

93

334.41

Los Angeles – University Hills

8

233.3

Los Angeles – University Park

112

407.93

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

101

336.49

Los Angeles – Valley Village

171

691.75

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

472

506.47

Los Angeles – Venice

56

165.26

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

78

453.49

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

63

822.78

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

182

441.9

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

327

628.87

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

43

511.97

Los Angeles – View Heights

8

216.57

Los Angeles – Watts

152

356.19

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

16

325.53

Los Angeles – West Adams

152

550.13

Los Angeles – West Hills

79

194.85

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

64

170.05

Los Angeles – West Vernon

281

523.82

Los Angeles – Westchester

80

155.03

Los Angeles – Westlake

406

684.02

Los Angeles – Westwood

58

107.19

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

267

739.02

Los Angeles – Wilmington

133

235.45

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

155

308.95

Los Angeles – Winnetka

213

411.31

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

132

193.96

Unincorporated – Acton

8

100.36

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

3

72.15

Unincorporated – Altadena

105

240.72

Unincorporated – Anaverde

1

66.31

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

4

50.12

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

141

332.22

Unincorporated – Athens Village

20

408.41

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

14

206.64

Unincorporated – Azusa

34

213.53

Unincorporated – Bassett

39

263.21

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

28

362.32

Unincorporated – Castaic*

209

768.64

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

37

219.99

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

25

190.2

Unincorporated – Del Aire

11

250.4

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

4

160.45

Unincorporated – Duarte

10

225.84

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

9

170.07

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

491

391.96

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

27

176.38

Unincorporated – East Whittier

6

113.08

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

14

159.25

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

1

60.2

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

315

486.82

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

2

303.03

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

73

130.53

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

4

159.11

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

2

141.64

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

21

106.06

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

7

337.35

Unincorporated – La Verne

3

147.06

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

17

240.42

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

25

192.4

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

3

182.59

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

71

314.97

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

1

57.11

Unincorporated – Littlerock

11

273.56

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

2

154.2

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

11

308.21

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

13

138.14

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

15

386.5

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

4

333.89

Unincorporated – North Whittier

7

83.73

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

24

99.85

Unincorporated – Palmdale

4

475.06

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

2

102.25

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

1

51.6

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

29

224.7

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

12

450.96

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

5

388.8

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

11

327.28

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

72

141.12

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

33

163.2

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

20

107.41

Unincorporated – Saugus

4

2580.65

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

2

111.42

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

21

237.34

Unincorporated – South Whittier

88

148.59

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

24

114.47

Unincorporated – Sun Village

7

115.97

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

1

77.16

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Val Verde

5

151.1

Unincorporated – Valencia

6

195.31

Unincorporated – Valinda

37

158.32

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

28

240.65

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

60

371.68

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

79

357.69

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

22

2310.92

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

27

274.53

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

3

220.75

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

65

241.41

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

2

54.3

Unincorporated – Whittier

6

158.56

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

91

260.65

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

9

149.33

–  Under Investigation

1699

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 39 cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

