Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards

SIERRA KINNEY – First Place winner of the Live Your Dream Award from Soroptimist International of Artesia-Cerritos.

BY DIANA NEEDHAM

Soroptimist International of Artesia-Cerritos completed its annual Live Your Dream Awards for 2020 by awarding a total of $8,000 to seven winners, all current students at Cerritos Community College. The first-place winner, Sierra Kinney, received a cash award of $1,500, plus over $200 in other gifts, and will also receive seven hours of career mentoring from two professionals in the field of her desired future career as a social worker. All the 2020 award winners are single mothers with aspirations of finishing their college degrees and entering into professions to better their life and of their children’s lives. The Live Your Dream Awards go to women who are head of household, low income, in college or vocational education, with a clear career goal, and who have had life challenges.

Soroptimist International of Artesia-Cerritos’ Live Your Dream Awards Committee consists of Gayle Reidy, Co-Chair, and Lola Rizkallah, Co-Chair, plus committee members Gabrielle Babcock and Diana Needham.

“We are very proud of all the award winners and the successful track they are on for college degrees and successful careers”, said Gayle Reidy, Live Your Dream Awards Co-Chair. “Our Club’s awards will be a boost to each winner in achieving their goals”, said Lola Rizkallah, Live Your Dream Awards Co-Chair.

“We thank the Soroptimist Club for honoring seven of our Cerritos College students with these wonderful awards”, said Marisa Perez, President of the Cerritos College Board of Trustees. “This program is very dear to my heart and makes me proud to be a Soroptimist”, said

Shin Liu, Cerritos College Board of Trustee Member and a Soroptimist.

The Live Your Dream Award is one of two Soroptimist International’s signature programs held each year by Soroptimist Clubs, Districts, Regions and Federations around the world. As a participant with official status in the United Nations, Soroptimists sit on many important UN committees having to do with improving conditions for women and girls. The United Nations has recognized the Live Your Dream Awards as an important worldwide program.

To learn about becoming a Soroptimist member, contact President-Elect Sowmya Ananthanarayanan, MD at 562-716-2601. “We welcome new members. This club year, we inducted six new members into our dynamic organization”, said Teresita Dillon, President. Soroptimist International of Artesia-Cerritos celebrated its 47st year of founding and a successful past year with over $29,000 in giving through its Soroptimist programs and donations to many local organizations/charities.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments