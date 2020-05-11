________________________________ ________________________________ ________________________________

Socialize

May 11, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 591 New Cases, 39 Additional Deaths, 1,569 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 39 new deaths and 591 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Thirty-three people who died were over the age of 65 years old; four people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Twenty-five people had underlying health conditions including 22 people over the age of 65 years old and three people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 32,258 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,569 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,445 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 10 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 5,437 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (17% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 240,000 individuals and 12% of people testing positive. This is a correction to yesterday’s count of over 245,000 individuals tested and is due to the inclusion of serology test results.

Public Health continues tracking the number of positive cases and deaths among healthcare workers related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. Public Health has confirmed 20 people who died from COVID-19 worked in a healthcare setting; fourteen people who died worked in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, three people worked in hospitals, one person worked in a correctional facility, and for two people who died, their work setting was not specified. A total of 3,614 confirmed cases of COVID-19 occurred among healthcare workers and first responders; this is an additional 636 new cases reported since the previous week. Seven percent of healthcare workers with COVID-19 have been hospitalized. Forty-six percent of cases are among nurses, though cases have been identified among a range of occupational roles, including caregivers, people who work in administration, physicians and medical assistants. About 58% of these cases do not know or did not report how they were exposed. However, 79% of healthcare workers with known exposure were exposed in a healthcare facility. Healthcare workers who are positive worked at 25 different occupational settings, and the vast majority of cases are among healthcare workers from skilled nursing facilities and hospitals.

“As we report these numbers every day, we know that many families are suffering the loss of loved ones.  We are so very sorry for your loss.  You are in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “For those of you who were out this weekend as we began our recovery journey, thank you so much for following physical distancing measures and other rules for using reopened outdoor space, and thank you to the Department of Parks and Recreations and their partners for all of the work they’re doing to keep people safe. Our retail establishments will need to be sure not to open for curbside pickup until they are able to meet all the directives in the Health Officer Order and comply with the protocols.”

Currently, LA County is in phase two of the five-stage roadmap to recovery which allows florists and some retailers to offer curbside pickup only, car dealership showrooms to reopen with appropriate physical distancing and infection control measures, and trails and golf courses to reopen with pro shops remaining closed to public entry. Public Health surveyed businesses this weekend to determine if physical distancing and infection control measures were being followed. Of the 410 businesses surveyed, 162 were in violation of the Health Officer Order because they were allowing customers into stores, not following physical distancing measures and not requiring customers to wear cloth face coverings.  As a reminder, retail establishments are closed to public entry and must ensure compliance with all protocols before reopening.  Inspectors will continue to monitor for compliance and ensure that all adhere to the Health Officer Order.

Until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure the slow of spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities. People who have underlying health conditions will still be at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to know to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity.  To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

The roadmap to recovery and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

32258

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

30759

— Long Beach

948

— Pasadena

551

Deaths

1569

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

1460

— Long Beach

44

— Pasadena

65

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

979

–  18 to 40

10426

–  41 to 65

12673

–  over 65

6583

–  Under Investigation

98

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

15231

–  Male

15280

–  Other

7

–  Under Investigation

241

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

19

–  Asian

1936

–  Black

1329

–  Hispanic/Latino

9413

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

209

–  White

3723

–  Other

1341

–  Under Investigation

12789

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

5437

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

1

–  Asian

266

–  Black

179

–  Hispanic/Latino

552

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

14

–  White

418

–  Other

15

–  Under Investigation

15

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Rate

City of Agoura Hills

31

148.45

City of Alhambra

120

138.37

City of Arcadia

54

93.5

City of Artesia

15

89.31

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

103

205.84

City of Baldwin Park*

152

198

City of Bell

154

423.87

City of Bell Gardens

136

315.76

City of Bellflower*

182

234.13

City of Beverly Hills

119

344.73

City of Bradbury

2

187.09

City of Burbank

304

283.64

City of Calabasas

47

193.23

City of Carson*

302

321.8

City of Cerritos*

69

137.82

City of Claremont*

29

79.49

City of Commerce

19

145.38

City of Compton*

287

287.28

City of Covina*

108

220.26

City of Cudahy

98

402.51

City of Culver City

118

296

City of Diamond Bar

44

76.5

City of Downey*

294

257.3

City of Duarte

85

386.08

City of El Monte*

240

204.66

City of El Segundo

30

178.72

City of Gardena

185

301.75

City of Glendale*

738

357.4

City of Glendora*

71

134.56

City of Hawaiian Gardens

12

81.77

City of Hawthorne*

256

288.33

City of Hermosa Beach

25

127.1

City of Hidden Hills

1

52.91

City of Huntington Park

206

346.31

City of Industry

10

2288.33

City of Inglewood*

420

369.78

City of Irwindale

3

205.62

City of La Canada Flintridge*

43

207.8

City of La Habra Heights

4

73.33

City of La Mirada*

76

153.23

City of La Puente*

54

132.69

City of La Verne

22

66.1

City of Lakewood*

104

129.41

City of Lancaster*

420

259.95

City of Lawndale

81

240.97

City of Lomita

41

197.79

City of Lynwood*

276

383.08

City of Malibu

32

246.89

City of Manhattan Beach

69

191.67

City of Maywood

90

320.87

City of Monrovia

91

234.54

City of Montebello*

215

333.98

City of Monterey Park*

108

173.46

City of Norwalk*

250

232.29

City of Palmdale*

504

317.04

City of Palos Verdes Estates

40

295.81

City of Paramount

178

317.73

City of Pico Rivera*

263

409.12

City of Pomona*

265

169.95

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

75

175.45

City of Redondo Beach

120

174.68

City of Rolling Hills

2

103.09

City of Rolling Hills Estates

13

160.24

City of Rosemead

55

99.37

City of San Dimas

35

101.4

City of San Fernando

132

536.32

City of San Gabriel*

54

131.86

City of San Marino

15

112.98

City of Santa Clarita*

496

225.02

City of Santa Fe Springs

31

168.81

City of Santa Monica

209

226.08

City of Sierra Madre

6

54.6

City of Signal Hill

9

76.29

City of South El Monte

43

205.89

City of South Gate

314

319.9

City of South Pasadena*

100

383.83

City of Temple City*

84

230.42

City of Torrance*

315

211.03

City of Vernon

1

478.47

City of Walnut

27

88.43

City of West Covina*

175

161.69

City of West Hollywood

147

397.82

City of Westlake Village

6

71.77

City of Whittier*

175

200.16

Los Angeles*

15568

384.91

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

33

402.34

Los Angeles – Alsace

36

289.27

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

11

439.65

Los Angeles – Arleta

161

468.43

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

34

231.83

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills*

93

298.8

Los Angeles – Bel Air

31

367.78

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

35

279.44

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

34

258.1

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

325

374.06

Los Angeles – Brentwood

69

222.9

Los Angeles – Brookside

0

0

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

22

308.95

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

378

578.96

Los Angeles – Carthay

69

480.4

Los Angeles – Central

187

479.59

Los Angeles – Century City

32

250.16

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

129

382.04

Los Angeles – Chatsworth*

122

329.19

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

18

196.27

Los Angeles – Chinatown

10

124.67

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

45

309.21

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

77

508.15

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

58

419.41

Los Angeles – Crestview

75

659.75

Los Angeles – Del Rey

58

193.75

Los Angeles – Downtown

88

319.92

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

122

308.17

Los Angeles – East Hollywood*

164

559.98

Los Angeles – Echo Park

29

203.42

Los Angeles – El Sereno*

124

296.59

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

11

192.58

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

29

285.12

Los Angeles – Encino*

101

223.59

Los Angeles – Exposition

5

150.33

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

167

371.8

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

4

111.11

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

24

275.2

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

191

402.57

Los Angeles – Glassell Park*

139

439.82

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

41

380.9

Los Angeles – Granada Hills*

172

295.58

Los Angeles – Green Meadows*

91

423.16

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

71

416.69

Los Angeles – Harbor City

57

196.08

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

84

192.66

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

5

207.56

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

84

465.76

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

178

469.22

Los Angeles – Highland Park

110

227.31

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown*

83

598.41

Los Angeles – Hollywood

214

313.53

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills*

71

241.22

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

95

332.85

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

24

297.29

Los Angeles – Koreatown

184

355.95

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

14

307.08

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

137

324.6

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

72

548.24

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

41

269.12

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

155

475.5

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

158

1968.85

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

90

317.54

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

9

287.26

Los Angeles – Longwood

18

418.22

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

38

175.86

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

17

199.16

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

1

32.01

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

64

150.69

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

9

206.42

Los Angeles – Melrose

412

530.27

Los Angeles – Mid-city

43

286.09

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

37

205.73

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

97

402.09

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

65

269.21

Los Angeles – North Hills*

263

427.12

Los Angeles – North Hollywood*

489

322.94

Los Angeles – Northridge

216

309.47

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

39

183.18

Los Angeles – Pacoima*

432

561.19

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

3

78

Los Angeles – Palms*

155

353.26

Los Angeles – Panorama City

449

596.68

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

13

95.73

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

362

865.16

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

1

31.29

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

20

182.7

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

65

182.65

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

12

182.93

Los Angeles – Regent Square

3

107.91

Los Angeles – Reseda

327

426.8

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

23

496.12

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

9

212.87

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

734

940.57

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

9

202.61

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks*

180

206.29

Los Angeles – Silverlake

138

313.05

Los Angeles – South Carthay

25

235.96

Los Angeles – South Park

173

455.73

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

27

589.01

Los Angeles – Studio City

59

262.92

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

193

367.74

Los Angeles – Sunland

111

543.9

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

154.56

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

498

604.38

Los Angeles – Tarzana

92

297.97

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

202

511.63

Los Angeles – Thai Town

20

203.89

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

13

149.36

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

3

229.71

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161.46

Los Angeles – Tujunga

90

323.62

Los Angeles – University Hills

8

233.3

Los Angeles – University Park

108

393.36

Los Angeles – Valley Glen*

100

333.16

Los Angeles – Valley Village

170

687.7

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

452

485.01

Los Angeles – Venice

55

162.31

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

77

447.67

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

62

809.72

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

177

429.76

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

318

611.56

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

43

511.97

Los Angeles – View Heights

8

216.57

Los Angeles – Watts

143

335.1

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

16

325.53

Los Angeles – West Adams

149

539.27

Los Angeles – West Hills*

76

187.45

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

64

170.05

Los Angeles – West Vernon*

275

512.64

Los Angeles – Westchester

79

153.09

Los Angeles – Westlake*

382

643.59

Los Angeles – Westwood

58

107.19

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

245

678.13

Los Angeles – Wilmington

131

231.91

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

153

304.96

Los Angeles – Winnetka*

210

405.52

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

131

192.49

Unincorporated – Acton

8

100.36

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

3

72.15

Unincorporated – Altadena*

101

231.55

Unincorporated – Anaverde

1

66.31

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

0

0

Unincorporated – Arcadia

4

50.12

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

136

320.44

Unincorporated – Athens Village

18

367.57

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

14

206.64

Unincorporated – Azusa

32

200.97

Unincorporated – Bassett

39

263.21

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

28

362.32

Unincorporated – Castaic*

172

632.56

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

37

219.99

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

23

174.98

Unincorporated – Del Aire

10

227.63

Unincorporated – Del Rey

0

0

Unincorporated – Del Sur*

2

82.82

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

4

160.45

Unincorporated – Duarte

10

225.84

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

9

170.07

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

480

383.18

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

0

0

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez*

26

169.85

Unincorporated – East Whittier

5

94.23

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

14

159.25

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

1

60.2

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

306

472.92

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

2

303.03

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights*

70

125.17

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

4

159.11

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

0

0

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

2

141.64

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

18

90.9

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

6

289.16

Unincorporated – La Verne

2

98.04

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights*

17

240.42

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

0

0

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

25

192.4

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

3

182.59

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

70

310.53

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

1

57.11

Unincorporated – Littlerock

11

273.56

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

1

77.1

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

10

280.19

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114.03

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

13

138.14

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

13

334.97

Unincorporated – Newhall

0

0

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

4

333.89

Unincorporated – North Whittier

6

71.77

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

24

99.85

Unincorporated – Palmdale

4

475.06

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

2

102.25

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

0

0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

1

51.6

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill*

29

224.7

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

12

450.96

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood

5

388.8

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

0

0

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

11

327.28

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

70

137.2

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

30

148.36

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

0

0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

2

749.06

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

19

102.04

Unincorporated – Saugus

4

2580.65

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – South El Monte

2

111.42

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

20

226.04

Unincorporated – South Whittier*

84

141.84

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

23

109.7

Unincorporated – Sun Village

7

115.97

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

1

77.16

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

4

241.25

Unincorporated – Val Verde

4

120.88

Unincorporated – Valencia

6

195.31

Unincorporated – Valinda*

35

149.76

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills*

28

240.65

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

57

353.09

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132.36

Unincorporated – West Carson

76

344.11

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

22

2310.92

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley*

27

274.53

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

3

220.75

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

55

204.27

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

2

54.3

Unincorporated – Whittier

6

158.56

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

85

243.46

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

9

149.33

–  Under Investigation

1769

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Ten cases reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.