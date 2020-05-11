May 11, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 591 New Cases, 39 Additional Deaths, 1,569 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 39 new deaths and 591 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Thirty-three people who died were over the age of 65 years old; four people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Twenty-five people had underlying health conditions including 22 people over the age of 65 years old and three people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 32,258 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,569 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 1,445 people (99 percent of the cases); 38% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 29% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 12% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. African Americans, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and people living in communities with high levels of poverty continue to have the highest rate of death per 100,000 people for COVID-19 when compared to other groups. Upon further investigation, 10 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. As of today, 5,437 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (17% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for over 240,000 individuals and 12% of people testing positive. This is a correction to yesterday’s count of over 245,000 individuals tested and is due to the inclusion of serology test results.

Public Health continues tracking the number of positive cases and deaths among healthcare workers related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. Public Health has confirmed 20 people who died from COVID-19 worked in a healthcare setting; fourteen people who died worked in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, three people worked in hospitals, one person worked in a correctional facility, and for two people who died, their work setting was not specified. A total of 3,614 confirmed cases of COVID-19 occurred among healthcare workers and first responders; this is an additional 636 new cases reported since the previous week. Seven percent of healthcare workers with COVID-19 have been hospitalized. Forty-six percent of cases are among nurses, though cases have been identified among a range of occupational roles, including caregivers, people who work in administration, physicians and medical assistants. About 58% of these cases do not know or did not report how they were exposed. However, 79% of healthcare workers with known exposure were exposed in a healthcare facility. Healthcare workers who are positive worked at 25 different occupational settings, and the vast majority of cases are among healthcare workers from skilled nursing facilities and hospitals.

“As we report these numbers every day, we know that many families are suffering the loss of loved ones. We are so very sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “For those of you who were out this weekend as we began our recovery journey, thank you so much for following physical distancing measures and other rules for using reopened outdoor space, and thank you to the Department of Parks and Recreations and their partners for all of the work they’re doing to keep people safe. Our retail establishments will need to be sure not to open for curbside pickup until they are able to meet all the directives in the Health Officer Order and comply with the protocols.”

Currently, LA County is in phase two of the five-stage roadmap to recovery which allows florists and some retailers to offer curbside pickup only, car dealership showrooms to reopen with appropriate physical distancing and infection control measures, and trails and golf courses to reopen with pro shops remaining closed to public entry. Public Health surveyed businesses this weekend to determine if physical distancing and infection control measures were being followed. Of the 410 businesses surveyed, 162 were in violation of the Health Officer Order because they were allowing customers into stores, not following physical distancing measures and not requiring customers to wear cloth face coverings. As a reminder, retail establishments are closed to public entry and must ensure compliance with all protocols before reopening. Inspectors will continue to monitor for compliance and ensure that all adhere to the Health Officer Order.

Until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure the slow of spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities. People who have underlying health conditions will still be at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to know to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit: dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/

The roadmap to recovery and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 32258 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 30759 — Long Beach 948 — Pasadena 551 Deaths 1569 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 1460 — Long Beach 44 — Pasadena 65 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 979 – 18 to 40 10426 – 41 to 65 12673 – over 65 6583 – Under Investigation 98 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 15231 – Male 15280 – Other 7 – Under Investigation 241 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 19 – Asian 1936 – Black 1329 – Hispanic/Latino 9413 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 209 – White 3723 – Other 1341 – Under Investigation 12789 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 5437 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 1 – Asian 266 – Black 179 – Hispanic/Latino 552 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 14 – White 418 – Other 15 – Under Investigation 15 CITY / COMMUNITY** Rate City of Agoura Hills 31 148.45 City of Alhambra 120 138.37 City of Arcadia 54 93.5 City of Artesia 15 89.31 City of Avalon 0 0 City of Azusa 103 205.84 City of Baldwin Park* 152 198 City of Bell 154 423.87 City of Bell Gardens 136 315.76 City of Bellflower* 182 234.13 City of Beverly Hills 119 344.73 City of Bradbury 2 187.09 City of Burbank 304 283.64 City of Calabasas 47 193.23 City of Carson* 302 321.8 City of Cerritos* 69 137.82 City of Claremont* 29 79.49 City of Commerce 19 145.38 City of Compton* 287 287.28 City of Covina* 108 220.26 City of Cudahy 98 402.51 City of Culver City 118 296 City of Diamond Bar 44 76.5 City of Downey* 294 257.3 City of Duarte 85 386.08 City of El Monte* 240 204.66 City of El Segundo 30 178.72 City of Gardena 185 301.75 City of Glendale* 738 357.4 City of Glendora* 71 134.56 City of Hawaiian Gardens 12 81.77 City of Hawthorne* 256 288.33 City of Hermosa Beach 25 127.1 City of Hidden Hills 1 52.91 City of Huntington Park 206 346.31 City of Industry 10 2288.33 City of Inglewood* 420 369.78 City of Irwindale 3 205.62 City of La Canada Flintridge* 43 207.8 City of La Habra Heights 4 73.33 City of La Mirada* 76 153.23 City of La Puente* 54 132.69 City of La Verne 22 66.1 City of Lakewood* 104 129.41 City of Lancaster* 420 259.95 City of Lawndale 81 240.97 City of Lomita 41 197.79 City of Lynwood* 276 383.08 City of Malibu 32 246.89 City of Manhattan Beach 69 191.67 City of Maywood 90 320.87 City of Monrovia 91 234.54 City of Montebello* 215 333.98 City of Monterey Park* 108 173.46 City of Norwalk* 250 232.29 City of Palmdale* 504 317.04 City of Palos Verdes Estates 40 295.81 City of Paramount 178 317.73 City of Pico Rivera* 263 409.12 City of Pomona* 265 169.95 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 75 175.45 City of Redondo Beach 120 174.68 City of Rolling Hills 2 103.09 City of Rolling Hills Estates 13 160.24 City of Rosemead 55 99.37 City of San Dimas 35 101.4 City of San Fernando 132 536.32 City of San Gabriel* 54 131.86 City of San Marino 15 112.98 City of Santa Clarita* 496 225.02 City of Santa Fe Springs 31 168.81 City of Santa Monica 209 226.08 City of Sierra Madre 6 54.6 City of Signal Hill 9 76.29 City of South El Monte 43 205.89 City of South Gate 314 319.9 City of South Pasadena* 100 383.83 City of Temple City* 84 230.42 City of Torrance* 315 211.03 City of Vernon 1 478.47 City of Walnut 27 88.43 City of West Covina* 175 161.69 City of West Hollywood 147 397.82 City of Westlake Village 6 71.77 City of Whittier* 175 200.16 Los Angeles* 15568 384.91 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 33 402.34 Los Angeles – Alsace 36 289.27 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 11 439.65 Los Angeles – Arleta 161 468.43 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 34 231.83 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills* 93 298.8 Los Angeles – Bel Air 31 367.78 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 35 279.44 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 34 258.1 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 325 374.06 Los Angeles – Brentwood 69 222.9 Los Angeles – Brookside 0 0 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 22 308.95 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 378 578.96 Los Angeles – Carthay 69 480.4 Los Angeles – Central 187 479.59 Los Angeles – Century City 32 250.16 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 129 382.04 Los Angeles – Chatsworth* 122 329.19 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 18 196.27 Los Angeles – Chinatown 10 124.67 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 45 309.21 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 77 508.15 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 58 419.41 Los Angeles – Crestview 75 659.75 Los Angeles – Del Rey 58 193.75 Los Angeles – Downtown 88 319.92 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 122 308.17 Los Angeles – East Hollywood* 164 559.98 Los Angeles – Echo Park 29 203.42 Los Angeles – El Sereno* 124 296.59 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 11 192.58 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 29 285.12 Los Angeles – Encino* 101 223.59 Los Angeles – Exposition 5 150.33 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 167 371.8 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 4 111.11 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 24 275.2 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 191 402.57 Los Angeles – Glassell Park* 139 439.82 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 41 380.9 Los Angeles – Granada Hills* 172 295.58 Los Angeles – Green Meadows* 91 423.16 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 71 416.69 Los Angeles – Harbor City 57 196.08 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 84 192.66 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 5 207.56 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 84 465.76 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 178 469.22 Los Angeles – Highland Park 110 227.31 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown* 83 598.41 Los Angeles – Hollywood 214 313.53 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills* 71 241.22 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 95 332.85 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 24 297.29 Los Angeles – Koreatown 184 355.95 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 14 307.08 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 137 324.6 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 72 548.24 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 41 269.12 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 155 475.5 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 158 1968.85 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 90 317.54 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 9 287.26 Los Angeles – Longwood 18 418.22 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 38 175.86 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 17 199.16 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 1 32.01 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 64 150.69 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 9 206.42 Los Angeles – Melrose 412 530.27 Los Angeles – Mid-city 43 286.09 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 37 205.73 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 97 402.09 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 65 269.21 Los Angeles – North Hills* 263 427.12 Los Angeles – North Hollywood* 489 322.94 Los Angeles – Northridge 216 309.47 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 39 183.18 Los Angeles – Pacoima* 432 561.19 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 3 78 Los Angeles – Palms* 155 353.26 Los Angeles – Panorama City 449 596.68 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 13 95.73 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 362 865.16 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 1 31.29 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 20 182.7 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 65 182.65 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 12 182.93 Los Angeles – Regent Square 3 107.91 Los Angeles – Reseda 327 426.8 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 23 496.12 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 9 212.87 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 734 940.57 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 9 202.61 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks* 180 206.29 Los Angeles – Silverlake 138 313.05 Los Angeles – South Carthay 25 235.96 Los Angeles – South Park 173 455.73 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 27 589.01 Los Angeles – Studio City 59 262.92 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 193 367.74 Los Angeles – Sunland 111 543.9 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 154.56 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 498 604.38 Los Angeles – Tarzana 92 297.97 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 202 511.63 Los Angeles – Thai Town 20 203.89 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 13 149.36 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 3 229.71 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 3 161.46 Los Angeles – Tujunga 90 323.62 Los Angeles – University Hills 8 233.3 Los Angeles – University Park 108 393.36 Los Angeles – Valley Glen* 100 333.16 Los Angeles – Valley Village 170 687.7 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 452 485.01 Los Angeles – Venice 55 162.31 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 77 447.67 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 62 809.72 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 177 429.76 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 318 611.56 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 43 511.97 Los Angeles – View Heights 8 216.57 Los Angeles – Watts 143 335.1 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 16 325.53 Los Angeles – West Adams 149 539.27 Los Angeles – West Hills* 76 187.45 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 64 170.05 Los Angeles – West Vernon* 275 512.64 Los Angeles – Westchester 79 153.09 Los Angeles – Westlake* 382 643.59 Los Angeles – Westwood 58 107.19 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 245 678.13 Los Angeles – Wilmington 131 231.91 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 153 304.96 Los Angeles – Winnetka* 210 405.52 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 131 192.49 Unincorporated – Acton 8 100.36 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 3 72.15 Unincorporated – Altadena* 101 231.55 Unincorporated – Anaverde 1 66.31 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 0 0 Unincorporated – Arcadia 4 50.12 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 136 320.44 Unincorporated – Athens Village 18 367.57 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 14 206.64 Unincorporated – Azusa 32 200.97 Unincorporated – Bassett 39 263.21 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Bradbury 0 0 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 28 362.32 Unincorporated – Castaic* 172 632.56 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 37 219.99 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 23 174.98 Unincorporated – Del Aire 10 227.63 Unincorporated – Del Rey 0 0 Unincorporated – Del Sur* 2 82.82 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 4 160.45 Unincorporated – Duarte 10 225.84 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 9 170.07 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 480 383.18 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 0 0 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez* 26 169.85 Unincorporated – East Whittier 5 94.23 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 14 159.25 Unincorporated – El Monte 0 0 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 1 60.2 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 306 472.92 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 2 303.03 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights* 70 125.17 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 4 159.11 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 0 0 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 2 141.64 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 18 90.9 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 6 289.16 Unincorporated – La Verne 2 98.04 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights* 17 240.42 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 0 0 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 25 192.4 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 3 182.59 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 70 310.53 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 1 57.11 Unincorporated – Littlerock 11 273.56 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 1 77.1 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 10 280.19 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114.03 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 13 138.14 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 13 334.97 Unincorporated – Newhall 0 0 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 4 333.89 Unincorporated – North Whittier 6 71.77 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 24 99.85 Unincorporated – Palmdale 4 475.06 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 2 102.25 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 0 0 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 1 51.6 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill* 29 224.7 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 12 450.96 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood 5 388.8 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 0 0 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 11 327.28 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 70 137.2 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 30 148.36 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 0 0 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 2 749.06 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains 19 102.04 Unincorporated – Saugus 4 2580.65 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – South El Monte 2 111.42 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 20 226.04 Unincorporated – South Whittier* 84 141.84 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 0 0 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 23 109.7 Unincorporated – Sun Village 7 115.97 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 1 77.16 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 4 241.25 Unincorporated – Val Verde 4 120.88 Unincorporated – Valencia 6 195.31 Unincorporated – Valinda* 35 149.76 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills* 28 240.65 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 57 353.09 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 2 132.36 Unincorporated – West Carson 76 344.11 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 22 2310.92 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley* 27 274.53 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 3 220.75 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 55 204.27 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 0 0 Unincorporated – Westhills 0 0 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 2 54.3 Unincorporated – Whittier 6 158.56 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 85 243.46 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 9 149.33 – Under Investigation 1769

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Ten cases reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

