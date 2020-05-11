La Mirada Continues Street Name Sign Replacement

STAFF REPORT

The City of La Mirada has begun the replacement of street name signs, to improve aged and fading signs throughout the city. To ensure the safety of the public, federal regulations require cities to maintain regulatory and warning signs, requiring that these signs be replaced when reflectivity has faded.

All residential streets will have the street name signs replaced, including non-signalized arterial street intersections. Construction has begun and will continue through the spring. The project involves removing the existing street name signs and posts and installing new street name signs on new posts and existing street light poles.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (562) 902-2385.

