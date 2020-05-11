Jay Bharat Delivers Free Meals To College Students

VOLUNTEERS from the Cerritos College Foundation along with employees from Jay Bharat assemble meal packages May 1, 2020.

BY TAMMYE MCDUFF

Cerritos College partnered with Artesia restaurateur Jay Bharat to host a free drive-thru meal distribution for their students Friday, May 1, 2020. Bharat prepared 1,000 free Indian vegetable curry meals that could feed a family.

The meal giveaway was sponsored by the Cerritos College Foundation and the Cerritos College Alumni Association in support of the College’s Student Emergency Aid Fund efforts.

Chairman of the Campaign Leadership Committee, Parimal Shah told HMG-LCCN, ”Today we are delivering freshly prepared food, not packaged food, that is ready to heat and eat. Along with the Indo-American Culture Society we have been able to raise money to bring this food distribution to the college today.”

Yogi Patel, Secretary for the Indo-American Culture Society of Northern America, and the Labor Hospitality Group also joined with Bharat adding that they have been feeding residents four or five nights a week in various cities throughout the Southland.

Bharat said that their meals would easily feed a family of four, “We are just not feeding one person with our meals, we can feed an entire family, and so today we will potentially be feeding up to four thousand people. Our restaurant donates about once a week, we get donations from local grocery stores, plus we can keep our staff employed and paid.”

Jay Bharat offers take-out and delivery options from their restaurant located at 18701 Pioneer Boulevard in Artesia, the restaurant has been supplying Los Angeles with distinct specialties that focus on South Indian or Punjabi Food since 1985. Visit their website at jaybharat.com

